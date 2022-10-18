BHP : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 - Release

Release Time IMMEDIATE Date 19 October 2022 Release Number 35/22 BHP OPERATIONAL REVIEW FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 We continued to deliver safe and reliable operational performance during the quarter.

All production and unit cost guidance 1 remains unchanged for the 2023 financial year.

remains unchanged for the 2023 financial year. Jansen Stage 1 is tracking to plan, with civil and mechanical construction activities progressing at the Jansen site and at the port. We are targeting Jansen Stage 1 first production in the 2026 calendar year and have accelerated the Jansen Stage 2 study.

BHP announced the signing of a large-scale renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Alinta Energy, which is expected to halve greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the electricity used in our Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO) port facilities by the end of the 2024 calendar year. BHP Chief Executive Officer, Mike Henry: "We have started the new financial year strongly, achieving safe and reliable operating performance. The first quarter included significant planned major maintenance in Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO), BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA), and Olympic Dam. Copper production was up nine per cent on the same quarter last year, with strong concentrator throughput at Escondida and record quarterly anode production at Olympic Dam. WAIO continued to perform strongly, with production up by 3% relative to the same period last year, and we managed through substantial rainfall and labour constraints in our coal assets with production only down marginally year on year. Our full year production and unit cost guidance is unchanged. The South Flank iron ore ramp-up and the Jansen potash project are tracking well, with work ongoing to bring forward first production from Jansen Stage 1 and accelerate Jansen Stage 2. During the quarter, BHP struck a new agreement to supply our WAIO port facilities with renewable electricity, which is expected to halve GHG emissions from the electricity used, signed an MoU with India's Tata Steel to collaborate on lower GHG emission steelmaking and announced a partnership with Pan Pacific Copper to reduce GHG emissions from maritime transportation, as we take further action to reduce GHG emissions from our operations and support decarbonisation of our suppliers and customers. We expect global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labour markets and equipment and materials availability. BHP remains well positioned, with a portfolio and balance sheet to withstand external challenges and a strategy positioned to benefit from the global mega-trends of decarbonisation and electrification." Production Sep Q22 Sep Q22 (vs Sep Q21) (vs Jun Q22) Sep Q22 vs Jun Q22 commentary Copper (kt) 410.1 410.1 Lower volumes at Escondida due to lower concentrator feed grade, lower ore stacked 9% (11%) in prior months at Pampa Norte reducing cathode production, and lower volumes at Olympic Dam as a result of planned refinery maintenance. Iron ore (Mt) 65.1 65.1 Strong operational performance at WAIO, partially offset by planned car dumper 3% 1% maintenance in the quarter. Metallurgical coal (Mt) 6.7 6.7 Lower volumes due to significant wet weather in the quarter, mining higher strip ratio (1%) (19%) areas, a planned longwall move at Broadmeadow and planned wash plant maintenance at Blackwater, Goonyella and Saraji. Energy coal (Mt) 2.6 2.6 Lower volumes due to significant wet weather in the quarter and ongoing labour (38%) (33%) shortages impacting stripping and mine productivity. Nickel (kt) 20.7 20.7 Higher volumes due to unplanned downtime at the smelter in the prior period. 16% 10% BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 1

Summary Operational performance Production and guidance are summarised below. Sep Q22 Sep Q22 Current Sep vs vs FY23 Production Q22 Sep Q21 Jun Q22 guidance Copper (kt) 410.1 9% (11%) 1,635 - 1,825 Escondida (kt) 252.7 4% (13%) 1,080 - 1,180 Unchanged Pampa Norte (kt) 70.6 5% (9%) 240 - 290 Unchanged Olympic Dam (kt) 49.7 68% (11%) 195 - 215 Unchanged Antamina (kt) 37.1 4% (6%) 120 - 140 Unchanged Iron ore (Mt) 65.1 3% 1% 249 - 260 WAIO (Mt) 63.9 3% 1% 246 - 256 Unchanged WAIO (100% basis) (Mt) 72.1 2% 1% 278 - 290 Unchanged Samarco (Mt) 1.1 10% 15% 3 - 4 Unchanged Metallurgical coal - BMA (Mt) 6.7 (1%) (19%) 29 - 32 Metallurgical coal - BMA (100% basis) (Mt) 13.3 (1%) (19%) 58 - 64 Unchanged Energy coal - NSWEC (Mt) 2.6 (38%) (33%) 13 - 15 Unchanged Nickel (kt) 20.7 16% 10% 80 - 90 Unchanged Corporate update Decarbonisation Throughout the September 2022 quarter we've continued to make progress towards our decarbonisation targets and goals and supported efforts to reduce GHG emissions in our value chain. BHP entered into a large-scale renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Alinta Energy, which is expected to halve emissions from the electricity used in our WAIO port facilities by the end of 2024 based on current forecast demand and compared with FY2020 reported emissions. In addition, BHP and Alinta Energy have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in relation to the development of the Shay Gap Wind Farm, currently planned to be 45MW capacity with a targeted first-generation date of 2027.

large-scale renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Alinta Energy, which is expected to halve emissions from the electricity used in our WAIO port facilities by the end of 2024 based on current forecast demand and compared with FY2020 reported emissions. In addition, BHP and Alinta Energy have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in relation to the development of the Shay Gap Wind Farm, currently planned to be 45MW capacity with a targeted first-generation date of 2027. BHP signed an MoU with India's Tata Steel to jointly study and develop lower carbon iron and steelmaking technology. The technologies to be explored in this partnership seek to reduce GHG emission intensity of integrated steel mills by up to 30 per cent. The announcement of this partnership takes BHP to a total of five decarbonisation partnerships with steelmakers whose combined output accounts for over 13 per cent of reported global steel production.

