Memorandum of Understanding

between the

Department of Health and

BHP Nickel West Pty Ltd

for Drinking Water

Memorandum of Understanding

Modification / Approval History

Date

Description of Change

Page

Changed by

Approved by

17 June

Issued for Approval

---

---

2024

Memorandum of Understanding

Memorandum of Understanding

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

THIS MEMORANDUM is entered into on the 17th day of June 2024.

BETWEEN BHP NICKEL WEST PTY LTD ("the Licensee")

OF THE ONE PART

AND THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ("the Department")

OF THE OTHER PART

CONTEXT

  1. The Licensee is a corporatised body that is constituted under theCorporations Act 2001 (Cth).
  2. The Licensee has been granted an operating licence by the Economic Regulation Authority, under theWater Services Act 2012.
  3. The Licensee has the responsibility for providing a potable water supply service in accordance with its Operating Licence WL52.
  4. The Department of Health is, amongst its other functions, the regulatory agency for drinking water quality in Western Australia.
  5. The Department of Health has a role in providing advice to the Government of Western Australia on standards in relation to drinking water quality and associated risks to public health.
  6. The Department of Health and the Chief Health Officer have certain responsibilities in relation to the protection of public health under thePublic Health Act 2016and the Health (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1911and other relevant legislation.
  7. Both parties have a general public health duty, under section 34 of thePublic Health Act 2016, to take all reasonable and practicable steps to prevent or minimise any harm to public health that might foreseeably result from anything done or omitted to be done by them.
  8. TheAdvisory Committee for the Purity of Wateris a non-statutoryinter-departmental committee that operates under the chairmanship of the Department of Health in accordance with its terms of reference and provides advice to the Ministers for Health and Water on drinking water quality.
  9. The "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines", published by the National Health and
    Medical Research Council and Natural Resources Management Ministerial Council, provides an authoritative reference on what defines safe, good quality water, how it can be achieved and how it can be assured.

