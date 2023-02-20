Advanced search
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:16 2023-02-20 am EST
48.46 AUD   +0.96%
BHP : Oak Dam Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1

02/20/2023 | 05:00pm EST
Appendix 1

Explanatory Notes and

JORC Table 1

Appendix 1: Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1

Appendix 1: Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1

Project status update

Oak Dam is located 65 kilometres to the southeast of BHP's operations at Olympic Dam in South Australia (Project Area, Figure 1). Since commencing Phase 4 drilling at Oak Dam in May 2021, approximately 40 km of new drilling has been completed to the end of December 2022.

Total drilling at Oak Dam is approximately 78 km, with nominal drill space ranging from 80 m to >200 m, perpendicular to the interpreted orebody orientation. Figure 2 describes the location of the new drilling and Figure 3 shows the new drilling on cross section. Drilling collar location is provided in Table 1, and intercepts of copper, with associated gold, uranium and silver, are provided in Table 2.

This release reflects progress in our exploration activities. Further work will be required to enable an estimate of Mineral Resources.

Geology and mineralisation

The mineralisation system at Oak Dam sits within in a granitic basement, below an unconformable contact with a post mineral cover. Thickness of cover ranges from 700 m to >900 m from surface.

Mineralisation at Oak Dam is typical of iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) style alteration and sulphide mineralisation, with higher-grade chalcocite and bornite mineralisation surrounding a core of barren hematite-quartz breccias. Mineralisation decreases outwards of this contact to chalcopyrite and pyrite dominant sulphides. A simplified geology basement plan is provided in Figure 2, and a representative cross-section in Figure 3.

Figure 1. Location map of project within EL 5941. GDA 94, Zone 53.

70

BHP Results for the half year ended 31 December 2022

Table 1. Collar Dip and Azimuths as presented may not reflect the variation of deep directional drilling effect at depth as per section A-A' in Figure 3.

Hole ID

Type

Easting

Northing

RL

End of Hole

Dip

Azimuth

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(°)

(°)

AD34

parent

710,108

6,571,732

183

1752.2

-72

103.5

AD34W1A

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1811.2

-72

103.5

AD34W1D

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1804.2

-72

103.5

AD34W2

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1412.2

-72

103.5

AD34W3

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1450.1

-72

103.5

AD34W4D

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1819.2

-72

103.5

AD34W5

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1871.9

-72

103.5

AD34W6

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

2302.3

-72

103.5

AD34W7

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1903.2

-72

103.5

AD34W8A

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

1821.9

-72

103.5

AD34W9

wedge

710,108

6,571,732

183

2028.4

-72

103.5

AD35C

parent

711,628

6,571,234

160.5

2344.4

-83.5

233.8

AD35W1F

wedge

711,628

6,571,234

160.5

2212.4

-83.5

233.8

AD35W2A

wedge

711,628

6,571,234

160.5

1818.3

-83.5

233.8

AD36

parent

710,876

6,570,549

153.8

1389.5

-85.2

251.9

AD36W1A

wedge

710,876

6,570,549

153.8

1314.5

-85.2

251.9

AD36W2A

wedge

710,876

6,570,549

153.8

1734.5

-85.2

251.9

AD36W3

wedge

710,876

6,570,549

153.8

1500.5

-85.2

251.9

AD36W4

wedge

710,876

6,570,549

153.8

1314.5

-85.2

251.9

AD37A

parent

710,884

6,571,030

170.9

1404.5

-86.1

73.9

AD37W1

wedge

710,884

6,571,030

170.9

1680.8

-86.1

73.9

AD37W2

wedge

710,884

6,571,030

170.9

1662.8

-86.1

73.9

AD37W3

wedge

710,884

6,571,030

170.9

1745.7

-86.1

73.9

AD37W4A

wedge

710,884

6,571,030

170.9

1467.8

-86.1

73.9

AD37W5

wedge

710,884

6,571,030

170.9

1089.9

-86.1

73.9

AD37W6

wedge

710,884

6,571,030

170.9

1107.8

-86.1

73.9

AD38

parent

709,850

6,571,142

182.9

1126.4

-66.2

92.6

AD39

parent

710,687

6,570,523

154

1734.8

-79.9

56.3

71

Appendix 1: Explanatory Notes and JORC Table 1

Figure 2. New drill hole traces shown in colour, with basement geology, projected to surface. Cross section location is shown.

