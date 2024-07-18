17 July 2024
Operational review for the year ended 30 June 2024
Strong operational performance with record iron ore production and highest copper production in over 15 years.
"We finished the year with a strong fourth quarter, achieving several production records and we are meeting current production and unit cost guidance for all commodities.
WAIO continued its strong performance, delivering a second consecutive year of record production on the back of ongoing incremental improvements along its supply chain as we progress toward our medium-term goal of increasing production to greater than 305 Mtpa.
We achieved a strong performance across our copper business globally, underpinned by the highest production in four years at Escondida and another year of record production from Spence in Chile. Successful integration at Copper South Australia has delivered additional production tonnes, and exceeded the annualised synergies planned at the time of the OZL acquisition.
We successfully completed the sale of the Blackwater and Daunia metallurgical coal operations on 2 April 2024. After a challenging year at BMA, we have plans in place to increase production to between 43 and 45 Mtpa (100%) in the next five years.
We continued to execute against our strategy, progressing growth options in the commodities the world needs to meet the demands of the energy transition and population growth. This includes our Jansen potash mine in Canada, where construction of Stage 1 is now more than 50% complete and Stage 2 is underway. We will see first production in 2026 and will be a major global producer of potash by the end of the decade.
On 11 July we announced the temporary suspension of our Western Australia Nickel operations from October 2024 as a result of an oversupply in the global nickel market and protracted low nickel prices."
Mike Henry
BHP Chief Executive Officer
Summary
Operational excellence
Record production at WAIO and Spence
FY24 production guidance achieved for all commodities, with metallurgical coal achieving the upper end of its revised guidance.
Record production at WAIO, Spence and Carrapateena and the highest production in four years at Escondida.
Total copper production increased 9% and is expected to increase a further 4% in FY25.1
Financial performance
Strong prices in key commodities
Average realised pricesfor copper and iron ore were higher in FY24, while metallurgical coal prices remained relatively stable, and nickel and energy coal prices were lower.
Unit cost guidancefor FY24 is expected to be met at Escondida, WAIO and Spence, and revised unit cost guidance is expected to be met at BMA.
Portfolio
Decarbonisation
Executing our strategy
Progress on Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
We completed the divestment of Blackwater and Daunia, and commenced construction of Jansen Stage 2, with Jansen Stage 1 now >50% complete. We also completed the scheduled ramp up of both South Flank to full production capacity of 80 Mtpa (100% basis) and the Carrapateena Crusher 2 project.
We held an investor roundtableto provide an update on our decarbonisation progress, including our collaborations to trial battery electric haul trucks in the Pilbara and investigate a pilot electric smelting furnace (ESF).
Production
Quarter performance
YTD performance
Production guidance
Q4
v Q3
v Q4
FY24
FY25
FY25e v FY24
FY24
FY24
FY23
FY24
v FY23
guidance
guidance
(actual)
Copper (kt)
504.9
8%
6%
1,865.2
9%
1,720 - 1,910
1,845 - 2,045
(1%) - 10%
Escondida (kt)
309.2
7%
6%
1,125.3
7%
1,080 - 1,180
1,180 - 1,300
5% - 16%
Pampa Norte (kt) i
65.9
7%
(4%)
265.6
(8%)
210 - 250i
240 - 270i
(6%) - 6%i
Copper South Australia (kt)
89.3
13%
17%
322.0
39%
310 - 340
310 - 340
(4%) - 6%
Antamina (kt)
38.3
13%
5%
143.9
4%
120 - 140
115 - 135
(20%) - (6%)
Carajás (kt)
2.2
(31%)
38%
8.4
-
-
-
Iron ore (Mt)
69.2
13%
6%
259.7
1%
254 - 264.5
255 - 265.5
(2%) - 2%
WAIO (Mt)
68.2
13%
6%
254.9
1%
250 - 260
250 - 260
(2%) - 2%
WAIO (100% basis) (Mt)
76.8
13%
6%
287.0
1%
282 - 294
282 - 294
(2%) - 2%
Samarco (Mt)
1.0
(11%)
(15%)
4.7
5%
4 - 4.5
5 - 5.5
5% - 16%
Metallurgical coal - BMA (Mt) ii
4.9
(18%)
(42%)
22.3
(23%)
21.5 - 22.5
16.5 - 19 (26%) - (15%)
BMA (100% basis) (Mt)
9.8
(18%)
(42%)
44.6
(23%)
43 - 45
33 - 38
(26%) - (15%)
Energy coal - NSWEC (Mt)
3.8
(10%)
(21%)
15.4
8%
13 - 15
13 - 15
(15%) - (2%)
Nickel - Western Australia Nickel (kt)
23.0
22%
5%
81.6
2%
77 - 87
-
-
- Production guidance for FY24 and FY25 is for Spence only and excludes Cerro Colorado which produced 11 kt in FY24 before entering care and maintenance in December 2023.
