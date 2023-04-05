Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:56:20 2023-04-05 pm EDT
44.95 AUD   -0.64%
04/05Bhp : Mining Lease Notice - 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Area 16 (additional documents)
PU
04/05Bhp : Mining Lease Notice - ML 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Area 16
PU
04/05Australian shares inch lower as mining, tech stocks drag
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Mining Lease Notice - 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Area 16 (additional documents)

04/05/2023 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Minerals Australia

Planning and Technical

Mining Lease 1775

Caval Ridge Mine

Application for Additional Surface Area 16

Surface Area Application and Supporting Information

BHP Coal Pty Ltd & Others (CQCA JV)

ML 1775 Caval Ridge Mine - Application for Additional Surface Area 16

This is a controlled document and may contain proprietary and/or confidential information.

The controlled copy is maintained electronically. Any printed copy of this document is an uncontrolled copy.

APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL SURFACE AREA ON A MINING LEASE - FORMS AND CONSENTS

Application for additional

surface area on a mining lease

Mineral Resources Act 1989 (s275)

Form MMOL-27 Version 3

MINES ABN 59 020 847 551

You may make an application for additional surface area electronically using the MyMinesOnlinesystem. Alternatively you may complete the original of this application and submit the application, any attachments and the prescribed fee at a Mines lodgement office

Note: A document containing information that is false or misleading may attract a maximum penalty of 200 penalty units.

Please read the relevant Resource guide ('the guide') and other relevant guides before completing this application. Please use a pen, and write neatly using BLOCK LETTERS Cross where applicable

Question 1 - Permit details

Permit number (eg ML01234):

ML1775

Current expiry date:

31/12/2031

Details of the current holder(s)

Holder 1

Holder 2

Holder 3

Company

Refer to Attachment 1

Name/surname:

Given name (if

individual):

ACN/ARBN

% Holding:

Question 2 - Details of permit area

  1. Size of surface area being added :
  2. Why is surface area required?

71.31

hectares

Coal mining is expected to commence in the nil surface area at the CVM in Financial Year (FY) 35, as per the Life of Asset (LOA) 21 mine plan. Prior to coal mining in the nil surface area, BHP will require full surface area rights to allow infrastructure relocation, and other mining preparation activities such as fence and road construction. This surface area application is a part of a larger mining approval project to allow mining approval throughout Horse Pit by FY 25.

OFFICE USE ONLY

Fees paid:

Payment Method:

Receipt Number: ________________

Received at: ________________

Total $ _______

Cash

Receiving officer

I confirm that:

Received by:

APPLIC

Credit Card

the details on application form have been checked;

Date:

/

/

NT AD

EFTPOS

all attachments have been submitted;

correct application fees have been submitted for the

Time:

AM/PM

Cheque

relevant application type (i.e. an application in a

Restricted Area)

Name:

Date: /

/

Name: ___________________________

Signed:___________________________ Date: / /

June 2021

Page | 1

2.3 Provide detailed reasons for the area and shape of the land applied for.

The AASA 16 area size and shape reflects the nil surface area remaining in the south-eastern portion of Horse Pit at the CVM. Surrounding ML 1775 surface area applications were submitted for properties owned by BHP, which left the residual nil surface area shape covering properties not owned by BHP at the time. The AASA 16 underlying land was acquired by BHP in 2010, with a view to apply for surface area rights.

Question 3 - Details of permit area

3.1 Provide coordinates for datum post: GDA2020 datum *coordinates must be in latitude and longitude on GDA 2020 datum

Note: refer to section 245 of the Mineral Resources Act 1989 and Practice Direction 1/2016: Boundary identification for resource authorities for information on marking out boundary and description of application area

3.2 Surface area description - by providing details below or provide an electronic shape file using the Shape file templates available on our website with the application form. Refer to Shape file guide for more information.

Latitude

Longitude

-22.10443078

148.0758295

-22.11958666

148.0806398

-22.11999015

148.080357

-22.11568664

148.0776257

-22.11432383

148.0688927

*Attach as a separate list if insufficient space

Coordinates capture method

GPS device

Model/type of GPS unit

Accuracy of GPS

+/-

metres

Other

eg. Derived from GeoResGlobe using a screen hit

BHP Geomatics Team - Geographic Information System workspace

June 2021

Page | 2

Access:

3.4 Will the current registered access to the mining lease be changing due to the addition of

Yes

No

the surface area?

If yes, complete questions below - If no go to question 4

3.5

Is access to the mining lease by a designated road that is within or is abutting the

Yes

No

permit area?

3.6

If yes - Provide the name of the dedicated road:

Go to question 4

3.7

If no - What is the width of access:

Metres (two decimals)

  1. Provide any relevant information about the access including start and end points:
  2. - Access description

Latitude

Longitude

*Attach as a separate list if insufficient space

Attachments required:

Map of proposed surface area including current external and internal boundary, access and surface area (if part)

Provide any other supporting documents or graphic representation of the area e.g. photos

June 2021

Page | 3

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 03:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
04/05Bhp : Mining Lease Notice - 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Area ..
PU
04/05Bhp : Mining Lease Notice - ML 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Ar..
PU
04/05Australian shares inch lower as mining, tech stocks drag
RE
04/05Bhp : 8 February 2023 CCC meeting - minutes
PU
04/05Brazil court backs crackdown on illegal gold mining in Amazon
RE
04/05BHP Group Expanding Accelerator Program to Include Uranium, Lithium Projects
MT
04/05US start-up KoBold Metals appoints female CEO for Zambia copper unit
RE
04/05Australia nickel miner Chalice in talks with automakers on minority stake
RE
04/05BHP's exploration accelerator to open to uranium, lithium finds
RE
04/04Chile copper production down 3.4% in February- Cochilco
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 365 M - -
Net income 2023 14 908 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 6,84%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
EV / Sales 2024 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,40 $
Average target price 30,91 $
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED0.68%156 833
RIO TINTO PLC-8.88%112 376
GLENCORE PLC-17.32%72 132
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)3.09%44 031
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.34%39 915
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.32%36 463
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer