Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:51 2023-02-17 am EST
48.00 AUD   -0.25%
12:56aBhp : Keeping WAIO wheels turning
PU
02/16Australian shares fall as U.S. data raises fears of more rate hikes
RE
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Keeping WAIO wheels turning

02/17/2023 | 12:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new contract with Pilbara Traditional Owner business Gallawinya Pty Ltd, will supply up to 4000 tyres a year for light vehicles and light trucks across WA Iron Ore's central Pilbara mining operations.

Gallawinya is one of more than 80 Indigenous and Traditional Owner businesses engaged directly in the first half of FY23 - with a total spend of more than $120m - to Indigenous and Traditional Owner businesses through WAIO's Project Rise initiative.

Chris Cowan, Head of Global Indigenous Procurement said the Gallawinya contract represented a major step forward in a non-traditional supply area and would create social value opportunities including additional regional employment.

"We're trying to find ongoing, longer term operational contracts to collaborate with Traditional Owner businesses, and this is a great example of that," Chris explained.

"What I particularly like about this one is, it's demonstrating a new category of supply by a Traditional Owner business that we haven't seen before, and it's going to create social value back into the communities in which we operate.

"We hope to collaborate with our maritime team to bring tyres directly into Port Hedland to reduce the need to transport the tyres by road from Perth to the Pilbara. This will improve our carbon footprint as well as safety risk and performance."

Under the contract, Gallawinya will initially supply tyres to BHP's central Pilbara operations (Mining Area C, South Flank and Yandi) before potentially expanding to other WAIO's mining sites including Jimblebar, Newman and Port Hedland.

Gallawinya is a subsidiary of Nyamal owned and operated East West Pilbara Group, which employs more than 10 people in the Pilbara, through its facilities at Port Hedland and Karratha. The BHP supply contract will create more training and employment opportunities for Indigenous people ""The benefits of what we are doing now with BHP will bring a lot of rewards back into the community for a win-win situation that has sometimes been fractured because we are Traditional Owners up there," Mr Eaton said.

"It's a healing process as well. We're from the Pilbara, mining is central in this great nation, it's just how do we engage to keep moving forward. The best thing is, we can actually disagree, to agree, with BHP."

Compared to the same period in FY22, to date WAIO has increased its year-to-date annual spend by around 62.5 per cent and thanks to Project Rise, is on track to deliver on its FY23 target of $225m spend with Indigenous and Traditional Owner businesses, which will extend to $300 million in FY2024.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 05:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:56aBhp : Keeping WAIO wheels turning
PU
02/16Australian shares fall as U.S. data raises fears of more rate hikes
RE
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16Australia's NSW state orders coal miners to supply local plants
RE
02/15Australian stocks rise as miners, financial shares rally
RE
02/15Australia's South32 sees China manganese demand up as half-year profit falls
RE
02/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14Australian shares slip after U.S. inflation data raises rate hike bets
RE
02/14Fortescue sees solid iron ore demand this year on China property support
RE
02/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 847 M - -
Net income 2023 15 538 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 6,24%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
EV / Sales 2024 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,13 $
Average target price 31,56 $
Spread / Average Target -4,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.46%167 770
RIO TINTO PLC5.88%122 055
GLENCORE PLC-8.15%76 411
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.77%47 027
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%45 724
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.23%34 557