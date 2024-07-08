within the Strategic Assessment Area in accordance with the Program.

The clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities undertaken

The Australian Government Department responsible for the administration of the EPBC Act or

Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (formerly DAWE)

erection of any onsite temporary structure and the use of heavy duty equipment for the

requirements and governance arrangements, as approved by the Minister on 15 May 2023.

The plan that provides further detail on the process described in the Program, including

Any person or persons named in an Approval as an Approval Holder who may take action in

2017 in accordance with the Program given under section 146B of the EPBC Act.

The approval of the taking of an action or class of actions granted by the Minister on 19 June

The area which the activity (or activities) will be undertaken within and excludes existing

The Activity is the proposed Jimblebar Significant Amendment as defined in Section 1.4

deliver offsets associated with a Notifiable Action, as approved by the Minister on 15 May

The plan that provides further detail on the processes that will be implemented to identify and

Criteria relating to the presence of a species, which if met, require a Validation Notice to be

in a Validation Notice or at an earlier point as agreed between BHP and the Department.

The point at which a Notifiable Action has been implemented in full, such as the time identified

includes an activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a New Listing or a

the Assurance Plan and Offset Plan. In relation to the voluntary part of the Program, this

an assessment of the proposed Activity against the thresholds defined for Program Matters in

An activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a Program Matter based on

threatened species) that may be identified in accordance with Section 4.1.2 of the Program.

Other matters protected by a controlling provision of Part 3 of the EPBC Act (other than listed

endangerment category identified in accordance with Section 4.1.2 of the Program.

Any new listed threatened species or existing species that have been included in a higher

Minister responsible for administering the EPBC Act (being, at the date of this Validation

The area where the clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities

this definition may exist for the Program Matters -See Section 4.2.1).

A population that is necessary for a species' long-term survival and recover (N.B. variations of

Comprises this Assurance Plan and the Offsets Plan, which are designed to support the

As defined in section 527E of the EPBC Act.

tenures within the Strategic Assessment Area. Applied in the Impact Assessment Report.

The conceptual direct disturbance footprint for the development of all current BHP mining

This Validation Notice under Part C of the endorsed Program.

The geographical extent of the assessment and boundaries within which the Program must be

Matters protected by a provision of Part 3 of the EPBC Act.

the term Program is a better reflection of the systems and processes to be delivered by BHP.

11 May 2017. Whilst the Agreement refers to a Plan, it was agreed with the Department that

The BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program endorsed by the Minister on

circumstances (including costs) and to the current state of technical knowledge.

Reasonably practicable having regard to, among other things, local conditions and

with the Program, this Assurance Plan and/or the Offsets Plan.

Any controlling provision under the EPBC Act that is not already considered in accordance

Table 5-7 Caves with potential and recorded Ghost Bat use outside of the Activity Area

Table 5-6 Caves with potential and recorded Ghost Bat use in the Activity Area

BHP Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

1 Introduction

1.1 Background

BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd (BHP) currently operates iron ore mines and associated rail and port infrastructure within the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA). Current mining operations include:

Newman Joint Venture hub (NJV)- located approximately 2 km west of Newman township and consists of Mount Whaleback, and Orebodies 29, 30 and 35

Mining Area C - Northern and Southern Flanks - located approximately 100 km northwest of Newman township

Wheelarra Hill (Jimblebar) Mine, Orebody 18 and Orebody 31 (Jimblebar hub) - located approximately 35 km east of Newman township

Eastern Ridge hub - located approximately 5 km east of Newman township and consists of Orebodies 23, 24, 25 and 32

Yandi Mine - located approximately 100 km north northwest of Newman township.

Ore from the above mining operations is transported by rail to Port Hedland via the BHP Newman to Port Hedland Mainline (and associated spur lines). Ore is then shipped overseas via Port Hedland at the BHP facilities at Nelson Point and Finucane Island.

BHP proposes to expand existing operations at Jimblebar and amalgamate operations with Orebody 31 and Orebody

18. This Validation Notice has been prepared to document the validation process for the Jimblebar Significant Amendment (the Activity) as required under the BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program (the Program) (BHP 2017).

1.2 Framework

The Program (BHP 2017) was endorsed by the Australian Government Minister for the Environment and Energy on 11 May 2017 and an Approval Decision (the Approval) for taking actions in accordance with the Program was issued on 19 June 2017. The Approval applies to the development of new iron ore mines and associated infrastructure and the expansion of existing iron ore mines and associated infrastructure within a defined Strategic Assessment Area (SAA) (Figure 1-1).

1