- FY24 production includes 5 Mt (10 Mt on a 100% basis) from Blackwater and Daunia mines until their divestment on 2 April 2024. Refer toproduction and sales reportand metallurgical coalfor further information.
Summary of disclosures
BHP expects its financial results for the second half of FY24 (H2 FY24) to reflect certain items summarised in the table below. The table does not provide a comprehensive list of all items impacting the period. The financial statements are the subject of ongoing work that will not be finalised until the release of the financial results on 27 August 2024. Accordingly, the information in the table below contains preliminary information that is subject to update and finalisation.
H2 FY24
impacti
Description
(US$M)
Classificationii
Unit costs (at guidance FX)
Unit costs for FY24 are expected to be within the guidance range at Escondida, in the lower half of the
revised guidance range at BMA, in the upper half of the guidance range at WAIO, and at the top end of the
-
Operating costs
guidance range at Spence
Note: Average realised exchange rates for FY24 of AUD/USD 0.66 (guidance rate AUD/USD 0.67) and
USD/CLP 907 (guidance rate USD/CLP 810).
-
Income statement
The Group's adjusted effective tax rate for FY24 is expected to be around the midpoint of the guidance
range of 30 - 35%
-
Taxation expense
Increase in closure and rehabilitation provision for closed sites (predominantly in Group and Unallocated)
~100
↑ Operating costs
Cash flow statement
Working capital movements largely relating to the timing of receivables
~150 - 350
↑ Operating cash flow
Cash tax paid
~3,350 - 3,450
↓ Operating cash flow
Dividends received from equity-accounted investments
~200
↑ Operating cash flow
Capital and exploration spend is expected to be approximately US$9.3 bn, below full year guidance of
-
↓ Investing cash flow
~US$10 bn, primarily driven by favourable FX and cash preservation decisions at Western Australia Nickel
Proceeds received from the sale of BHP's 50% interest in the Blackwater and Daunia minesiii
~1,000
↑ Investing cash flow
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
~800
↓ Financing cash flow
Payment of the H1 FY24 dividend
~3,600
↓ Financing cash flow
Exceptional items
Gain on sale of BHP's 50% interest in the Blackwater and Daunia mines (after tax)
~650 - 750
Exceptional item
Impairment of Western Australia Nickel following the decision to temporarily suspend operations. See
~300
Exceptional item
section for further information.
Financial impact on BHP Brasil of the Samarco dam failure is subject to ongoing work. See
section
for further information on Samarco operations.
-
Exceptional item
- Numbers are not tax effected, unless otherwise noted.
- There will be a corresponding balance sheet, cash flow and/or income statement impact as relevant, unless otherwise noted.
- A US$50 m deposit was received during H1 FY24. For detail on future payments in relation to the divestment please refer to:BHP completes the divestment of Daunia and Blackwater.
Further information in Appendix 1
Detailed production and sales information for all operations in Appendix 2
2
Segment and asset performance | FY24 YTD v FY23 YTD
Copper
Production
1,865 kt 9%
FY23 1,717 kt
FY25e 1,845 - 2,045 kt
Average realised price
US$3.98/lb 9%
FY23 US$3.65/lb
Total copper production increased 9% to 1,865 kt. Copper production for FY25 is expected to be between 1,845 and 2,045 kt.
Escondida 1,125 kt 7% (100% basis)
Increased production was primarily due to a higher concentrator feed grade of 0.88% (including grade of 0.99% achieved in Q4 FY24), up from 0.82% in FY23, as mining progressed into areas of higher-grade ore as planned following the implementation of measures to manage geotechnical events in FY23. This was partially offset by planned lower cathode production, as a result of prioritising concentrator throughput in prior years.
Production for FY25 is expected to be between 1,180 and 1,300 kt, driven by higher grades and throughput, and is expected to be weighted to the second half. Concentrator feed grade for FY25 is expected to be greater than 0.90%.
Pampa Norte 266 kt 8%
Spence production increased 6% to a record 255 kt, driven by improved concentrator throughput and increases in both concentrator feed grade and recoveries. Record concentrate production was partially offset by lower cathode production, in line with an expected decline in stacked feed grade. The concentrator plant modifications which commenced in August 2022 were completed in June 2024.
Spence successfully completed negotiations for a new collective agreement with the Union N°1 of Operators and Maintainers, effective for 36 months from 1 June 2024.
Production at Spence for FY25 is expected to be between 240 and 270 kt.
Cerro Colorado entered temporary care and maintenance in December 2023, after producing 11 kt for the period.
Copper South Australia 322 kt 39%
Successful integration following the acquisition of OZL in FY23 and strong underlying operational performance across the asset delivered increased production, as well as record material mined and concentrate smelted at Olympic Dam. We have exceeded our planned annualised synergies, such as the processing of Prominent Hill and Carrapateena concentrate at Olympic Dam into higher-margin cathode and refined gold, resulting in annual records for cathode and gold production at Olympic Dam. The successful commissioning and ramp up of Crusher 2 led to record material mined and concentrate produced at Carrapateena.
