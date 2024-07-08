BHP Pilbara Strategic Assessment
Jimblebar Significant
Amendment
Validation Notice
5 July 2024
Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice
Document Version
Version
Description Of
Organisation
Date Validation
Date Validation Notice
Amendment
Notice Finalised
Effective From
0
Original draft
BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd
N/A
document
1
Updated draft
BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd
document
Glossary and Abbreviations
Term
Meaning
Activity or activities
The Activity is the proposed Jimblebar Significant Amendment as defined in Section 1.4
Activity Area
The area which the activity (or activities) will be undertaken within and excludes existing
Newman hub operations as described in Section 1.4.
APOP
Pilbara Strategic Assessment Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan, Revision 2.3. Published April
2023. Supersedes BHP (2018a and 2018b) versions.
Approval
The approval of the taking of an action or class of actions granted by the Minister on 19 June
2017 in accordance with the Program given under section 146B of the EPBC Act.
Approval Holder
Any person or persons named in an Approval as an Approval Holder who may take action in
accordance with the Program.
Assurance Plan
The plan that provides further detail on the process described in the Program, including
management of Program Matters, stakeholder management, reporting and auditing
requirements and governance arrangements, as approved by the Minister on 15 May 2023.
BC Act
Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 (WA)
BHP
BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd
Commence, commenced or
Any preparatory works required to undertake a Notifiable Action including clearing, the
commencement
erection of any onsite temporary structure and the use of heavy duty equipment for the
purpose of breaking the ground.
DAWE
Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment
DBCA
Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (formerly DPaW)
DCCEEW
Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (formerly DAWE)
Department, the
The Australian Government Department responsible for the administration of the EPBC Act or
successors.
Direct disturbance
The clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities undertaken
within the Strategic Assessment Area in accordance with the Program.
DEMIRS
Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety
DotE
Department of the Environment
DPaW
Department of Park and Wildlife (now DBCA)
DSEWPaC
Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water, Population and Communities
DWER
Department of Water and Environmental Regulation
EPA
Environmental Protection Authority
Term
Meaning
EPBC Act
Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (Cth).
Full Conceptual Development
The conceptual direct disturbance footprint for the development of all current BHP mining
Scenario
tenures within the Strategic Assessment Area. Applied in the Impact Assessment Report.
Impact or impacts
As defined in section 527E of the EPBC Act.
Impact Assessment Report or
BHP Billiton Iron Ore Strategic Assessment: Impact Assessment Report (BHP 2016).
IAR
Implementation Framework
Comprises this Assurance Plan and the Offsets Plan, which are designed to support the
implementation of the Program.
Important population
A population that is necessary for a species' long-term survival and recover (N.B. variations of
this definition may exist for the Program Matters -See Section 4.2.1).
Indicative Footprint
The area where the clearing of native vegetation and/or moving of earth as a result of activities
is planned to occur.
KNAC
Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corporation
Minister
Minister responsible for administering the EPBC Act (being, at the date of this Validation
Notice, the Minister for the Environment).
MNES
Matters of National Environmental Significance
MS
Ministerial Statement
New Listings
Any new listed threatened species or existing species that have been included in a higher
endangerment category identified in accordance with Section 4.1.2 of the Program.
New Matters
Other matters protected by a controlling provision of Part 3 of the EPBC Act (other than listed
threatened species) that may be identified in accordance with Section 4.1.2 of the Program.
Notifiable Action
An activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a Program Matter based on
an assessment of the proposed Activity against the thresholds defined for Program Matters in
the Assurance Plan and Offset Plan. In relation to the voluntary part of the Program, this
includes an activity that is considered likely to have a relevant impact on a New Listing or a
New Matter.
Notifiable Action completion
The point at which a Notifiable Action has been implemented in full, such as the time identified
in a Validation Notice or at an earlier point as agreed between BHP and the Department.
Notifiable Action triggers
Criteria relating to the presence of a species, which if met, require a Validation Notice to be
prepared.
NVCP
Native Vegetation Clearing Permit
Offsets Plan
The plan that provides further detail on the processes that will be implemented to identify and
deliver offsets associated with a Notifiable Action, as approved by the Minister on 15 May
2023.
OSA
Overburden Storage Area
Term
Meaning
Other controlling provisions
Any controlling provision under the EPBC Act that is not already considered in accordance
with the Program, this Assurance Plan and/or the Offsets Plan.
Practicable
Reasonably practicable having regard to, among other things, local conditions and
circumstances (including costs) and to the current state of technical knowledge.
PEOF
Pilbara Environmental Offset Fund
Program
The BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program endorsed by the Minister on
11 May 2017. Whilst the Agreement refers to a Plan, it was agreed with the Department that
the term Program is a better reflection of the systems and processes to be delivered by BHP.
