Both parties have a general public health duty, under section 34 of the

The Department of Health and the Chief Health Officer have certain responsibilities in relation to the protection of public health under the

The Department of Health has a role in providing advice to the Government of Western Australia on standards in relation to drinking water quality and associated risks to public health.

The Department of Health is, amongst its other functions, the regulatory agency for drinking water quality in Western Australia.

The Licensee has the responsibility for providing a potable water supply service in accordance with its Operating Licence WL52.

The Licensee has been granted an operating licence by the Economic Regulation Authority, under the

The Licensee is a corporatised body that is constituted under the

AND THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ("the Department")

THIS MEMORANDUM is entered into on the 17th day of June 2024.

5.3 Licensee's obligations to manage risk in relation to water not intended for drinking15

Licensee's obligations if it provides water that is not intended for drinking

References to Licensee includes to its staff and contractors

Recognise and support the Advisory Committee for the Purity of Water

Audit may only be conducted by an approved person

Determination of an Event as a Risk to Public Health

Provision of complete copy of Memorandum to the Authority

As adviser to the public and resource

Foreword Preface

This Memorandum of Understanding is designed to establish and maintain a strong co-operative relationship between the Licensee and the Department for managing drinking water quality and protecting public health.

The Memorandum operates within a licensing framework established by the Economic Regulation Authority in accordance with the Water Services Act2012. Obligations pertaining to this Memorandum are set out in the Operating Licence.

This Memorandum incorporates the 'Framework for Management of Drinking Water Quality' approach and the Guiding Principles set out in the "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines", and is designed to integrate all facets of the drinking water quality management and assurance system.

This Memorandum recognises the Department as the regulator of drinking water quality in Western Australia. Consequently this Memorandum enables the Department to audit the Licensee's drinking water quality, management and reporting systems to provide assurance of ongoing satisfactory performance.

Both the Department and the Licensee recognise that the risk management practices used to establish and maintain high levels of drinking water quality need to be open and transparent. Both organisations commit to ensure that performance will be reported in a timely manner and is open to public scrutiny.

Both parties are committed to implementing the "Australian Drinking Water Guidelines".

For the avoidance of doubt, the Memorandum does not cover:

Matters that are covered by the Western Australia food regulatory framework (e.g quality and safety of drinking water or ice at registered food premises located at or servicing the Licensee's premises); or

matters that are covered by the Western Australia aquatic facilities regulatory framework (e.g water at first aid facilities at aquatic facilities located at or servicing the Licensee's premises); or

provision of bottled or packaged water; or

drinking water at catered events that is not reticulated; or

chilled water, ice, hot water or boiling water from a means that is not plumbed-in to a reticulated water distribution system.

The Memorandum refers to non-drinking water that may be provided by the Licensee, but only to the extent of ensuring that any such non-drinking water supply can not be confused with or contaminate a drinking water supply.