Production for FY25 is expected to be between 310 and 340 kt, weighted to the second half.
We continued exploration drilling at OD Deeps and Oak Dam to enhance our resource knowledge in support of our growth studies and we expect to provide an Inferred Mineral Resource at Oak Dam later this calendar year.
Other copper
At Antamina, copper production increased 4% to 144 kt, as a result of record concentrator throughput offsetting planned lower feed grades. Zinc production was 17% lower at 103 kt, as a result of planned lower feed grades. Copper production for FY25 is expected to be between 115 and 135 kt, due to mine sequencing which will result in lower throughput, and zinc production is expected to be between 90 and 110 kt.
Carajás produced 8.4 kt of copper and 5.8 troy koz of gold.
3
Iron ore
Production
260 Mt 1%
FY23 257 Mt
FY25e 255 - 265.5 Mt
Average realised price
US$101.04/wmt 9%
FY23 US$92.54/wmt
Iron ore production increased 1% to a record 260 Mt. Production for FY25 is expected to be between 255 and 265.5 Mt.
WAIO 255 Mt 1% | 287 Mt (100% basis)
WAIO achieved another full year production record of 255 Mt (287 Mt on a 100% basis), reflecting strong supply chain performance with increased capacity unlocked by the Port Debottlenecking Project 1 (PDP1) and record production at South Flank. These more than offset the impacts of the continued tie-in activity for the Rail Technology Programme 1 (RTP1).
South Flank completed ramp up to full production capacity of 80 Mtpa (100% basis) in FY24 as planned, which contributed to WAIO achieving record lump sales for the year.
Following commissioning in December 2023, PDP1 has enabled higher production volumes and contributed to record sales for the year. Ramp up remains on track to be completed in CY24.
Production for FY25 is expected to be between 250 and 260 Mt (282 and 294 Mt on a 100% basis) as we ramp up the planned tie-in activities for RTP1.
Samarco 4.7 Mt 5% | 9.5 Mt (100% basis)
Production increased as a result of higher concentrator throughput. FY25 production is expected to be between 5 and 5.5 Mt. The second concentrator at Samarco is expected to come online during Q3 FY25, increasing production capacity to approximately 16 Mtpa (100% basis) of pellets once fully ramped up.
Coal
Metallurgical coal
Production
22.3 Mt 23%
FY23 29.0 Mt
FY25e 16.5 - 19 Mt
Average realised price
US$266.06/t 2%
FY23 US$271.05/t
BMA 22.3 Mt 23% | 44.6 Mt (100% basis)
Production decreased as a result of increased stripping to improve supply chain stability and restore depleted inventory positions which arose from extended weather impacts and labour constraints over recent years, and the divestment of Blackwater and Daunia on 2 April 2024. Production was also impacted by an extended longwall move and geotechnical faulting at Broadmeadow during H1 FY24, and the temporary suspension of operations following the fatality of a team member at Saraji.
Blackwater and Daunia produced 5 Mt (10 Mt on a 100% basis) in FY24 prior to their divestment.
Production for FY25 is expected to be between 16.5 and 19 Mt (33 and 38 Mt on a 100% basis) reflecting the divestment of Blackwater and Daunia and impact of elevated strip ratios as we continue to improve supply chain stability and re-establish raw coal inventory positions.
In the next five years, we expect to increase production to between 21.5 and 22.5 Mtpa (43 and 45 Mtpa on a 100% basis) once BMA is operating with sustainable inventory levels and strip ratios normalise.
Energy coal
Production
15.4 Mt 8%
FY23 14.2 Mt
FY25e 13 - 15 Mt
Average realised price
US$121.52/t 49%
FY23 US$236.51/t
NSWEC 15.4 Mt 8%
Production increased due to strong operating performance across the year as improved weather and labour availability enabled an uplift in truck productivity. This included 1.3 Mt to support regional coal-fired power stations in line with the NSW Government Market Price Emergency (Directions for Coal Mines) Notice (Directions). The Directions ceased on 1 July 2024, with the change in royalty rates for open cut mines increasing 2.6% points, from 8.2% to 10.8%.
Production for FY25 is expected to be between 13 and 15 Mt.
We continue to progress our plans to cease mining at the asset in FY30, including delivering on our progressive rehabilitation commitments during FY24.
4
Group & Unallocated
Nickel
Production
81.6 kt 2%
FY23 80.0 kt
Average realised price
US$18,197/t 24%
FY23 US$24,021/t
Western Australia Nickel 81.6 kt 2%
Nickel West production was in line with the prior year. We produced a higher proportion of the lower-value matte products as a result of increased maintenance at Kwinana Refinery and severe weather events in March 2024.
