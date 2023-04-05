BHP : Mining Lease Notice - ML 1775 Caval Ridge Mine Application for Additional Surface Area 16

The controlled copy is maintained electronically. Any printed copy of this document is an uncontrolled copy.

MINING LEASE NOTICE

AND ENVIRONMENTAL AUTHORITY

Mineral Resources Act 1989 - Section 252

Environmental Protection Act 1994 - Section 152

Proposed Caval Ridge Mine - Mining Lease 1775 - Notice for Additional Surface Area on a Mining Lease (No. 16) - Emerald Mining District.

It is advised that an application has been made for an additional surface area on a mining lease and environmental authority amendment under the provisions of the Central Queensland Coal Associates Agreement Act 1968 and the abovementioned Acts, for the mining of coal on the following land parcels within the Isaac Regional Council:

Lot 13 on GV 225 Freehold, Lot 7 on RP 615467 Freehold, Lot 8 on RP 615467 Freehold, Lot 9 on RP 615467 Freehold and Lot 10 on RP 615467 Freehold.

The application is located at approximately 11 kilometres south-southeast of the Moranbah township, and directly north of the Peak Downs Highway.

The applicant(s) are: BHP Coal Pty Ltd 40.75% BHP Queensland Coal Investments Pty Ltd 8.50% UMAL Consolidated Pty Ltd 0.75% Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd 15.53% QCT Mining Pty Ltd 15.78% QCT Investment Pty Ltd 12.00% QCT Resources Pty Ltd 6.69% Date and time application lodged: 24 February 2022 at 10:05:10 am Mining activities to be carried out include: Coal mining

Mining lease application documents

The application documents consist of the Application for Mining Lease, copies of or extracts from the application documents, and the endorsed Mining Lease Notice detailing the location and description of the land applied for (including surface area and access), may be downloaded from the Department's website https://www.business.qld.gov.au/industries/mining-energy-water/resources/public-notices-tendersor may be inspected at the Department of Resources office - Building E, 25 Yeppoon Road, Parkhurst Qld 4702 or may be obtained by contacting the local mines assessment hub on (07) 4936 0169 or CoalHub@resources.qld.gov.au.

Environmental authority documents

The application documents for the proposal consist of the following:

Horse Pit Extension Project Environmental Authority Amendment Application, Supporting Information Document's, and Information Request Response.

Copies of, extracts from or links to the application documents are available and may be downloaded from the Department's website.

https://environment.des.qld.gov.au/management/activities/non-mining/regulation/environmental-authority/current-ea-applications.

Copies of, or extracts from, the application documents may be inspected at the Department of Environment and Science 99 Hospital Road, Emerald QLD 4720 or may be obtained by contacting Permit and Licence Management by phone on 1300 130 372 or by email on palm@des.qld.gov.au.

Copies of the standard conditions and eligibility criteria for a resource activity can be obtained by accessing the Department of Environment and Science website www.des.qld.gov.auor by contacting Permit and Licence Management by phone on 1300 130 372 (select option 4) or by email on palm@des.qld.gov.au.

Making a properly made objection/submission

It is advised that any person/entity may make an objection to the grant of the mining lease, and/or a submission about the application for the environmental authority. The objection/submission period, during which objections/submissions can be given, concludes on 8 May 2023 at 4.30pm (AEST).