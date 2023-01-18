Advanced search
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:24 2023-01-18 am EST
49.08 AUD   -0.12%
05:17pBHP expects China to support commodities demand in 2023
RE
05:17pBHP 2Q Output Mostly Higher, Cautions on Costs
DJ
05:00pBhp : Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2022
PU
BHP : Operational Review for the half year ended 31 December 2022

01/18/2023 | 05:00pm EST
BHP operational review for the half year ended 31 December 2022 (843 KB PDF)

BHP operational review for the half year ended 31 December 2022 (387 KB Excel)

BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry:

"BHP delivered safe and reliable operating performance in the first half of the 2023 financial year. Employees and contractors across BHP continued to prioritise safety, resulting in the fourth consecutive year without a fatality.

WA Iron Ore (WAIO) delivered record production for the half year through strong supply chain performance, supported by the ongoing ramp-up at South Flank. Copper production at Escondida rose despite road blockades in Chile in the December quarter and the Spence Growth Option continued to ramp up, while Olympic Dam's ongoing smelter performance saw near-record material processing and record gold production. In Queensland, coal
production was again impacted by heavy rainfall. As foreshadowed, we are seeing the impact of inflation across our global supply chains and continue to focus on productivity and controllable costs.

BHP believes China will be a stabilising force when it comes to commodity demand in the 2023 calendar year, with OECD nations experiencing economic headwinds. China's pro-growth policies, including in the property sector, and an easing of COVID-19 restrictions are expected to support progressive improvement from the difficult economic conditions of the first half. China is expected to achieve its fifth straight year of over 1 billion tonnes of steel production. During the quarter, we continued to progress a number of growth pathways to shape our portfolio toward future facing commodities and reduce our operational emissions. In December 2022, BHP's scheme implementation deed to acquire 100% of Australian copper producer OZ Minerals received unanimous support from the OZ Minerals Board ahead of a shareholder vote in the coming months."

Attachments

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 305 M - -
Net income 2023 15 321 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 6,15%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
EV / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 34,32 $
Average target price 30,48 $
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.69%173 875
RIO TINTO PLC6.04%125 518
GLENCORE PLC0.09%85 651
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.89%53 497
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)16.85%48 765
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.06%32 704