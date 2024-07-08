BHP Pilbara Strategic Assessment

Jimblebar Significant

Amendment

Validation Notice

5 July 2024

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

Document Version

Version

Description Of

Organisation

Date Validation

Date Validation Notice

Amendment

Notice Finalised

Effective From

0

Original draft

BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd

N/A

document

1

Updated draft

BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd

document

i

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

Glossary and Abbreviations

Term

Meaning

Activity or activities

The Activity is the proposed Jimblebar Significant Amendment as defined in Section 1.4

Activity Area

The area which the activity (or activities) will be undertaken within and excludes existing

Newman hub operations as described in Section 1.4.

APOP

Pilbara Strategic Assessment Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan, Revision 2.3. Published April

2023. Supersedes BHP (2018a and 2018b) versions.

Approval

The approval of the taking of an action or class of actions granted by the Minister on 19 June

2017 in accordance with the Program given under section 146B of the EPBC Act.

Approval Holder

Any person or persons named in an Approval as an Approval Holder who may take action in

accordance with the Program.

Assurance Plan

The plan that provides further detail on the process described in the Program, including

management of Program Matters, stakeholder management, reporting and auditing

requirements and governance arrangements, as approved by the Minister on 15 May 2023.

BC Act

Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 (WA)

BHP

BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd

Commence, commenced or

Any preparatory works required to undertake a Notifiable Action including clearing, the

commencement

erection of any onsite temporary structure and the use of heavy duty equipment for the

purpose of breaking the ground.

DAWE

Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment

DBCA

Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (formerly DPaW)

DCCEEW

Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (formerly DAWE)

Department, the

The Australian Government Department responsible for the administration of the EPBC Act or

successors.

Direct disturbance

The clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities undertaken

within the Strategic Assessment Area in accordance with the Program.

DEMIRS

Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

DotE

Department of the Environment

DPaW

Department of Park and Wildlife (now DBCA)

DSEWPaC

Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities

DWER

Department of Water and Environmental Regulation

EPA

Environmental Protection Authority

ii

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

Term

Meaning

EPBC Act

Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (Cth).

Full Conceptual Development

The conceptual direct disturbance footprint for the development of all current BHP mining

Scenario

tenures within the Strategic Assessment Area. Applied in the Impact Assessment Report.

Impact or impacts

As defined in section 527E of the EPBC Act.

Impact Assessment Report or

BHP Billiton Iron Ore Strategic Assessment: Impact Assessment Report (BHP 2016).

IAR

Implementation Framework

Comprises this Assurance Plan and the Offsets Plan, which are designed to support the

implementation of the Program.

Important population

A population that is necessary for a species' long-term survival and recover (N.B. variations of

this definition may exist for the Program Matters -See Section 4.2.1).

Indicative Footprint

The area where the clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities

is planned to occur.

KNAC

Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corporation

Minister

Minister responsible for administering the EPBC Act (being, at the date of this Validation

Notice, the Minister for the Environment).

MNES

Matters of National Environmental Significance

MS

Ministerial Statement

New Listings

Any new listed threatened species or existing species that have been included in a higher

endangerment category identified in accordance with Section 4.1.2 of the Program.

New Matters

Other matters protected by a controlling provision of Part 3 of the EPBC Act (other than listed

threatened species) that may be identified in accordance with Section 4.1.2 of the Program.

Notifiable Action

An activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a Program Matter based on

an assessment of the proposed Activity against the thresholds defined for Program Matters in

the Assurance Plan and Offset Plan. In relation to the voluntary part of the Program, this

includes an activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a New Listing or a

New Matter.

Notifiable Action completion

The point at which a Notifiable Action has been implemented in full, such as the time identified

in a Validation Notice or at an earlier point as agreed between BHP and the Department.

Notifiable Action triggers

Criteria relating to the presence of a species, which if met, require a Validation Notice to be

prepared.

NVCP

Native Vegetation Clearing Permit

Offsets Plan

The plan that provides further detail on the processes that will be implemented to identify and

deliver offsets associated with a Notifiable Action, as approved by the Minister on 15 May

2023.

OSA

Overburden Storage Area

iii

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

Term

Meaning

Other controlling provisions

Any controlling provision under the EPBC Act that is not already considered in accordance

with the Program, this Assurance Plan and/or the Offsets Plan.

Practicable

Reasonably practicable having regard to, among other things, local conditions and

circumstances (including costs) and to the current state of technical knowledge.

PEOF

Pilbara Environmental Offset Fund

Program

The BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program endorsed by the Minister on

11 May 2017. Whilst the Agreement refers to a Plan, it was agreed with the Department that

the term Program is a better reflection of the systems and processes to be delivered by BHP.