BHP announced a partnership with Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) which aims to reduce GHG emissions from maritime transportation between BHP's mines in Chile and PPC's smelters in Japan through a retrofit installation of a push- button wind-assisted propulsion system on board the M/V Koryu vessel estimated to be around 10 times more efficient than a conventional sail and expected to make the M/V Koryu the lowest GHG emission intensity vessel in its category. BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 2

Copper Production Sep Q22 Sep Q22 vs vs Sep Q22 Sep Q21 Jun Q22 Copper (kt) 410.1 9% (11%) Zinc (t) 32,685 (2%) 19% Uranium (t) 817 54% 5% Copper - Total copper production increased by nine per cent to 410 kt. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 1,635 and 1,825 kt. Escondida copper production increased by four per cent to 253 kt primarily due to higher concentrator feed grade of 0.83 per cent compared to 0.73 per cent in the September 2021 quarter. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 1,080 and 1,180 kt, with production weighted toward the second half of the year. Medium term guidance of 1.2 Mtpa of copper production on average over the next five years remains unchanged. Pampa Norte copper production increased by five per cent to 71 kt reflecting the continued ramp up of the Spence Growth Option (SGO). Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 240 and 290 kt. This reflects plant design modification shutdowns at SGO and the continued transition towards the planned closure of Cerro Colorado at the end of the 2023 calendar year. The SGO plant modifications started in August 2022 and are planned to finish in the 2023 calendar year, with further studies ongoing for additional capacity uplift. At Spence, we continue to closely monitor previously identified Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) anomalies. We have reduced the volume of water in the tailings facility and continue to work with the local regulatory agencies, including the implementation of a remediation plan for the TSF. The SGO concentrator continues to operate with no impact to production or market guidance. Spence is expected to reach an average of approximately 270 ktpa of production for four years (including cathodes) following the completion of the SGO plant modifications and remediation of TSF anomalies. Olympic Dam copper production increased by 68 per cent to 50 kt primarily as a result of the September 2021 quarter having included the SCM21 major smelter maintenance campaign. Strong smelter performance resulted in record gross anode2 production in the September 2022 quarter, however copper cathode production was constrained by planned annual refinery maintenance. Near record gold production was also achieved in the quarter as a result of debottlenecking initiatives implemented in the prior year. Production guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 195 and 215 kt. Antamina copper production increased by four per cent to 37 kt, reflecting higher concentrator throughput. Zinc production decreased by two per cent to 33 kt reflecting lower zinc head grades. Guidance remains unchanged for the 2023 financial year, with copper production of between 120 and 140 kt, and zinc production of between 115 and 135 kt. BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 3

Iron Ore Production Sep Q22 Sep Q22 vs vs Sep Q22 Sep Q21 Jun Q22 Iron ore production (kt) 65,073 3% 1% Iron ore - Total iron ore production increased by three per cent to 65 Mt. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 249 and 260 Mt. WAIO production increased by three per cent to 64 Mt (72 Mt on a 100 per cent basis), reflecting continued strong supply chain performance and lower COVID-19 related impacts than the prior period, partially offset by wet weather impacts. South Flank ramp up to full production capacity of 80 Mtpa (100 per cent basis) remains on track. Natural variability in the ore grade is expected as the mine progresses through the close to surface material, however this is expected to stabilise as we move deeper into the ore body and achieve full ramp up. WAIO production guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 246 and 256 Mt (278 and 290 Mt on a 100 per cent basis) and reflects the tie-in of the port debottlenecking project (PDP1) as well as the continued ramp up of South Flank throughout the year. Samarco production of 1.1 Mt (BHP share) reflected continued production of one concentrator, following the recommencement of iron ore pellet production in December 2020. Guidance for the 2023 financial year is unchanged at between 3 and 4 Mt (BHP share). Coal Production Sep Q22 Sep Q22 vs vs Sep Q22 Sep Q21 Jun Q22 Metallurgical coal (kt) 6,662 (1%) (19%) Energy coal (kt) 2,622 (38%) (33%) Metallurgical coal - BMA production was marginally lower than the prior period at 7 Mt (13 Mt on a 100 per cent basis) despite record wet weather during the September 2022 quarter3 and ongoing labour shortages. These impacts have been largely offset by an inventory drawdown, and the continued ramp up of autonomous haul truck fleets at Goonyella. Maintenance activities completed in the quarter included a planned longwall move at Broadmeadow, planned wash plant maintenance at both Saraji and Blackwater, and the commencement of wash plant maintenance at Goonyella in September. The near tripling of top end royalties by the Queensland Government remains a serious concern and threat to investment and jobs in that state. We see strong long-term demand from global steelmakers for Queensland's high- quality metallurgical coal. In the absence of fiscal terms that are both competitive and predictable, we are unable to make significant new investments in Queensland. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 29 and 32 Mt (58 and 64 Mt on a 100 per cent basis). Energy coal - New South Wales Energy Coal (NSWEC) production decreased by 38 per cent to 3 Mt, reflecting the ongoing impacts of significant wet weather with more than three times the amount of rainfall than the prior year,4 continued labour shortages impacting stripping performance and mine productivity, and an increased proportion of washed coal. Higher quality coals made up approximately 85 per cent of sales compared to approximately 70 per cent in the September 2021 quarter. Guidance for the 2023 financial year remains unchanged at between 13 and 15 Mt. BHP Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 4