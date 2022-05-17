Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/17 12:40:27 am EDT
45.44 AUD   +0.28%
05/16Australia shares end higher on banks; Brambles soars on deal talks
RE
05/16BHP : Meet Amy - Jasper Lead Nickel West
PU
05/13Scotiabank Says Filo Mining Extending Breccia Zone at Filo del Sol Deposit 'Positive'; Shares Jump 25%
MT
BHP : Meet the Buyer - Adelaide

05/17/2022 | 12:09am EDT
Adelaide Meet the Buyer event renews commitments to do more with local, Traditional Owner and Indigenous suppliers

Concerted focus from the highest levels of the business, through to champions at our operations, together with increased commercial commitments, are boosting Traditional Owner and Indigenous procurement outcomes across BHP's Minerals Australia Assets.

Our engagement with South Australian Indigenous businesses reached new heights in April, with the hosting of the first Traditional Owner and Indigenous business meet the buyer event in Adelaide.

The breakthrough event provided an opportunity for 30 select Indigenous vendors to showcase their work at a trade show attended by key procurement and supply representatives from our Olympic Dam business.

General Managers Justin Bauer and Paul Cuthbert from Olympic Dam copper mine spoke at the event about the value and importance of Indigenous businesses to our plans for sustainable growth.

Welcome to Country was performed by Kaurna People Traditional Owner representative Robert Taylor, and a Q&A was held with recently engaged Indigenous businesses Outback Mining Services and WBE.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2022 04:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