On 11 July 2024, we announced the temporary suspension of operations at Western Australia Nickel with a transition period to commence from July 2024. Operations will be suspended by October 2024 and handover activities for temporary suspension will be completed by December 2024. During the temporary suspension, we will invest ~US$300 m per annum in the facilities to enable a potential restart.
We are expecting to report an underlying EBITDA loss of ~US$300 m at Western Australia Nickel for FY24 and to recognise a further non-cash impairment charge of US$0.3 bn (pre- tax) as an exceptional item in the Group's FY24 Financial Statements.
Quarterly performance | Q4 FY24 v Q3 FY24
Copper
505 kt 8%
Q3 FY24 466 kt
Higher concentrator grade and throughput at Escondida, and higher volumes at Copper SA with record production at Carrapateena following the commissioning of Crusher 2 in Q3 FY24.
Iron ore
69 Mt 13%
Q3 FY24 61 Mt
Record monthly and quarterly production achieved at WAIO as a result of strong underlying performance at the mines and the benefits of PDP1, as well as the prior quarter impacts of wet weather and a bushfire near Yandi.
Metallurgical coal
4.9 Mt 18%
Production decreased following the
divestment of the Blackwater and Daunia
Q3 FY24 6.0 Mt
mines on 2 April 2024. Production
increased at the remaining operations as
a result of improved truck productivity
and favourable weather conditions.
Energy coal
3.8 Mt 10%
Q3 FY24 4.1 Mt
Lower production as a result of unfavourable weather, maintenance works brought forward from Q1 FY25, and a higher proportion of washed coal.
Nickel
23 kt 22%
Q3 FY24 19 kt
Higher production following prior period impacts from planned maintenance at the Kwinana Refinery and a severe weather event in March.
The following footnotes apply to this Operational Review:
1 At the midpoint of total copper production guidance for FY25 of 1,845 - 2,045 kt
5
Appendix 1
Average realised pricesi
Quarter
H2 FY24
YTD
Q4 FY24
v Q3 FY24
H2 FY24
v H1 FY24
v H2 FY23
FY24
v FY23
Copper (US$/lb)ii,iii,iv
4.58
19%
4.27
17%
12%
3.98
9%
Iron ore (US$/wmt, FOB)v
91.31
(14%)
98.49
(5%)
(1%)
101.04
9%
Metallurgical coal (US$/t)vi
245.29
(13%)
265.71
(0%)
(3%)
266.06
(2%)
Hard coking coal (US$/t)vii
246.02
(16%)
271.26
(1%)
(2%)
273.03
(0%)
Weak coking coal (US$/t) vii
161.70
(23%)
206.84
1%
(17%)
205.54
(18%)
Thermal coal (US$/t)vi,viii
123.38
6%
119.57
(3%)
(24%)
121.52
(49%)
Nickel metal (US$/t)ix
18,414
11%
17,744
(5%)
(25%)
18,197
(24%)
- Based on provisional, unaudited estimates. Prices exclude sales from equity accounted investments, third party product and internal sales, and represent the weighted average of various sales terms (for example: FOB, CIF and CFR), unless otherwise noted. Includes the impact of provisional pricing and finalisation adjustments.
- At 30 June 2024, the Group had 430 kt of outstanding copper sales that were revalued at a weighted average price of US$4.33/lb. The final price of these sales will be determined in FY25. In addition, 342 kt of copper sales from FY23 were subject to a finalisation adjustment in the current period. The displayed prices include the impact of these provisional pricing and finalisation adjustments.
- The large majority of copper cathodes sales were linked to index price for quotation periods one month after month of shipment, and three to four months after month of shipment for copper concentrates sales with price differentials applied for location and treatment costs.
- Sales from Carrapateena and Prominent Hill acquired through the purchase of OZL are included for Q4 FY24.
- The large majority of iron ore shipments were linked to index pricing for the month of shipment, with price differentials predominantly a reflection of market fundamentals and product quality. Iron ore sales for FY24 and Q4 FY24 were based on an average moisture rate of 6.7% and 6.9% respectively.
- The large majority of metallurgical coal and energy coal exports were linked to index pricing for the month of scheduled shipment or priced on the spot market at fixed or index-linked prices, with price differentials reflecting product quality.
- Hard coking coal (HCC) refers generally to those metallurgical coals with a Coke Strength after Reaction (CSR) of 35 and above, which includes coals across the spectrum from Premium Coking to Semi Hard Coking coals, while weak coking coal (WCC) refers generally to those metallurgical coals with a CSR below 35.
- Export sales only. Includes thermal coal sales from metallurgical coal mines.
- Relates to refined nickel metal only, excludes intermediate products and nickel sulphate.
Current year unit cost guidance
Current
FY24 guidancei
Escondida unit cost (US$/lb)ii
1.40 - 1.70
Unchanged
Spence unit cost (US$/lb)
2.00 - 2.30
Top end
WAIO unit cost (US$/t)
17.40 - 18.90
Upper half
BMA unit cost (US$/t)
119 - 125
Lower half
- FY24 unit cost guidance is based on exchange rates of AUD/USD 0.67 and USD/CLP 810.
