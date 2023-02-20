BHP : Oak Dam Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1

Oak Dam is located 65 kilometres to the southeast of BHP's operations at Olympic Dam in South Australia (Project Area, Figure 1). Since commencing Phase 4 drilling at Oak Dam in May 2021, approximately 40 km of new drilling has been completed to the end of December 2022.
Total drilling at Oak Dam is approximately 78 km, with nominal drill space ranging from 80 m to >200 m, perpendicular to the interpreted orebody orientation. Figure 2 describes the location of the new drilling and Figure 3 shows the new drilling on cross section. Drilling collar location is provided in Table 1, and intercepts of copper, with associated gold, uranium and silver, are provided in Table 2.
This release reflects progress in our exploration activities. Further work will be required to enable an estimate of Mineral Resources.
Geology and mineralisation
The mineralisation system at Oak Dam sits within in a granitic basement, below an unconformable contact with a post mineral cover. Thickness of cover ranges from 700 m to >900 m from surface.
Mineralisation at Oak Dam is typical of iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style alteration and sulphide mineralisation, with higher-grade chalcocite and bornite mineralisation surrounding a core of barren hematite-quartz breccias. Mineralisation decreases outwards of this contact to chalcopyrite and pyrite dominant sulphides. A simplified geology basement plan is provided in Figure 2, and a representative cross-section in Figure 3.
Figure 1. Location map of project within EL 5941. GDA 94, Zone 53.
Table 1. Collar Dip and Azimuths as presented may not reflect the variation of deep directional drilling effect at depth as per section A-A' in Figure 3.
Hole ID
Type
Easting
Northing
RL
End of Hole
Dip
Azimuth
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(°)
(°)
AD34
parent
710,108
6,571,732
183
1752.2
-72
103.5
AD34W1A
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1811.2
-72
103.5
AD34W1D
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1804.2
-72
103.5
AD34W2
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1412.2
-72
103.5
AD34W3
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1450.1
-72
103.5
AD34W4D
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1819.2
-72
103.5
AD34W5
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1871.9
-72
103.5
AD34W6
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
2302.3
-72
103.5
AD34W7
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1903.2
-72
103.5
AD34W8A
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
1821.9
-72
103.5
AD34W9
wedge
710,108
6,571,732
183
2028.4
-72
103.5
AD35C
parent
711,628
6,571,234
160.5
2344.4
-83.5
233.8
AD35W1F
wedge
711,628
6,571,234
160.5
2212.4
-83.5
233.8
AD35W2A
wedge
711,628
6,571,234
160.5
1818.3
-83.5
233.8
AD36
parent
710,876
6,570,549
153.8
1389.5
-85.2
251.9
AD36W1A
wedge
710,876
6,570,549
153.8
1314.5
-85.2
251.9
AD36W2A
wedge
710,876
6,570,549
153.8
1734.5
-85.2
251.9
AD36W3
wedge
710,876
6,570,549
153.8
1500.5
-85.2
251.9
AD36W4
wedge
710,876
6,570,549
153.8
1314.5
-85.2
251.9
AD37A
parent
710,884
6,571,030
170.9
1404.5
-86.1
73.9
AD37W1
wedge
710,884
6,571,030
170.9
1680.8
-86.1
73.9
AD37W2
wedge
710,884
6,571,030
170.9
1662.8
-86.1
73.9
AD37W3
wedge
710,884
6,571,030
170.9
1745.7
-86.1
73.9
AD37W4A
wedge
710,884
6,571,030
170.9
1467.8
-86.1
73.9
AD37W5
wedge
710,884
6,571,030
170.9
1089.9
-86.1
73.9
AD37W6
wedge
710,884
6,571,030
170.9
1107.8
-86.1
73.9
AD38
parent
709,850
6,571,142
182.9
1126.4
-66.2
92.6
AD39
parent
710,687
6,570,523
154
1734.8
-79.9
56.3
Appendix 1: Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1
Figure 2. New drill hole traces shown in colour, with basement geology, projected to surface. Cross section location is shown.
Figure 3. Representative cross-sections(A-A' from Figure 2.) showing simplified geology and down hole Cu assays. 72
Table 2. Length and density-weighted mineralised intercepts reported as apparent (down hole) widths. All intervals are continuous and contain no more than 10 consecutive metres of internal sub-grade (<0.8% Cu). Any intervals with assays less than 0.8% Cu have not been reported.
Drill Hole ID
Depth From
Depth To
Interval
SG
Cu
U3O8
Au
Ag
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/cm3)
(%)
(ppm)
(g/t)
(g/t)
AD34
1406
1477
71
3.59
3.16
411
0.65
4.8
AD34W1A
1212.2
1286
73.8
3.16
1.20
119
0.33
2.3
and
1468
1483
15
3.65
2.52
314
0.44
6.1
AD34W1D
1461.2
1536
74.8
3.91
3.66
255
0.84
7.3
and
1622
1638
16
3.81
1.51
445
0.53
1.8
AD34W2
1192
1339
147
3.53
2.59
315
0.66
5.7
AD34W3
Barren
AD34W4D
1671.8
1680
8.2
2.94
1.03
119
0.02
4.1
AD34W5
1324
1338
14
3.12
1.43
222
0.20
5.4
and
1371
1378
7
3.75
2.44
188
0.88
9.8
and
1399
1411
12
3.23
1.55
127
0.21
3.1
and
1559
1567
8
3.53
1.36
147
2.05
3.0
and
1580
1629
49
3.56
2.06
510
0.52
3.8
and
1682
1708
26
3.70
1.03
274
0.42
1.4
AD34W6
1580
1606
26
3.86
1.85
331
1.07
3.5
and
1863
1881
18
3.54
2.22
412
0.83
5.0
and
1888
1915
27
3.50
1.04
281
0.42
3.5
AD34W7
1284
1290
6
3.51
1.30
180
0.81
4.0
and
1364
1378
14
3.05
1.23
64
0.15
5.1
and
1572.2
1624
51.8
4.12
3.23
416
0.29
6.7
and
1641
1661
20
3.74
1.30
440
0.49
0.8
AD34W8A
1490
1502
12
3.66
0.95
522
0.40
0.6
and
1578
1596
18
3.69
1.05
347
0.33
1.6
AD34W9
1173
1223
50
3.69
3.50
231
0.53
6.1
and
1256
1275
19
3.31
1.40
190
0.57
0.7
and
1278
1325
47
3.14
0.91
132
0.28
1.9
AD35C
1821.7
1833.9
12.2
3.65
1.97
602
1.32
7.5
and
1848
1894
46
3.69
0.96
299
0.46
1.2
and
1907
1949
42
3.83
1.86
328
0.56
3.9
and
2008
2079
71
3.30
2.17
604
0.72
5.3
and
2127
2202
75
3.57
2.83
278
0.79
6.7
AD35W1F
1645
1695
50
4.00
2.60
472
2.02
7.0
and
1914
1950
36
3.31
1.45
251
0.77
4.6
and
1970
1991
21
3.55
1.55
262
0.84
3.0
and
2001
2018
17
3.14
1.10
163
0.80
4.7
and
2033
2063
30
3.25
1.28
220
0.70
1.8
AD35W2A
1698
1747
49
4.03
2.37
479
1.37
8.4
AD36
785
793
8
3.61
2.49
227
0.08
10.0
and
805
810
5
3.61
1.49
186
0.08
2.6
and
1031
1083
52
3.53
1.20
267
0.20
2.2