Program Matters

The listed threatened species Pilbara Leaf-Nosed Bat (Rhinonicteris aurantius), Northern

Quoll (Dasyurus hallucatus), Greater Bilby (Macrotis lagotis) Ghost Bat (Macroderma gigas),

Pilbara Olive Python (Liasis olivaceus barroni), Night Parrot (Pezoporus occidentalis) and

Grey Falcon (Falco hypoleucos)

Protected Matters

Matters protected by a provision of Part 3 of the EPBC Act.

PMO

Program Matter Outcome

Strategic Assessment Area or

The geographical extent of the assessment and boundaries within which the Program must be

SAA

implemented, as depicted in Appendix 1.

Study Area

The geographical extent of a survey's boundaries.

TSSC

Threatened Species Scientific Community.

Validation Notice

This Validation Notice under Part C of the endorsed Program.

WA

Western Australia

iv

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

Contents

1

Introduction

1

1.1

Background

1

1.2

Framework

1

1.3

Program, Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Requirements

3

1.4

Activity Overview

4

1.5

Activity Area

5

1.6

Timeframes

5

1.7

Decision for a Validation Notice

5

2

Project Disturbance and Description

13

2.1

Proposed Disturbance

13

2.2

Jimblebar Significant Amendment

14

2.2.1

Clearing

15

2.2.2

Mine dewatering and surplus water management

15

2.2.3

Overland Conveyor

15

2.2.4

Beneficiation and tailings management

15

2.2.5

Closure and Decommissioning

15

3

Stakeholder Engagement

17

3.1

Stakeholder Consultation

17

3.2

Public Consultation

17

4

Validation Process

20

4.1

Guidance

20

4.1.1

Important Population

21

4.1.2

Critical Habitat

21

4.2

Surveys and Studies

21

4.2.1

Contemporary Surveys

21

4.2.2

Other Surveys

25

5

Existing environmental values

28

5.1

Fauna habitats

28

5.2

Northern Quoll

33

5.2.1

General Species Information

33

5.2.2

Regional Habitat and Baseline Modelling Data

33

5.2.3

Local Habitat

39

5.2.4

Northern Quoll Records

39

5.2.5

Impact Assessment

42

5.2.6

Mitigation Hierarchy

44

5.2.7

Residual Impact

44

5.2.8

Review of Program Matter Outcomes

45

5.2.9

Monitoring

45

v

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

5.2.10

Summary

45

5.3

Ghost Bat

45

5.3.1

General Species Information

45

5.3.2

Regional Habitat

46

5.3.3

Local Habitat

48

5.3.4

Ghost Bat Records

57

5.3.5

Impact Assessment

57

5.3.6

Mitigation Hierarchy

60

5.3.7

Residual Impact

62

5.3.8

Review of Program Matter Outcomes

62

5.3.9

Monitoring

62

5.3.10

Summary

67

5.4

Greater Bilby

67

5.4.1

General Species Information

67

5.4.2

Local Habitat

67

5.4.3

Greater Bilby Records

68

5.4.4

Impact Assessment

71

5.4.5

Summary

72

5.5

Pilbara Olive Python

72

5.5.1

General Species Information

72

5.5.2

Local Habitat

72

5.5.3

Pilbara Olive Python Records

73

5.5.4

Impact Assessment

76

5.5.5

Summary

77

5.6

Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat

77

5.6.1

General Species Information

77

5.6.2

Local Habitat

78

5.6.3

Pilbara Leaf-nosedBat Records

78

5.6.4

Impact Assessment

81

5.6.5

Summary

82

5.7

Grey Falcon

82

5.7.1

General Species Information

82

5.7.2

Local Habitat

82

5.7.3

Grey Falcon Records

83

5.7.4

Impact Assessment

86

5.7.5

Summary

86

5.8

Night Parrot

86

5.8.1

General Species Information

86

5.8.2

Local Habitat

87

5.8.3

Night Parrot Records

87

5.8.4

Impact Assessment

90

5.8.5

Summary

91

6

Compliance tracking and Annual Reporting

92

7

Offset Proposal

93

vi

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

7.1

Residual Impacts

93

7.2

Offset Requirements

93

7.3

Proposed Offset

96

7.4

Offset Calculation

96

7.4.1

Baseline Conditions

96

7.4.2

Offset Value

96

7.4.3

Offset Rates

97

7.5

Proposed Schedule

97

7.6

Offsets Reporting

98

7.6.1

Payment of Financial Contributions

98

7.6.2

Implementation of PEOF Projects

99

8

Commitments

100

8.1

Monitoring Commitments

100

8.2

Clearing Commitments

101

8.3

Management Commitments

102

8.4

Offset Commitments

103

9

References

104

Appendices

108

Table 1-1: Content of Validation Notice

3

Table 1-2: Notifiable Action triggers for the Activity

7

Table 2-1: SAA Program Disturbance Allocation

13

Table 3-1: Stakeholder Engagement

18

Table 4-1: Terrestrial Fauna - recent studies and surveys

23

Table 4-2 Other fauna surveys

25

Table 5-1 Fauna habitats present in the Activity Area and Indicative Footprint

29

Table 5-2: Northern Quoll modelled habitats within the SAA

36

Table 5-3: Pilbara land systems within 25 km of the Activity Area

36

Table 5-4 Northern Quoll habitat

39

Table 5-5 Review of Program Matter Outcomes (Northern Quoll)

