  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-18 am EDT
39.63 AUD   +1.38%
05:53pBhp : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 - Release
PU
05:53pBhp : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022
PU
04:05pBHP 1Q Iron-Ore, Copper Output Up, Coal Production Down
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022

10/18/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (387 KB PDF)

BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 (390 KB Excel)

BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry:

"We have started the new financial year strongly, achieving safe and reliable operating performance. The first quarter included significant planned major maintenance in Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), and Olympic Dam.

Copper production was up nine per cent on the same quarter last year, with strong concentrator throughput at Escondida and record quarterly anode production at Olympic Dam. WAIO continued to perform strongly, with production up by 3% relative to the same period last year, and we managed through substantial rainfall and labour constraints in our coal assets with production only down marginally year on year. Our full year production and unit cost guidance is unchanged.

The South Flank iron ore ramp-up and the Jansen potash project are tracking well, with work ongoing to bring forward first production from Jansen Stage 1 and accelerate Jansen Stage 2.

During the quarter, BHP struck a new agreement to supply our WAIO port facilities with renewable electricity, which is expected to halve GHG emissions from the electricity used, signed an MoU with India's Tata Steel to collaborate on lower GHG emission steelmaking and announced a partnership with Pan Pacific Copper to reduce GHG emissions from maritime transportation, as we take further action to reduce GHG emissions from our operations and support decarbonisation of our suppliers and customers.

We expect global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labour markets and equipment and materials availability. BHP remains well positioned, with a portfolio and balance sheet to withstand external challenges and a strategy positioned to benefit from the global mega-trends of decarbonisation and electrification."

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 21:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 552 M - -
Net income 2023 15 411 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,03x
Yield 2023 8,36%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,86 $
Average target price 28,13 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.12%124 502
RIO TINTO PLC-1.47%90 655
GLENCORE PLC29.96%71 690
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)98.22%48 773
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.36%37 052
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-26.68%25 507