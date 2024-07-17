Jimblebar North

Level 1 Vertebrate Fauna Survey

1.4 Biogeographic Regions

The Interim Biogeographic Regionalisation for Australia (IBRA7) divides Australia into 89 bioregions and 419 subregions based on climate, geology, landform, native vegetation and species information (Department of the Environment and Energy [DoEE] 2018a). The study area lies north of the boundary between the Pilbara and Gascoyne bioregions. The Pilbara bioregion consists of four sub-regions: Chichester, Fortescue, Hamersley and Roebourne. The study area is located at the southern edge of the Fortescue subregion (PIL2), with the Crowes Nest deposit intersecting the Hamersley subregion (PIL3). The Augustus subregion (GAS3) of the Gascoyne bioregion lies just to the south of the study area.

The Fortescue subregion is dominated by alluvial plains and river frontage with extensive salt marsh, mulga-bunch grass, and short grass communities on alluvial plains in the east. Deeply incised gorge systems occur in the western (lower) part of the drainage. Drainage lines are fringed by river gum woodlands (Kendrick 2001a).

The Hamersley subregion is characterised by mountain ranges and plateaux of Proterozoic sedimentary rock, dissected by gorges. The vegetation is characterised by Mulga low woodland over bunch grasses on fine textured soils in valley floors, and Snappy Gum (Eucalyptus leucophloia) over Triodia brizoides on skeletal soils of the ranges (Kendrick 2001b).

1.5 Existing Land Use

Land tenure in the Pilbara consists of Aboriginal lands and leasehold reserves, national parks and reserves, and Crown land which fall under a range of pastoral and mining leases. The dominant land uses in the Fortescue, Hamersley and Augustus subregions are pastoralism (cattle grazing), exploration and mining, conservation (and associated tourism), unallocated Crown land, Crown reserves and urban areas (Kendrick 2001a, Kendrick 2001b, Desmond et al. 2001). The study area is located just north of Sylvania Station within the Shire of East Pilbara, and approximately 10 km north-east of the existing Jimblebar mining operations (Figure 1).

Conservation lands amount to less than ten percent of the total area of the Pilbara bioregion, with the major reserves being Karijini and Millstream-Chichester National Parks. These parks are supplemented by lesser conservation estates such as Cane River and Meentheena Conservation Parks. Wetlands of National Significance include the permanent pools of Millstream and Karijini National Parks and the Fortescue Marsh. The study area is not within or adjacent to any gazetted conservation reserves. The Collier Range National Park is the nearest reserve, situated approximately 130 km to the south. Karijini National Park is located approximately 160 km west north‐west of the study area.

1.6 Landforms

The study area is located at the eastern end of the Ophthalmia Range, which together with the Hamersley Range encompass the Hamersley Plateau. The Hamersley Plateau is characterised by long strike ridges rising 300 m or more above valley floors and flats. Other characteristic landforms of the general area include stony plains and some alluvial plains and sandplains (Tille 2006). The entire region contains mainly rounded ranges and hills in contrast to the characteristic 'mesa form' hills that are located further to the north-east. The source of Jimblebar Creek and Caramulla Creek lies at the base