- Escondida unit costs for FY24 onwards exclude revenue-based government royalties.
Major projects
Capital
First
expenditure
production
Commodity
Project and ownership
Project scope / capacity
US$M
target date
Progress
Potash
Jansen Stage 1
Design, engineering and construction of an
5,723
End-CY26
Project is 52%
(Canada)
underground potash mine and surface infrastructure,
complete
100%
with capacity to produce 4.15 Mtpa.
Potash
Jansen Stage 2
Development of additional mining districts, completion
4,859
FY29
Project is 2%
(Canada)
of the second shaft hoist infrastructure, expansion of
complete
100%
processing facilities and addition of rail cars to facilitate
production of an incremental 4.36 Mtpa.
The operating expenditure related to Potash for FY24 is expected to be ~US$250 m.
Exploration
Minerals exploration and evaluation expenditure was US$457 m for FY24 (FY23: US$350 m) of which US$399 m was
expensed (FY23: US$294 m).
6
Appendix 2
Production
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
Group production and sales summary
By commodity
Metals production is payable metal unless otherwise noted.
Throughout this report figures in italics indicate that this figure has been adjusted since it was previously reported.
June 2024
Sales
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
Copper
Payable metal in concentrate
kt
310.7
317.3
308.7
339.1
370.5
Escondida
kt
220.5
221.3
207.7
239.2
258.5
Pampa Norte
kt
32.2
38.8
32.6
39.5
39.4
Copper South Australia
kt
19.9
23.5
27.4
23.3
32.1
Antamina
kt
36.5
32.5
39.2
33.9
38.3
Carajás
kt
1.6
1.2
1.8
3.2
2.2
Cathode
kt
165.5
139.7
128.7
126.8
134.4
Escondida
kt
72.5
52.0
46.9
49.0
50.7
Pampa Norte
kt
36.3
39.5
27.2
22.1
26.5
Copper South Australia
kt
56.7
48.2
54.6
55.7
57.2
Total
kt
476.2
457.0
437.4
465.9
504.9
Lead
Payable metal in concentrate
t
146
96
105
-
131
Antamina
t
146
96
105
-
131
Zinc
Payable metal in concentrate
t
38,822
35,669
33,475
18,409
15,839
Antamina
t
38,822
35,669
33,475
18,409
15,839
Gold
Payable metal in concentrate
troy oz
96,655
89,024
94,794
79,284
100,113
Escondida
troy oz
53,503
48,063
48,633
38,955
45,410
Pampa Norte
troy oz
9,263
3,931
2,854
1,819
4,676
Copper South Australia
troy oz
32,736
36,228
42,051
36,427
48,355
Carajás
troy oz
1,153
802
1,256
2,083
1,672
Refined gold
troy oz
46,479
53,028
55,828
49,128
49,139
Copper South Australia
troy oz
46,479
53,028
55,828
49,128
49,139
Total
troy oz
143,134
142,052
150,622
128,412
149,252
Silver
Payable metal in concentrate
troy koz
2,592
2,582
3,074
2,620
3,317
Escondida
troy koz
1,008
1,168
1,401
1,328
1,549
Pampa Norte
troy koz
412
356
388
327
583
Copper South Australia
troy koz
201
260
310
252
312
Antamina
troy koz
971
798
975
713
873
Refined silver
troy koz
256
261
221
248
265
Copper South Australia
troy koz
256
261
221
248
265
Total
troy koz
2,848
2,843
3,295
2,868
3,582
Uranium
Payable metal in concentrate
t
813
825
986
863
929
Copper South Australia
t
813
825
986
863
929
Molybdenum
Payable metal in concentrate
t
666
612
481
824
699
Pampa Norte
t
333
329
145
203
117
Antamina
t
333
283
336
621
582
Iron ore
Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO)
kt
64,074
62,004
64,460
60,299
68,173
Samarco
kt
1,221
1,231
1,302
1,174
1,041
Total
kt
65,295
63,235
65,762
61,473
69,214
Metallurgical coal¹ BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)
kt
8,477
5,601
5,717
6,035
4,922
Energy coal
NSW Energy Coal (NSWEC)
