Memorandum of Understanding
between the
Department of Health and
BHP Nickel West Pty Ltd
for Drinking Water
Memorandum of Understanding
Modification / Approval History
Date
Description of Change
Page
Changed by
Approved by
17 June
Issued for Approval
---
---
2024
Memorandum of Understanding
Memorandum of Understanding
MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
THIS MEMORANDUM is entered into on the 17th day of June 2024.
BETWEEN BHP NICKEL WEST PTY LTD ("the Licensee")
OF THE ONE PART
AND THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ("the Department")
OF THE OTHER PART
CONTEXT
- The Licensee is a corporatised body that is constituted under theCorporations Act 2001 (Cth).
- The Licensee has been granted an operating licence by the Economic Regulation Authority, under theWater Services Act 2012.
- The Licensee has the responsibility for providing a potable water supply service in accordance with its Operating Licence WL52.
- The Department of Health is, amongst its other functions, the regulatory agency for drinking water quality in Western Australia.
- The Department of Health has a role in providing advice to the Government of Western Australia on standards in relation to drinking water quality and associated risks to public health.
- The Department of Health and the Chief Health Officer have certain responsibilities in relation to the protection of public health under thePublic Health Act 2016and the Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1911and other relevant legislation.
- Both parties have a general public health duty, under section 34 of thePublic Health Act 2016, to take all reasonable and practicable steps to prevent or minimise any harm to public health that might foreseeably result from anything done or omitted to be done by them.
- TheAdvisory Committee for the Purity of Wateris a non-statutoryinter-departmental committee that operates under the chairmanship of the Department of Health in accordance with its terms of reference and provides advice to the Ministers for Health and Water on drinking water quality.
- The "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines", published by the National Health and
Medical Research Council and Natural Resources Management Ministerial Council, provides an authoritative reference on what defines safe, good quality water, how it can be achieved and how it can be assured.
Memorandum of Understanding
CONTENTS
2.0
INTERPRETATION
9
3.0
COMMITMENT TO DRINKING WATER QUALITY
12
3.1
Resource the Memorandum
12
3.2
Identify responsible officers
12
3.3
Recognise and support the Advisory Committee for the Purity of Water
12
3.4
Develop and improve drinking water quality regulation
12
3.5
Work to protect Water Catchment Areas
12
3.6
Minimising risks from pesticides
12
3.7
Employee awareness and training
12
3.8
References to Licensee includes to its staff and contractors
13
3.9
Department and Licensee to set an implementation program
13
4.0
MANAGEMENT OF DRINKING WATER QUALITY
13
4.1
Drinking Water Quality Policy
13
4.2
Drinking water quality requirements
13
4.3
Variations to drinking water quality requirements
13
4.4
Additional requirements
13
4.5
Exemption in certain circumstances
14
4.6
Water quality obligation
14
4.7
Chief Health Officer approval to vary quality specifications
14
5.0
OTHER FORMS OF WATER SUPPLY
14
5.1
Licensee to notify the Department
14
5.2
Licensee's obligations if it provides water that is not intended for drinking
14
5.3 Licensee's obligations to manage risk in relation to water not intended for drinking15
5.4 Services by Agreement15
6.0
DRINKING WATER SUPPLIES
15
6.1
Drinking water quality risk management framework
15
6.2
Drinking water quality protocols are binding on the Licensee
15
6.3
Department to advise Licensee of amendments
15
6.4
Licensee to manage and maintain barriers
15
6.5
Risk management to cover entire catchment to tap delivery chain
16
6.6
Source protection
16
6.7
Acknowledge Drinking Water Source Protection Plan
16
6.8
Drinking Water Quality Monitoring Plan
16
6.9
Water analysis
16
6.10
Management of drinking water relating to water carting
16
7.0
MATERIALS, PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS
17
Memorandum of Understanding
7.1
Materials, products and substances in contact with drinking water
17
7.2
Chemicals approved for addition to drinking water
17
7.3
Chemicals used to maintain water treatment and distribution systems
17
7.4
Chemicals and materials used in water catchment areas
17
7.5
Use of herbicides in water catchment areas
17
7.6
Licensee may seek advice
17
7.7
References to Licensee includes to its contractors
17
8.0
DATA EXCHANGE
18
8.1
Provision of Licensee water quality monitoring data
18
8.2
Provision of Department data
18
8.3
Special investigations
18
8.4
Drinking water review meetings
18
9.0
EVENTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH SIGNIFICANCE
18
9.1
Framework
18
9.2
Notifiable events
19
9.3
Licensee to report
19
9.4
Department to respond
19
9.5
Maintenance of incident response plans
19
9.6
Incident response plan training and exercises
19
9.7
Memorandum does not diminish powers of Chief Health Officer
19
10.0
PUBLIC HEALTH NECESSITY
19
10.1
Determination of an Event as a Risk to Public Health
19
10.2
Declaration of water by the Chief Health Officer
20
10.3
Chief Health Officer to advise Licensee
20
10.4
Communication protocols
20
11.0
PUBLIC EDUCATION AND INFORMATION
20
11.1
Public education
20
11.2
Licensee annual drinking water quality report
20
11.3
