BHP : Marketing Presentation

Steel and iron ore market outlook

10/03/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Steel and iron ore market outlook

Dr Huw McKay

Vice President, Market Analysis and Economics

Dr Rod Dukino

Vice President, Sales and Marketing Sustainability

3 October 2022

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including: statements regarding our strategy, our values and how we define success; our expectations of a competitive advantage for our business or certain products; our commitment to generating social value; our commitments under sustainability frameworks, standards and initiatives; our intention to achieve certain sustainability-related targets, goals, milestones and metrics; statements regarding trends in economic outlook; commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; medium- term guidance; production forecasts; operational performance; expectations, plans, strategies and objectives of management; climate scenarios; assumed long-term scenarios; potential global responses to climate change; the potential effect of possible future events on the value of the BHP portfolio; closure or divestment of certain assets, operations or facilities (including associated costs); anticipated production or construction commencement dates; capital expenditure or costs and scheduling; operating costs, including unit cost guidance, and shortages of materials and skilled employees; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; provisions and contingent liabilities; and tax and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology, including, but not limited to, 'guidance', 'outlook', 'prospect', 'target', 'intend', 'aim', 'ambition', 'aspiration', 'goal', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'commit', 'may', 'should', 'must', 'will', 'would', 'continue', 'forecast', 'trend', 'annualised' or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of assets or financial conditions, or provide other forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements are based on the information available as at the date of this presentation and/or the date of the Group's planning processes or scenario analysis processes. There are inherent limitations with scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios might eventuate. Scenarios do not constitute definitive outcomes for us. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct and may or may not eventuate, and scenarios may be impacted by additional factors to the assumptions disclosed.

Additionally, forward-looking statements in this presentation are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. BHP cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements or guidance, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption arising in connection with the Ukraine conflict and COVID-19.

For example, our future revenues from our assets, projects or mines described in this release will be based, in part, upon the market price of the minerals, or metals produced, which may vary significantly from current levels. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility of the development of a particular project, the expansion of certain facilities or mines, or the continuation of existing assets.

Other factors that may affect the actual construction or production commencement dates, costs or production output and anticipated lives of assets, mines or facilities include our ability to profitably produce and transport the minerals and/or metals extracted to applicable markets; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the market prices of the minerals or metals we produce; activities of government authorities in the countries where we sell our products and in the countries where we are exploring or developing projects, facilities or mines, including increases in taxes; changes in environmental and other regulations; the duration and severity of the Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on our business; political uncertainty; labour unrest; and other factors identified in the risk factors discussed in section 9.1 of the Operating and Financial Review in the Appendix 4E and BHP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') (including in Annual Reports on Form 20-F) which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, BHP does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

Presentation of data

Unless specified otherwise: operations includes operated assets and non-operated assets; total operations refers to the combination of continuing and discontinued operations; continuing operations refers to data presented excluding the impacts of Onshore US from the 2017 financial year onwards and excluding Petroleum from the 2021 financial year onwards; references to Underlying EBITDA margin exclude third party trading activities; data from subsidiaries are shown on a 100 per cent basis and data from equity accounted investments and other operations is presented, with the exception of net operating assets, reflecting BHP's share; medium term refers to our five year plan. Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding. All footnote content (except in the Annexures) is contained on slide 27.

Non-IFRS information

We use various Non-IFRS information to reflect our underlying performance. For further information please refer to Non-IFRS financial information set out in section 11 of the Operating and Financial Review in the Appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2022.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by BHP. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Reliance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by BHP.

BHP and its subsidiaries

In this release, the terms 'BHP', the 'Company, the 'Group', 'BHP Group', 'our business', 'organisation', 'we', 'us', 'our' and ourselves' refer to BHP Group Limited and, except where the context otherwise requires, our subsidiaries. Refer to note 28 'Subsidiaries' of the Financial Statements in the Appendix 4E for a list of our significant subsidiaries. Those terms do not include non-operated assets. This release covers BHP's functions and assets (including those under exploration, projects in development or execution phases, sites and closed operations) that have been wholly owned and/or operated by BHP or that have been owned as a joint venture1 operated by BHP (referred to in this release as 'operated assets' or 'operations') during the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

BHP also holds interests in assets that are owned as a joint venture1 but not operated by BHP (referred to in this release as 'non-operated joint ventures' or 'non-operated assets'). Notwithstanding that this release may include production, financial and other information from non- operated assets, non-operated assets are not included in the BHP Group and, as a result, statements regarding our operations, assets and values apply only to our operated assets unless stated otherwise.

1. References in this release to a 'joint venture' are used for convenience to collectively describe assets that are not wholly owned by BHP. Such references are not intended to characterise the legal relationship between the owners of the asset..

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour

3 October 2022

2

Portfolio positively leveraged to megatrends

Low cost assets and world class resource base across a differentiated set of commodities

30/30 year

growth

Portfolio

Population

Urbanisation

Rising living

Decarbonising

Electrifying

Geopolitical

BHP 1.5°C

growth

standards

power

transport

risk

scenario

Copper

+

++

+++

+++

+++

~

>2x

Largest endowment1

Nickel

+

++

+++

+

++++

+

~4x

Second largest sulphide

resource2

Steel

+

+++

++

++

~

~

~2x

Lowest cost iron ore3

Leading met coal supplier

Potash

+++

+

+

~

~

+++

>2x

Large-scale resource supports

up to 100 years of operation4

2050 estimate,

~10 bn

~7 bn

~$400 tn

¾ of power

~2 bn

capacity

total population;

urban population;

world GDP;

EVs on the road;

-

change from current

wind & solar;

+ 2¼ bn

+ 2¾ bn

4-fold gain

100-fold gain

13-fold energy gain5

+ Indicators are versus a baseline that does not include the theme being assessed. ~ Signifies trivial direct impact or offsetting forces that are basically in balance.

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour

3 October 2022

3

Steel is the building block of a better world

Different climate scenarios do not produce highly divergent outcomes

Buildings & infrastructure

Transportation & machinery

Cumulative steel demand ranges and scenarios

Traditional application

Renewable energy

Climate adaptation

Climate adaptation

Decarbonisation&

(30yr/30yr, %) 250

200

BHP planning range

150

100

50

0

1.5 degrees

Deep Green

~2 degrees

~3 degrees

Climate Crisis

Source: BHP analysis, Vivid Economics.

Note: Our portfolio is tested across a range of future scenarios, including a scenario where warming is limited to 1.5°C. Scenarios were developed prior to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore any possible effects of the pandemic were not considered in the modelling.

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour

3 October 2022

4

Essential value chains have differing demand drivers

Each is essential to our way of life and has a distinctive relationship to economic development

Food value chain

Steel value chain

Population growth and dietary change

Urbanisation and industrialisation

Food, feed, fibre, fuel

Buildings, infrastructure, machinery, other goods

Low degree of recycling1

High degree of recycling

Steady increase in intensity through the entire

Swift increase in intensity on the way to middle

development journey, high income plateau

income, where a distinct peak forms

Crop needs per head

Steel demand per head

GDP per head

GDP per head

Traditional growth drivers

Major uses by society

Degree of Circularity

Energy value chain

Motorisation, electrification, industrialisation

Transport, power, heat, chemicals

Low degree of recycling

Swift increase in intensity on the way to middle income, flatter beyond, high income plateau

Primary energy per head

GDP per head

Relationship to living standards

Note: Illustrative only, reflecting stylised empirical path of major societies through time that have reached high income levels.

1. Recycling of nutrients via crop residue or manure occurs, but the food value chain is very inefficient and highly subject to waste.

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour

3 October 2022

5

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
