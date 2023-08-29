Notification and public disclosure of transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
a) Name Mike Henry
2Reason for the notification
b) Position/status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
a) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BHP Group Limited
b) LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b) Nature of the transaction

1.  The acquisition of 193,189 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan and 55,246 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.

2.  The on-market sale of 120,892 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction Price Volume
1 Nil 248,435
2 AUD $42.9516 120,892
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction

1.  2023-08-25

2.  2023-08-25

f) Place of the transaction

1.  Outside a trading venue

2.  Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
a) Name Edgar Basto-Baez
2Reason for the notification
b) Position/status PDMR (Chief Operating Officer)
c) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BHP Group Limited
b) LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b) Nature of the transaction

1.  The acquisition of 31,649 ordinary shares following vesting of share awards under the Management Award Plan and 30,604 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.

2.  The on-market sale of 22,560 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction Price Volume
1 Nil 62,253
2 AUD $42.9516 22,560
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction

1.  2023-08-25

2.  2023-08-25

f) Place of the transaction

1.  Outside a trading venue

2.  Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
a) Name Geraldine Slattery
2Reason for the notification
b) Position/status PDMR (President Australia)
c) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BHP Group Limited
b) LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b) Nature of the transaction

1.  The acquisition of 31,965 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Management Award Plan and 28,258 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.

2.  The on-market sale of 29,300 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction Price Volume
1 Nil 60,223
2 AUD $42.9516 29,300
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction

1.  2023-08-25

2.  2023-08-25

f) Place of the transaction

1.  Outside a trading venue

2.  Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
a) Name David Lamont
2Reason for the notification
b) Position/status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
c) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BHP Group Limited
b) LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b) Nature of the transaction The acquisition of 21,932 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan (including dividend equivalent payment).
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction Price Volume
1 Nil 21,932
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-25
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
a) Name John (Rag) Udd
2Reason for the notification
b) Position/status PDMR (President Americas)
c) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BHP Group Limited
b) LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

BHP Group Limited ordinary shares

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

b) Nature of the transaction

1.  The acquisition of 23,790 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Management Award Plan, 18,415 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.

2.  The on-market sale of 42,205 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited partly in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1. The PDMR's remaining shareholding is in excess of BHP's minimum shareholding requirement.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Transaction Price Volume
1 Nil 42,205
2 AUD $42.9516 42,205
d) Aggregated information N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction

1.  2023-08-25

2.  2023-08-25

f) Place of the transaction

1.  Outside a trading venue

2.  Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