Timing of annual drinking water quality report
20
11.4
Licensee annual drinking water quality report to be made public
20
11.5
Department annual drinking water quality report
21
11.6
Licensee quarterly drinking water quality report to be made public
21
11.7
Licensee to make data publicly available
21
12.0
EMERGING ISSUES
21
12.1
Monitoring and response
21
13.0
AUDITS
21
13.1
Purpose of an audit
21
13.2
Department may require audit
21
13.3
Audit timetable
21
13.4
Audit may only be conducted by an approved person
21
13.5
Department to maintain a list of suitable auditors
22
13.6
Audit report preparation
22
13.7
Licensee to review draft of the audit report
22
13.8
Audit report to the Licensee
22
13.9
Audit outcome
22
13.10
Audit report to the Authority
22
13.11
Audit report to be published
22
Memorandum of Understanding
13.12 Audit cost22
14.0
ROLE OF THE DEPARTMENT
23
14.1
Role
23
14.2
As regulator
23
14.3
As auditor
23
14.4
As adviser to the Licensee
23
14.5
As adviser to the public and resource
23
14.6
As notifier to health care providers
23
15.0
REVIEW AND AMENDMENT
23
15.1
Expiry
23
15.2
Review and renewal of Memorandum
23
15.3
Amendment of Memorandum
24
15.4
Amendment of Binding Protocols upon agreement
24
16.0
COMPLETION OF MEMORANDUM
24
16.1
Memorandum is legally binding
24
16.2
Provision of complete copy of Memorandum to the Authority
24
16.3
Publication of Memorandum by Licensee
24
17.0
DISPUTE RESOLUTION
24
17.1
Parties may provide written notice
24
17.2
Parties may refer dispute to their Chief Executive Officer
24
18.0
ENDORSEMENTS
25
SCHEDULE 1
- DRINKING WATER QUALITY REQUIREMENTS
28
SCHEDULE 2
- VARIATIONS
30
SCHEDULE 3
- EXEMPTIONS
31
BINDING PROTOCOLS
Binding Protocol 1
Responsible Officers
Binding Protocol 2
Drinking Water Quality Risk Management Protocols
Binding Protocol 3
Emergency Co-ordination Plan
Binding Protocol 4
Exception Protocol
Memorandum of Understanding
- Foreword
- Preface
This Memorandum of Understanding is designed to establish and maintain a strong co-operative relationship between the Licensee and the Department for managing drinking water quality and protecting public health.
The Memorandum operates within a licensing framework established by the Economic Regulation Authority in accordance with the Water Services Act2012. Obligations pertaining to this Memorandum are set out in the Operating Licence.
This Memorandum incorporates the 'Framework for Management of Drinking Water Quality' approach and the Guiding Principles set out in the "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines", and is designed to integrate all facets of the drinking water quality management and assurance system.
This Memorandum recognises the Department as the regulator of drinking water quality in Western Australia. Consequently this Memorandum enables the Department to audit the Licensee's drinking water quality, management and reporting systems to provide assurance of ongoing satisfactory performance.
Both the Department and the Licensee recognise that the risk management practices used to establish and maintain high levels of drinking water quality need to be open and transparent. Both organisations commit to ensure that performance will be reported in a timely manner and is open to public scrutiny.
Both parties are committed to implementing the "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines".
For the avoidance of doubt, the Memorandum does not cover:
- Matters that are covered by the Western Australia food regulatory framework (e.g quality and safety of drinking water or ice at registered food premises located at or servicing the Licensee's premises); or
- matters that are covered by the Western Australia aquatic facilities regulatory framework (e.g water at first aid facilities at aquatic facilities located at or servicing the Licensee's premises); or
- provision of bottled or packaged water; or
- drinking water at catered events that is not reticulated; or
- chilled water, ice, hot water or boiling water from a means that is not plumbed-in to a reticulated water distribution system.
The Memorandum refers to non-drinking water that may be provided by the Licensee, but only to the extent of ensuring that any such non-drinking water supply can not be confused with or contaminate a drinking water supply.
Memorandum of Understanding
1.2 Design of the Memorandum
The Memorandum outlines the agreement for the:
- management of drinking water quality;
- audit of drinking water supply systems;
- publication and exchange of information and data; and
- managing events of public health significance.
In addition, this Memorandum incorporates and makes reference to:
- Schedules - documents prepared by the Department for general application in relation to the supply of drinking water in Western Australia, or documents listing relevant information about the Licensee's drinking water supply systems that is not confidential in nature.
- Binding Protocols - documents prepared by both the Department and the Licensee for detailing protocols to be followed for prescribed events. These documents are not publicly available as they may contain operationally sensitive information.
- Drinking Water Quality Risk Management Protocols - documents prepared by the Licensee to facilitate the operational implementation of drinking water quality management procedures. These documents are not publicly available as they may contain operational specific details.
NB - blue colour coded text refers to embedded hyperlinks instead of footnotes.
Memorandum of Understanding