45

Table 5-6 Caves with potential and recorded Ghost Bat use in the Activity Area

49

Table 5-7 Caves with potential and recorded Ghost Bat use outside of the Activity Area

51

Table 5-8 Ghost Bat habitat

54

Table 5-9 Ghost Bat records in the Activity Area

57

Table 5-10 Ghost Bat avoidance measures

61

Table 5-11: Review of Program Matter Outcomes (Ghost Bat)

62

Table 5-12: Ghost Bat Monitoring methods

62

Table 5-13 Ghost Bat monitoring commitments

65

Table 5-14 Greater Bilby habitat

68

Table 5-15 Pilbara Olive Python habitat

72

Table 5-16 Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat habitat

78

Table 5-17 Grey Falcon habitat

82

Table 5-18 Night Parrot habitat

87

Table 7-1: Program Matter residual impacts for the Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice requiring

offsetting under the SEA

94

Table 7-2: Offsets Reporting period

98

Table 7-3: PEOF Contributions Schedule

98

Table 8-1: Proposed monitoring commitments - Ghost Bat

100

vii

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

Table 8-2: Proposed clearing commitments - Ghost Bat

101

Table 8-3: Proposed management commitments - Ghost Bat

102

Table 8-4: Proposed offset commitments

103

Figure 1-1: Regional location

2

Figure 1-2: Activity Area and Indicative Footprint

6

Figure 4-1: Contemporary vertebrate fauna surveys undertaken in the Activity Area

26

Figure 4-2: Historical vertebrate fauna surveys in the Activity Area

27

Figure 5-1 Fauna habitats in the Activity Area and Indicative Footprint

32

Figure 5-2: Northern Quoll regional records and distribution

34

Figure 5-3 Northern Quoll modelled habitat and regional records

35

Figure 5-4 Regional land systems

38

Figure 5-5: Northern Quoll survey areas and methods

40

Figure 5-6: Northern Quoll mapped habitats and records

41

Figure 5-7: Ghost Bat regional records and distribution

47

Figure 5-8: Ghost Bat survey areas and methods

55

Figure 5-9: Ghost Bat mapped habitat and records

56

Figure 5-10: Existing Ghost Bat monitoring locations

64

Figure 5-11: Greater Bilby survey areas and methods

69

Figure 5-12 Greater Bilby mapped habitat and records

70

Figure 5-13: Pilbara Olive Python survey areas and methods

74

Figure 5-14: Pilbara Olive Python mapped habitat and records

75

Figure 5-15: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat survey areas and methods

79

Figure 5-16: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat mapped habitat and records

80

Figure 5-17: Grey Falcon survey areas

84

Figure 5-18: Grey Falcon mapped habitats and records

85

Figure 5-19: Night Parrot survey areas

88

Figure 5-20 Night Parrot mapped habitat and records

89

Figure 7-1 Habitat areas to be offset

95

viii

BHP

Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice

1 Introduction

1.1 Background

BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd (BHP) currently operates iron ore mines and associated rail and port infrastructure within the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA). Current mining operations include:

  • Newman Joint Venture hub (NJV)- located approximately 2 km west of Newman township and consists of Mount Whaleback, and Orebodies 29, 30 and 35
  • Mining Area C - Northern and Southern Flanks - located approximately 100 km northwest of Newman township
  • Wheelarra Hill (Jimblebar) Mine, Orebody 18 and Orebody 31 (Jimblebar hub) - located approximately 35 km east of Newman township
  • Eastern Ridge hub - located approximately 5 km east of Newman township and consists of Orebodies 23, 24, 25 and 32
  • Yandi Mine - located approximately 100 km north northwest of Newman township.

Ore from the above mining operations is transported by rail to Port Hedland via the BHP Newman to Port Hedland Mainline (and associated spur lines). Ore is then shipped overseas via Port Hedland at the BHP facilities at Nelson Point and Finucane Island.

BHP proposes to expand existing operations at Jimblebar and amalgamate operations with Orebody 31 and Orebody

18. This Validation Notice has been prepared to document the validation process for the Jimblebar Significant Amendment (the Activity) as required under the BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program (the Program) (BHP 2017).

1.2 Framework

The Program (BHP 2017) was endorsed by the Australian Government Minister for the Environment and Energy on 11 May 2017 and an Approval Decision (the Approval) for taking actions in accordance with the Program was issued on 19 June 2017. The Approval applies to the development of new iron ore mines and associated infrastructure and the expansion of existing iron ore mines and associated infrastructure within a defined Strategic Assessment Area (SAA) (Figure 1-1).

1