kt
4,765
3,613
3,855
4,149
3,751
Nickel
Western Australia Nickel
kt
22.0
20.2
19.6
18.8
23.0
Cobalt
Western Australia Nickel
t
246
192
182
179
181
1 Includes BMA thermal coal sales.
1,335.6
1,117.9
19%
926.7
832.7
11%
150.3
125.3
20%
106.3
19.9
434%
143.9
138.4
4%
8.4
1.6
425%
529.6
598.6
(12)%
198.6
222.6
(11)%
115.3
163.5
(29)%
215.7
212.5
2%
1,865.2
1,716.5
9%
332
657
(49)%
332
657
(49)%
103,392
125,048
(17)%
103,392
125,048
(17)%
363,215
249,795
45%
181,061
189,095
(4)%
13,280
26,811
(50)%
163,061
32,736
398%
5,813
1,153
404%
207,123
186,029
11%
207,123
186,029
11%
570,338
435,824
31%
11,593
10,478
11%
5,446
5,074
7%
1,654
1,318
25%
1,134
201
464%
3,359
3,885
(14)%
995
1,089
(9)%
995
1,089
(9)%
12,588
11,567
9%
3,603
3,406
6%
3,603
3,406
6%
2,616
2,162
21%
794
990
(20)%
1,822
1,172
55%
254,936
252,531
1%
4,748
4,512
5%
259,684
257,043
1%
22,275
29,020
(23)%
15,368
14,172
8%
81.6
80.0
2%
734
752
(2)%
323.1
298.0
316.5
281.6
378.8
220.3
209.5
211.7
204.0
261.3
38.6
31.3
34.9
26.9
49.3
27.6
22.2
31.6
17.1
28.0
34.5
32.8
38.3
31.3
37.4
2.1
2.2
-
2.3
2.8
179.9
131.9
137.6
120.1
142.3
78.0
49.2
52.2
44.3
54.6
42.4
36.6
31.1
22.1
26.5
59.5
46.1
54.3
53.7
61.2
503.0
429.9
454.1
401.7
521.1
143
154
91
108
9
143
154
91
108
9
37,629
33,912
37,092
17,559
14,118
37,629
33,912
37,092
17,559
14,118
108,552
87,703
98,969
70,493
92,433
53,503
48,063
48,633
38,955
45,410
9,263
3,931
2,854
1,819
4,676
44,098
34,176
47,482
28,136
40,507
1,688
1,533
-
1,583
1,840
49,182
54,036
55,349
41,710
52,687
49,182
54,036
55,349
41,710
52,687
157,734
141,739
154,318
112,203
145,120
2,409
2,527
2,938
2,431
3,137
1,008
1,168
1,401
1,328
1,549
412
356
388
327
583
242
258
364
189
311
747
745
785
587
694
270
219
222
188
329
270
219
222
188
329
2,679
2,746
3,160
2,619
3,466
1,275
481
895
394
1,554
1,275
481
895
394
1,554
594
564
468
677
678
367
303
162
219
134
227
261
306
458
544
62,926
64,180
62,606
61,868
67,323
1,160
1,136
1,329
1,258
1,043
64,086
65,316
63,935
63,126
68,366
8,876
5,325
5,706
6,359
4,904
4,894
3,307
4,250
3,932
3,678
23.4
18.9
20.0
18.8
23.2
246
192
110
179
181
1,274.9
1,124.5
13%
886.5
830.3
7%
142.4
125.3
14%
98.9
27.6
258%
139.8
139.2
0%
7.3
2.1
248%
531.9
600.3
(11)%
200.3
221.2
(9)%
116.3
166.4
(30)%
215.3
212.7
1%
1,806.8
1,724.8
5%
362
545
(34)%
362
545
(34)%
102,681
126,427
(19)%
102,681
126,427
(19)%
349,598
261,692
34%
181,061
189,095
(4)%
13,280
26,811
(50)%
150,301
44,098
241%
4,956
1,688
194%
203,782
187,924
8%
203,782
187,924
8%
553,380
449,616
23%
11,033
10,014
10%
5,446
5,074
7%
1,654
1,318
25%
1,122
242
364%
2,811
3,380
(17)%
958
1,130
(15)%
958
1,130
(15)%
23,024
21,158
9%
3,324
3,357
(1)%
3,324
3,357
(1)%
2,387
2,172
10%
818
1,100
(26)%
1,569
1,072
46%
255,977
248,883
3%
4,766
4,514
6%
260,743
253,397
3%
22,294
28,571
(22)%
15,167
13,864
9%
80.9
82.1
(1)%
662
752
(12)%
7
Production
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
Production and sales
By asset
Copper
Metals production is payable metal unless otherwise noted.
Escondida, Chile¹
BHP interest 57.5%
Material mined
kt
95,451
87,462
95,168
103,872
102,752
389,254
413,856
(6)%
Concentrator throughput
kt
30,750
33,332
34,752
31,653
34,377
134,114
130,864
2%
Average copper grade - concentrator
%
0.93%
0.85%
0.78%
0.92%
0.99%
0.88%
0.82%
7%
Production ex mill
kt
228.9
225.7
217.6
238.6
279.5
961.4
866.3
11%
Payable copper
kt
220.5
221.3
207.7
239.2
258.5
926.7
832.7
11%
Copper cathode (EW)
