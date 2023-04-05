BHP : Mining Lease Notice - 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Area 16 (additional documents)

You may make an application for additional surface area electronically using the MyMinesOnlinesystem. Alternatively you may complete the original of this application and submit the application, any attachments and the prescribed fee at a Mines lodgement office

Note: A document containing information that is false or misleading may attract a maximum penalty of 200 penalty units.

Please read the relevant Resource guide ('the guide') and other relevant guides before completing this application. Please use a pen, and write neatly using BLOCK LETTERS Cross where applicable