At BHP's Newman Operations in Western Australia's Pilbara region, iron ore extraction and loading are being reimagined through innovative technology.

Our teams are trialling the use of remotely piloted aircrafts (drones) equipped with infrared cameras, to monitor the health and performance of mining equipment.

Mark, a Reliability Specialist at Newman Operations said infrared technology helps teams measure the temperature of equipment such as iron ore reclaimers.

"Thermal imagery enables us to identify components that may be operating outside of their normal limits," Mark said.

"To put it simply, we are performing temperature checks on our machine much like a doctor does with a patient. We are checking the 'temperature' of critical components like motors, gearboxes, bearings, and pumps to ensure they are 'healthy' and operating within their optimal temperature ranges."

For accuracy and safety, drones are fitted with laser range finders to maintain an optimal distance from the moving reclaimer, ensuring accurate infrared measurements while avoiding potential collisions.

What makes this initiative even more intriguing is the timing of these operations - they take place at night. This decision is strategic; night-time operations significantly reduce the effect of solar loading on the reclaimer's components. Solar loading, or the heat effect from the sun, could potentially distort temperature readings. By conducting operations at night, we can acquire more consistent and accurate data.

This innovative practice of night-time thermal surveillance underscores BHP's dedication to reliability, operational efficiency, and safety.