kt
72.5
52.0
46.9
49.0
50.7
198.6
222.6
(11)%
Oxide leach
kt
29.3
17.5
17.0
14.4
13.8
62.7
76.8
(18)%
Sulphide leach
kt
43.2
34.5
29.9
34.6
36.9
135.9
145.8
(7)%
Total copper
kt
293.0
273.3
254.6
288.2
309.2
1,125.3
1,055.3
7%
Payable gold concentrate
troy oz
53,503
48,063
48,633
38,955
45,410
181,061
189,095
(4)%
Payable silver concentrate
troy koz
1,008
1,168
1,401
1,328
1,549
5,446
5,074
7%
1 Shown on a 100% basis.
Pampa Norte, Chile
BHP interest 100%
Copper
Payable metal in concentrate
kt
32.2
38.8
32.6
39.5
39.4
150.3
125.3
20%
Cathode
kt
36.3
39.5
27.2
22.1
26.5
115.3
163.5
(29)%
June 2024
Sales
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
220.3
209.5
211.7
204.0
261.3
886.5
830.3
7%
78.0
49.2
52.2
44.3
54.6
200.3
221.2
(9)%
298.3
258.7
263.9
248.3
315.9
1,086.8
1,051.5
3%
53,503
48,063
48,633
38,955
45,410
181,061
189,095
(4)%
1,008
1,168
1,401
1,328
1,549
5,446
5,074
7%
38.6
31.3
34.9
26.9
49.3
142.4
125.3
14%
42.4
36.6
31.1
22.1
26.5
116.3
166.4
(30)%
Total copper
kt
68.5
78.3
59.8
61.6
65.9
Gold
troy oz
9,263
3,931
2,854
1,819
4,676
Silver
troy koz
412
356
388
327
583
Molybdenum
t
333
329
145
203
117
Cerro Colorado¹
Material mined
kt
145
-
-
-
-
Ore stacked
kt
3,928
154
-
-
-
Average copper grade - stacked
%
0.53%
0.58%
-
-
-
Copper cathode (EW)
kt
12.2
9.5
1.6
-
-
265.6
288.8
(8)%
13,280
26,811
(50)%
1,654
1,318
25%
794
990
(20)%
-
4,079
(100)%
154
15,987
(99)%
0.58%
0.55%
6%
11.1
49.2
(77)%
81.0
67.9
66.0
49.0
75.8
258.7
291.7
(11)%
9,263
3,931
2,854
1,819
4,676
13,280
26,811
(50)%
412
356
388
327
583
1,654
1,318
25%
367
303
162
219
134
818
1,100
(26)%
14.1
8.8
3.7
-
-
12.5
50.5
(75)%
Spence
Material mined
kt
25,622
27,654
25,973
15,968
19,951
89,546
104,416
(14)%
Ore stacked
kt
5,625
5,113
4,744
6,008
5,926
Average copper grade - stacked
%
0.58%
0.60%
0.59%
0.56%
0.54%
Concentrator throughput
kt
6,927
8,473
7,151
8,055
7,766
Average copper grade - concentrator
%
0.61%
0.64%
0.65%
0.64%
0.70%
Payable copper
kt
32.2
38.8
32.6
39.5
39.4
Copper cathode (EW)
