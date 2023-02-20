BHP : Oak Dam Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1

Appendix 1: Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1

Project status update

Oak Dam is located 65 kilometres to the southeast of BHP's operations at Olympic Dam in South Australia (Project Area, Figure 1). Since commencing Phase 4 drilling at Oak Dam in May 2021, approximately 40 km of new drilling has been completed to the end of December 2022.

Total drilling at Oak Dam is approximately 78 km, with nominal drill space ranging from 80 m to >200 m, perpendicular to the interpreted orebody orientation. Figure 2 describes the location of the new drilling and Figure 3 shows the new drilling on cross section. Drilling collar location is provided in Table 1, and intercepts of copper, with associated gold, uranium and silver, are provided in Table 2.

This release reflects progress in our exploration activities. Further work will be required to enable an estimate of Mineral Resources.

Geology and mineralisation

The mineralisation system at Oak Dam sits within in a granitic basement, below an unconformable contact with a post mineral cover. Thickness of cover ranges from 700 m to >900 m from surface.

Mineralisation at Oak Dam is typical of iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style alteration and sulphide mineralisation, with higher-grade chalcocite and bornite mineralisation surrounding a core of barren hematite-quartz breccias. Mineralisation decreases outwards of this contact to chalcopyrite and pyrite dominant sulphides. A simplified geology basement plan is provided in Figure 2, and a representative cross-section in Figure 3.

Figure 1. Location map of project within EL 5941. GDA 94, Zone 53.