Memorandum of Understanding

CONTENTS

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

1.0

FOREWORD

1.1

Preface

1.2

Design of the Memorandum

2.0

INTERPRETATION

3.0

COMMITMENT TO DRINKING WATER QUALITY

3.1

Resource the Memorandum

3.2

Identify responsible officers

3.3

Recognise and support the Advisory Committee for the Purity of Water

3.4

Develop and improve drinking water quality regulation

3.5

Work to protect Water Catchment Areas

3.6

Minimising risks from pesticides

3.7

Employee awareness and training

3.8

References to Licensee includes to its staff and contractors

3.9

Department and Licensee to set an implementation program

4.0

MANAGEMENT OF DRINKING WATER QUALITY

4.1

Drinking Water Quality Policy

4.2

Drinking water quality requirements

4.3

Variations to drinking water quality requirements

4.4

Additional requirements

4.5

Exemption in certain circumstances

4.6

Water quality obligation

4.7

Chief Health Officer approval to vary quality specifications

5.0

OTHER FORMS OF WATER SUPPLY

5.1

Licensee to notify the Department

5.2

Licensee's obligations if it provides water that is not intended for drinking

5.3 Licensee's obligations to manage risk in relation to water not intended for drinking15

5.4 Services by Agreement15

6.0

DRINKING WATER SUPPLIES

6.1

Drinking water quality risk management framework

6.2

Drinking water quality protocols are binding on the Licensee

6.3

Department to advise Licensee of amendments

6.4

Licensee to manage and maintain barriers

6.5

Risk management to cover entire catchment to tap delivery chain

6.6

Source protection

6.7

Acknowledge Drinking Water Source Protection Plan

6.8

Drinking Water Quality Monitoring Plan

6.9

Water analysis

6.10

Management of drinking water relating to water carting

7.0

MATERIALS, PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS

Memorandum of Understanding

7.1

Materials, products and substances in contact with drinking water

7.2

Chemicals approved for addition to drinking water

7.3

Chemicals used to maintain water treatment and distribution systems

7.4

Chemicals and materials used in water catchment areas

7.5

Use of herbicides in water catchment areas

7.6

Licensee may seek advice

7.7

References to Licensee includes to its contractors

8.0

DATA EXCHANGE

8.1

Provision of Licensee water quality monitoring data

8.2

Provision of Department data

8.3

Special investigations

8.4

Drinking water review meetings

9.0

EVENTS OF PUBLIC HEALTH SIGNIFICANCE

9.1

Framework

9.2

Notifiable events

9.3

Licensee to report

9.4

Department to respond

9.5

Maintenance of incident response plans

9.6

Incident response plan training and exercises

9.7

Memorandum does not diminish powers of Chief Health Officer

10.0

PUBLIC HEALTH NECESSITY

10.1

Determination of an Event as a Risk to Public Health

10.2

Declaration of water by the Chief Health Officer

10.3

Chief Health Officer to advise Licensee

10.4

Communication protocols

11.0

PUBLIC EDUCATION AND INFORMATION

11.1

Public education

11.2

Licensee annual drinking water quality report

11.3

Timing of annual drinking water quality report

11.4

Licensee annual drinking water quality report to be made public

11.5

Department annual drinking water quality report

11.6

Licensee quarterly drinking water quality report to be made public

11.7

Licensee to make data publicly available

12.0

EMERGING ISSUES

12.1

Monitoring and response

13.0

AUDITS

13.1

Purpose of an audit

13.2

Department may require audit

13.3

Audit timetable

13.4

Audit may only be conducted by an approved person

13.5

Department to maintain a list of suitable auditors

13.6

Audit report preparation

13.7

Licensee to review draft of the audit report

13.8

Audit report to the Licensee

13.9

Audit outcome

13.10

Audit report to the Authority

13.11

Audit report to be published

Memorandum of Understanding

13.12 Audit cost22

14.0

ROLE OF THE DEPARTMENT

14.1

Role

14.2

As regulator

14.3

As auditor

14.4

As adviser to the Licensee

14.5

As adviser to the public and resource

14.6

As notifier to health care providers

15.0

REVIEW AND AMENDMENT

15.1

Expiry

15.2

Review and renewal of Memorandum

15.3

Amendment of Memorandum

15.4

Amendment of Binding Protocols upon agreement

16.0

COMPLETION OF MEMORANDUM

16.1

Memorandum is legally binding

16.2

Provision of complete copy of Memorandum to the Authority

16.3

Publication of Memorandum by Licensee

17.0

DISPUTE RESOLUTION

17.1

Parties may provide written notice

17.2

Parties may refer dispute to their Chief Executive Officer

18.0

ENDORSEMENTS

SCHEDULE 1

- DRINKING WATER QUALITY REQUIREMENTS

SCHEDULE 2

- VARIATIONS

SCHEDULE 3

- EXEMPTIONS

BINDING PROTOCOLS

Binding Protocol 1

Responsible Officers

Binding Protocol 2

Drinking Water Quality Risk Management Protocols

Binding Protocol 3

Emergency Co-ordination Plan

Binding Protocol 4

Exception Protocol

Memorandum of Understanding

  1. Foreword
  2. Preface

This Memorandum of Understanding is designed to establish and maintain a strong co-operative relationship between the Licensee and the Department for managing drinking water quality and protecting public health.

The Memorandum operates within a licensing framework established by the Economic Regulation Authority in accordance with the Water Services Act2012. Obligations pertaining to this Memorandum are set out in the Operating Licence.

This Memorandum incorporates the 'Framework for Management of Drinking Water Quality' approach and the Guiding Principles set out in the "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines", and is designed to integrate all facets of the drinking water quality management and assurance system.

This Memorandum recognises the Department as the regulator of drinking water quality in Western Australia. Consequently this Memorandum enables the Department to audit the Licensee's drinking water quality, management and reporting systems to provide assurance of ongoing satisfactory performance.

Both the Department and the Licensee recognise that the risk management practices used to establish and maintain high levels of drinking water quality need to be open and transparent. Both organisations commit to ensure that performance will be reported in a timely manner and is open to public scrutiny.

Both parties are committed to implementing the "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines".

For the avoidance of doubt, the Memorandum does not cover:

  • Matters that are covered by the Western Australia food regulatory framework (e.g quality and safety of drinking water or ice at registered food premises located at or servicing the Licensee's premises); or
  • matters that are covered by the Western Australia aquatic facilities regulatory framework (e.g water at first aid facilities at aquatic facilities located at or servicing the Licensee's premises); or
  • provision of bottled or packaged water; or
  • drinking water at catered events that is not reticulated; or
  • chilled water, ice, hot water or boiling water from a means that is not plumbed-in to a reticulated water distribution system.

The Memorandum refers to non-drinking water that may be provided by the Licensee, but only to the extent of ensuring that any such non-drinking water supply can not be confused with or contaminate a drinking water supply.

Memorandum of Understanding

1.2 Design of the Memorandum

The Memorandum outlines the agreement for the:

  • management of drinking water quality;
  • audit of drinking water supply systems;
  • publication and exchange of information and data; and
  • managing events of public health significance.

In addition, this Memorandum incorporates and makes reference to:

  • Schedules - documents prepared by the Department for general application in relation to the supply of drinking water in Western Australia, or documents listing relevant information about the Licensee's drinking water supply systems that is not confidential in nature.
  • Binding Protocols - documents prepared by both the Department and the Licensee for detailing protocols to be followed for prescribed events. These documents are not publicly available as they may contain operationally sensitive information.
  • Drinking Water Quality Risk Management Protocols - documents prepared by the Licensee to facilitate the operational implementation of drinking water quality management procedures. These documents are not publicly available as they may contain operational specific details.

NB - blue colour coded text refers to embedded hyperlinks instead of footnotes.

Memorandum of Understanding

