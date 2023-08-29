1. The acquisition of 23,790 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Management Award Plan, 18,415 ordinary shares following the vesting of share awards under the Cash and Deferred Plan.

2. The on-market sale of 42,205 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited partly in order to meet expected tax obligations arising from the transactions described in 1. The PDMR's remaining shareholding is in excess of BHP's minimum shareholding requirement.