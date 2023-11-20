By Rhiannon Hoyle

Train drivers at BHP Group's Australian iron-ore operations intend to begin industrial action on Friday in a dispute over working conditions that risks disrupting supplies of the steel ingredient from the world's top producing region.

The drivers have backed a range of measures that will start with bans on use of the company's mobile rostering app, a step that will stop managers from being able to change drivers' rosters without contacting them directly, a union representing the workers said Monday.

"The proposed action will present some logistical challenges, but we have put arrangements in place to mitigate the impact," a BHP spokesperson said in emailed remarks.

The union and BHP have been in talks on a new agreement for the company's iron-ore train drivers for nearly two years.

The BHP spokesperson said the miner has "put forward a good and comprehensive offer that includes increased base salaries and allowances." However, the Mining and Energy Union said the workers are seeking a group labor agreement that "ensures they will be consulted about key changes and their terms of employment can be enforced, with access to arbitration."

BHP is the world's third-biggest producer of iron ore, and the commodity accounted for 59% of the mining giant's underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization last fiscal year.

The union said the labor agreement covers roughly 500 drivers who operate trains hauling the steel ingredient from BHP's mines to Port Hedland, to be shipped to steelmakers in Asia.

