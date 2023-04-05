BHP : Mining Lease Notice - 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Area 16 (additional documents)

Minerals Australia
Planning and Technical
Mining Lease 1775
Caval Ridge Mine
Application for Additional Surface Area 16
Surface Area Application and Supporting Information
BHP Coal Pty Ltd & Others (CQCA JV)
ML 1775 Caval Ridge Mine - Application for Additional Surface Area 16
Application for additional
surface area on a mining lease
Mineral Resources Act 1989 (s275)
Question 1 - Permit details
|
Permit number (eg ML01234):
|
ML1775
Details of the current holder(s)
|
|
Holder 1
|
Holder 2
|
Holder 3
|
Company
|
Refer to Attachment 1
|
|
|
Name/surname:
|
|
|
Given name (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
individual):
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARBN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Holding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Question 2 - Details of permit area
-
Size of surface area being added :
-
Why is surface area required?
Coal mining is expected to commence in the nil surface area at the CVM in Financial Year (FY) 35, as per the Life of Asset (LOA) 21 mine plan. Prior to coal mining in the nil surface area, BHP will require full surface area rights to allow infrastructure relocation, and other mining preparation activities such as fence and road construction. This surface area application is a part of a larger mining approval project to allow mining approval throughout Horse Pit by FY 25.
|
|
2.3 Provide detailed reasons for the area and shape of the land applied for.
The AASA 16 area size and shape reflects the nil surface area remaining in the south-eastern portion of Horse Pit at the CVM. Surrounding ML 1775 surface area applications were submitted for properties owned by BHP, which left the residual nil surface area shape covering properties not owned by BHP at the time. The AASA 16 underlying land was acquired by BHP in 2010, with a view to apply for surface area rights.
Question 3 - Details of permit area
3.1 Provide coordinates for datum post: GDA2020 datum *coordinates must be in latitude and longitude on GDA 2020 datum
Note: refer to section 245 of the Mineral Resources Act 1989 and Practice Direction 1/2016: Boundary identification for resource authorities for information on marking out boundary and description of application area
3.2 Surface area description - by providing details below or provide an electronic shape file using the Shape file templates available on our website with the application form. Refer to Shape file guide for more information.
|
Latitude
|
Longitude
|
-22.10443078
|
148.0758295
|
-22.11958666
|
148.0806398
|
-22.11999015
|
148.080357
|
-22.11568664
|
148.0776257
|
-22.11432383
|
148.0688927
*Attach as a separate list if insufficient space
Coordinates capture method
GPS device
|
Model/type of GPS unit
|
|
|
Accuracy of GPS
|
+/-
|
metres
Other
eg. Derived from GeoResGlobe using a screen hit
BHP Geomatics Team - Geographic Information System workspace