Program Matters
The listed threatened species Pilbara Leaf-Nosed Bat (Rhinonicteris aurantius), Northern
Quoll (Dasyurus hallucatus), Greater Bilby (Macrotis lagotis) Ghost Bat (Macroderma gigas),
Pilbara Olive Python (Liasis olivaceus barroni), Night Parrot (Pezoporus occidentalis) and
Grey Falcon (Falco hypoleucos)
Protected Matters
Matters protected by a provision of Part 3 of the EPBC Act.
PMO
Program Matter Outcome
Strategic Assessment Area or
The geographical extent of the assessment and boundaries within which the Program must be
SAA
implemented, as depicted in Appendix 1.
Study Area
The geographical extent of a survey's boundaries.
TSSC
Threatened Species Scientific Community.
Validation Notice
This Validation Notice under Part C of the endorsed Program.
WA
Western Australia
Contents
1.3
Program, Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Requirements
3
1.4
Activity Overview
4
1.5
Activity Area
5
1.6
Timeframes
5
1.7
Decision for a Validation Notice
5
2
Project Disturbance and Description
13
2.1
Proposed Disturbance
13
2.2
Jimblebar Significant Amendment
14
2.2.1
Clearing
15
2.2.2
Mine dewatering and surplus water management
15
2.2.3
Overland Conveyor
15
2.2.4
Beneficiation and tailings management
15
2.2.5
Closure and Decommissioning
15
3
Stakeholder Engagement
17
3.1
Stakeholder Consultation
17
3.2
Public Consultation
17
4
Validation Process
20
4.1
Guidance
20
4.1.1
Important Population
21
4.1.2
Critical Habitat
21
4.2
Surveys and Studies
21
4.2.1
Contemporary Surveys
21
4.2.2
Other Surveys
25
5
Existing environmental values
28
5.1
Fauna habitats
28
5.2
Northern Quoll
33
5.2.1
General Species Information
33
5.2.2
Regional Habitat and Baseline Modelling Data
33
5.2.3
Local Habitat
39
5.2.4
Northern Quoll Records
39
5.2.5
Impact Assessment
42
5.2.6
Mitigation Hierarchy
44
5.2.7
Residual Impact
44
5.2.8
Review of Program Matter Outcomes
45
5.2.9
Monitoring
45
5.2.10
Summary
45
5.3
Ghost Bat
45
5.3.1
General Species Information
45
5.3.2
Regional Habitat
46
5.3.3
Local Habitat
48
5.3.4
Ghost Bat Records
57
5.3.5
Impact Assessment
57
5.3.6
Mitigation Hierarchy
60
5.3.7
Residual Impact
62
5.3.8
Review of Program Matter Outcomes
62
5.3.9
Monitoring
62
5.3.10
Summary
67
5.4
Greater Bilby
67
5.4.1
General Species Information
67
5.4.2
Local Habitat
67
5.4.3
Greater Bilby Records
68
5.4.4
Impact Assessment
71
5.4.5
Summary
72
5.5
Pilbara Olive Python
72
5.5.1
General Species Information
72
5.5.2
Local Habitat
72
5.5.3
Pilbara Olive Python Records
73
5.5.4
Impact Assessment
76
5.5.5
Summary
77
5.6
Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat
77
5.6.1
General Species Information
77
5.6.2
Local Habitat
78
5.6.3
Pilbara Leaf-nosedBat Records
78
5.6.4
Impact Assessment
81
5.6.5
Summary
82
5.7
Grey Falcon
82
5.7.1
General Species Information
82
5.7.2
Local Habitat
82
5.7.3
Grey Falcon Records
83
5.7.4
Impact Assessment
86
5.7.5
Summary
86
5.8
Night Parrot
86
5.8.1
General Species Information
86
5.8.2
Local Habitat
87
5.8.3
Night Parrot Records
87
5.8.4
Impact Assessment
90
5.8.5
Summary
91
6
Compliance tracking and Annual Reporting
92
7
Offset Proposal
93
7.1
Residual Impacts
93
7.2
Offset Requirements
93
7.3
Proposed Offset
96
7.4
Offset Calculation
96
7.4.1
Baseline Conditions
96
7.4.2
Offset Value
96
7.4.3
Offset Rates
97
7.5
Proposed Schedule
97
7.6
Offsets Reporting
98
7.6.1
Payment of Financial Contributions
98
7.6.2
Implementation of PEOF Projects
99
8
Commitments
100
8.1
Monitoring Commitments
100
8.2
Clearing Commitments
101
8.3
Management Commitments
102
8.4
Offset Commitments
103
9
References
104
Appendices
108
Table 1-1: Content of Validation Notice
3
Table 1-2: Notifiable Action triggers for the Activity
7
Table 2-1: SAA Program Disturbance Allocation
13
Table 3-1: Stakeholder Engagement
18
Table 4-1: Terrestrial Fauna - recent studies and surveys
23
Table 4-2 Other fauna surveys
25
Table 5-1 Fauna habitats present in the Activity Area and Indicative Footprint
29
Table 5-2: Northern Quoll modelled habitats within the SAA
36
Table 5-3: Pilbara land systems within 25 km of the Activity Area
36
Table 5-4 Northern Quoll habitat
39
Table 5-5 Review of Program Matter Outcomes (Northern Quoll)
45
Table 5-6 Caves with potential and recorded Ghost Bat use in the Activity Area
49
Table 5-7 Caves with potential and recorded Ghost Bat use outside of the Activity Area
