Notification and public disclosure of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mike Henry
|2
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
|a)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BHP Group Limited
|b)
|LEI
|WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
1. The acquisition of 193,189 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan and 55,246 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.
2. The on-market sale of 120,892 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Transaction
|Price
|Volume
|1
|Nil
|248,435
|2
|AUD $42.9516
|120,892
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2023-08-25
2. 2023-08-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a trading venue
2. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Edgar Basto-Baez
|2
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Chief Operating Officer)
|c)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BHP Group Limited
|b)
|LEI
|WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
1. The acquisition of 31,649 ordinary shares following vesting of share awards under the Management Award Plan and 30,604 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.
2. The on-market sale of 22,560 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Transaction
|Price
|Volume
|1
|Nil
|62,253
|2
|AUD $42.9516
|22,560
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2023-08-25
2. 2023-08-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a trading venue
2. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Geraldine Slattery
|2
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR (President Australia)
|c)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BHP Group Limited
|b)
|LEI
|WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
1. The acquisition of 31,965 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Management Award Plan and 28,258 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.
2. The on-market sale of 29,300 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Transaction
|Price
|Volume
|1
|Nil
|60,223
|2
|AUD $42.9516
|29,300
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2023-08-25
2. 2023-08-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a trading venue
2. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|David Lamont
|2
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
|c)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BHP Group Limited
|b)
|LEI
|WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|The acquisition of 21,932 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan (including dividend equivalent payment).
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Transaction
|Price
|Volume
|1
|Nil
|21,932
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John (Rag) Udd
|2
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position/status
|PDMR (President Americas)
|c)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BHP Group Limited
|b)
|LEI
|WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
BHP Group Limited ordinary shares
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
1. The acquisition of 23,790 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Management Award Plan, 18,415 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.
2. The on-market sale of 42,205 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited partly in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1. The PDMR's remaining shareholding is in excess of BHP's minimum shareholding requirement.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Transaction
|Price
|Volume
|1
|Nil
|42,205
|2
|AUD $42.9516
|42,205
|d)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|- Aggregated volume
|- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2023-08-25
2. 2023-08-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a trading venue
2. Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