Figure 3. Representative cross-sections(A-A' from Figure 2.) showing simplified geology and down hole Cu assays. 72

BHP Results for the half year ended 31 December 2022

Table 2. Length and density-weighted mineralised intercepts reported as apparent (down hole) widths. All intervals are continuous and contain no more than 10 consecutive metres of internal sub-grade (<0.8% Cu). Any intervals with assays less than 0.8% Cu have not been reported.

Drill Hole ID

Depth From

Depth To

Interval

SG

Cu

U3O8

Au

Ag

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/cm3)

(%)

(ppm)

(g/t)

(g/t)

AD34

1406

1477

71

3.59

3.16

411

0.65

4.8

AD34W1A

1212.2

1286

73.8

3.16

1.20

119

0.33

2.3

and

1468

1483

15

3.65

2.52

314

0.44

6.1

AD34W1D

1461.2

1536

74.8

3.91

3.66

255

0.84

7.3

and

1622

1638

16

3.81

1.51

445

0.53

1.8

AD34W2

1192

1339

147

3.53

2.59

315

0.66

5.7

AD34W3

Barren

AD34W4D

1671.8

1680

8.2

2.94

1.03

119

0.02

4.1

AD34W5

1324

1338

14

3.12

1.43

222

0.20

5.4

and

1371

1378

7

3.75

2.44

188

0.88

9.8

and

1399

1411

12

3.23

1.55

127

0.21

3.1

and

1559

1567

8

3.53

1.36

147

2.05

3.0

and

1580

1629

49

3.56

2.06

510

0.52

3.8

and

1682

1708

26

3.70

1.03

274

0.42

1.4

AD34W6

1580

1606

26

3.86

1.85

331

1.07

3.5

and

1863

1881

18

3.54

2.22

412

0.83

5.0

and

1888

1915

27

3.50

1.04

281

0.42

3.5

AD34W7

1284

1290

6

3.51

1.30

180

0.81

4.0

and

1364

1378

14

3.05

1.23

64

0.15

5.1

and

1572.2

1624

51.8

4.12

3.23

416

0.29

6.7

and

1641

1661

20

3.74

1.30

440

0.49

0.8

AD34W8A

1490

1502

12

3.66

0.95

522

0.40

0.6

and

1578

1596

18

3.69

1.05

347

0.33

1.6

AD34W9

1173

1223

50

3.69

3.50

231

0.53

6.1

and

1256

1275

19

3.31

1.40

190

0.57

0.7

and

1278

1325

47

3.14

0.91

132

0.28

1.9

AD35C

1821.7

1833.9

12.2

3.65

1.97

602

1.32

7.5

and

1848

1894

46

3.69

0.96

299

0.46

1.2

and

1907

1949

42

3.83

1.86

328

0.56

3.9

and

2008

2079

71

3.30

2.17

604

0.72

5.3

and

2127

2202

75

3.57

2.83

278

0.79

6.7

AD35W1F

1645

1695

50

4.00

2.60

472

2.02

7.0

and

1914

1950

36

3.31

1.45

251

0.77

4.6

and

1970

1991

21

3.55

1.55

262

0.84

3.0

and

2001

2018

17

3.14

1.10

163

0.80

4.7

and

2033

2063

30

3.25

1.28

220

0.70

1.8

AD35W2A

1698

1747

49

4.03

2.37

479

1.37

8.4

AD36

785

793

8

3.61

2.49

227

0.08

10.0

and

805

810

5

3.61

1.49

186

0.08

2.6

and

1031

1083

52

3.53

1.20

267

0.20

2.2

73

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 21:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