51
Table 5-8 Ghost Bat habitat
54
Table 5-9 Ghost Bat records in the Activity Area
57
Table 5-10 Ghost Bat avoidance measures
61
Table 5-11: Review of Program Matter Outcomes (Ghost Bat)
62
Table 5-12: Ghost Bat Monitoring methods
62
Table 5-13 Ghost Bat monitoring commitments
65
Table 5-14 Greater Bilby habitat
68
Table 5-15 Pilbara Olive Python habitat
72
Table 5-16 Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat habitat
78
Table 5-17 Grey Falcon habitat
82
Table 5-18 Night Parrot habitat
87
Table 7-1: Program Matter residual impacts for the Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice requiring
offsetting under the SEA
94
Table 7-2: Offsets Reporting period
98
Table 7-3: PEOF Contributions Schedule
98
Table 8-1: Proposed monitoring commitments - Ghost Bat
100
Table 8-2: Proposed clearing commitments - Ghost Bat
101
Table 8-3: Proposed management commitments - Ghost Bat
102
Table 8-4: Proposed offset commitments
103
Figure 1-1: Regional location
2
Figure 1-2: Activity Area and Indicative Footprint
6
Figure 4-1: Contemporary vertebrate fauna surveys undertaken in the Activity Area
26
Figure 4-2: Historical vertebrate fauna surveys in the Activity Area
27
Figure 5-1 Fauna habitats in the Activity Area and Indicative Footprint
32
Figure 5-2: Northern Quoll regional records and distribution
34
Figure 5-3 Northern Quoll modelled habitat and regional records
35
Figure 5-4 Regional land systems
38
Figure 5-5: Northern Quoll survey areas and methods
40
Figure 5-6: Northern Quoll mapped habitats and records
41
Figure 5-7: Ghost Bat regional records and distribution
47
Figure 5-8: Ghost Bat survey areas and methods
55
Figure 5-9: Ghost Bat mapped habitat and records
56
Figure 5-10: Existing Ghost Bat monitoring locations
64
Figure 5-11: Greater Bilby survey areas and methods
69
Figure 5-12 Greater Bilby mapped habitat and records
70
Figure 5-13: Pilbara Olive Python survey areas and methods
74
Figure 5-14: Pilbara Olive Python mapped habitat and records
75
Figure 5-15: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat survey areas and methods
79
Figure 5-16: Pilbara Leaf-nosed Bat mapped habitat and records
80
Figure 5-17: Grey Falcon survey areas
84
Figure 5-18: Grey Falcon mapped habitats and records
85
Figure 5-19: Night Parrot survey areas
88
Figure 5-20 Night Parrot mapped habitat and records
89
Figure 7-1 Habitat areas to be offset
95
1 Introduction
1.1 Background
BHP Iron Ore Pty Ltd (BHP) currently operates iron ore mines and associated rail and port infrastructure within the Pilbara region of Western Australia (WA). Current mining operations include:
- Newman Joint Venture hub (NJV)- located approximately 2 km west of Newman township and consists of Mount Whaleback, and Orebodies 29, 30 and 35
- Mining Area C - Northern and Southern Flanks - located approximately 100 km northwest of Newman township
- Wheelarra Hill (Jimblebar) Mine, Orebody 18 and Orebody 31 (Jimblebar hub) - located approximately 35 km east of Newman township
- Eastern Ridge hub - located approximately 5 km east of Newman township and consists of Orebodies 23, 24, 25 and 32
- Yandi Mine - located approximately 100 km north northwest of Newman township.
Ore from the above mining operations is transported by rail to Port Hedland via the BHP Newman to Port Hedland Mainline (and associated spur lines). Ore is then shipped overseas via Port Hedland at the BHP facilities at Nelson Point and Finucane Island.
BHP proposes to expand existing operations at Jimblebar and amalgamate operations with Orebody 31 and Orebody
18. This Validation Notice has been prepared to document the validation process for the Jimblebar Significant Amendment (the Activity) as required under the BHP Billiton Iron Ore Pilbara Strategic Assessment Program (the Program) (BHP 2017).
1.2 Framework
The Program (BHP 2017) was endorsed by the Australian Government Minister for the Environment and Energy on 11 May 2017 and an Approval Decision (the Approval) for taking actions in accordance with the Program was issued on 19 June 2017. The Approval applies to the development of new iron ore mines and associated infrastructure and the expansion of existing iron ore mines and associated infrastructure within a defined Strategic Assessment Area (SAA) (Figure 1-1).
1