kt
24.1
30.0
25.6
22.1
26.5
Total copper
kt
56.3
68.8
58.2
61.6
65.9
Payable gold concentrate
troy oz
9,263
3,931
2,854
1,819
4,676
Payable silver concentrate
troy koz
412
356
388
327
583
21,791
21,304
2%
0.57%
0.64%
(10)%
31,445
28,252
11%
0.66%
0.61%
7%
150.3
125.3
20%
104.2
114.3
(9)%
254.5
239.6
6%
13,280
26,811
(50)%
1,654
1,318
25%
38.6
31.3
34.9
26.9
49.3
142.4
125.3
14%
28.3
27.8
27.4
22.1
26.5
103.8
115.9
(10)%
66.9
59.1
62.3
49.0
75.8
246.2
241.2
2%
9,263
3,931
2,854
1,819
4,676
13,280
26,811
(50)%
412
356
388
327
583
1,654
1,318
25%
Payable molybdenum
t
333
329
145
203
117
794
990
(20)%
1 Cerro Colorado entered temporary care and maintenance in December 2023.
367
303
162
219
134
818
1,100
(26)%
8
Production
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
Copper (continued)
Copper South Australia, Australia
BHP interest 100%
Copper
Payable metal in concentrate
kt
19.9
26.2
30.6
27.4
34.7
118.9
19.9
497%
Cathode
kt
56.7
48.2
54.6
55.7
57.2
215.7
212.5
2%
Sales
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
27.6
22.2
31.6
17.1
28.0
98.9
27.6
258%
59.5
46.1
54.3
53.7
61.2
215.3
212.7
1%
Total copper
kt
76.6
74.4
85.2
83.1
91.9
Payable metal in concentrate transfer to Olympic Dam¹
kt
-
(2.7)
(3.2)
(4.1)
(2.6)
Net copper
kt
76.6
71.7
82
79.0
89.3
Gold
Payable metal in concentrate
troy oz
32,736
41,424
48,051
43,209
52,045
Refined gold
troy oz
46,479
53,028
55,828
49,128
49,139
Total gold
troy oz
79,215
94,452
103,879
92,337
101,184
Payable metal in concentrate transfer to Olympic Dam¹
troy oz
-
(5,196)
(6,000)
(6,782)
(3,690)
Net gold
troy oz
79,215
89,256
97,879
85,555
97,494
Silver
Payable metal in concentrate
troy koz
201
271
323
282
333
Refined silver
troy koz
256
261
221
248
265
Total silver
troy koz
457
532
544
530
598
Payable metal in concentrate transfer to Olympic Dam¹
troy koz
-
(11)
(13)
(30)
(21)
Net silver
troy koz
457
521
531
500
577
Uranium
t
813
825
986
863
929
Olympic Dam
Material mined
kt
2,356
2,655
2,537
2,747
2,815
334.6
232.4
44%
(12.6)
0.0
322.0
232.4
39%
184,729
32,736
464%
207,123
186,029
11%
391,852
218,765
79%
(21,668)
-
370,184
218,765
69%
1,209
201
501%
995
1,089
(9)%
2,204
1,290
71%
(75)
-
2,129
1,290
65%
3,603
3,406
6%
10,754
9,349
15%
87.1
68.3
85.9
70.8
89.2
314.2
240.3
31%
44,098
34,176
47,482
28,136
40,507
150,301
44,098
241%
49,182
54,036
55,349
41,710
52,687
203,782
187,924
8%
93,280
88,212
102,831
69,846
93,194
354,083
232,022
53%
242
258
364
189
311
1,122
242
364%
270
219
222
188
329
958
1,130
(15)%
512
477
586
377
640
2,080
1,372
52%
1,275
481
895
394
1,554
3,324
3,357
(1)%
Ore milled
kt
2,755
2,596
2,634
2,511
2,912
Average copper grade
%
2.00%
1.96%
2.12%
1.96%
2.00%
Average uranium grade
kg/t
0.55
0.56
0.62
0.57
0.58
Copper cathode (ER and EW)
kt
56.7
48.2
54.6
55.7
57.2
Refined gold
troy oz
46,479
53,028
55,828
49,128
49,139
Refined silver
troy koz
256
261
221
248
265
Payable uranium
t
813
825
986
863
929
Prominent Hill²
Material mined
kt
661
1,110
1,125
1,094
1,175
Ore milled
kt
1,228
1,652
1,800
1,473
1,815
Average copper grade
%
0.77%
0.85%
0.83%
0.86%
0.94%
Concentrate produced
kt
16.3
23.8
23.6
22.3
28.4
10,653
10,445
2%
2.01%
2.04%
(1)%
0.58
0.57
1%
215.7
212.5
2%
207,123
186,029
11%
995
1,089
(9)%
3,603
3,406
6%
4,504
661
581%
6,740
1,228
449%
0.87%
0.77%
13%
98.1
16.3
502%
59.5
46.1
54.3
53.7
61.2
215.3
212.7
1%
49,182
54,036
55,349
41,710
52,687
203,782
187,924
8%
270
219
222
188
329
958
1,130
(15)%
1,275
481
895
394
1,554
3,324
3,357
(1)%
Payable copper
kt
8.2
12.1
12.9
10.9
14.6
Payable gold concentrate
troy oz
17,432
22,031
25,779
21,019
25,357
Payable silver concentrate
troy koz
44
63
65
62
90
Carrapateena²
Material mined
kt
880
1,201
1,310
1,232
1,486
Ore milled
kt
856
1,230
1,307
1,226
1,450
Average copper grade
%
1.52%
1.29%
1.52%
1.52%
1.57%
Concentrate produced
kt
30.1
37.6
49.2
45.9
62.0
Payable copper
kt
11.7
14.1
17.7
16.5
20.1
Payable gold concentrate
troy oz
15,304
19,393
22,272
22,190
26,688
Payable silver concentrate
troy koz
157
208
258
220
243
50.5
8.2
516%
94,186
17,432
440%
280
44
536%
5,229
880
494%
5,213
856
509%
1.48%
1.52%
(3)%
194.7
30.1
547%
68.4
11.7
485%
90,543
15,304
492%
929
157
492%
15.7
8.4
10.6
6.5
7.3
28,856
15,524
20,045
14,644
12,955
87
53
59
38
48
11.9
13.8
21.0
10.6
20.7
15,242
18,652
27,437
13,492
27,552
155
205
305
151
263
32.8
15.7
109%
63,168
28,856
119%
198
87
128%
66.1
11.9
455%
87,133
15,242
472%
924
155
496%
1 Excludes prior year production previously reported and transferred during the period.
2 Production and sales included from 1 May 2023, following the acquisition of OZL on 2 May 2023.
9
Production
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
Copper (continued)
Antamina, Peru
BHP interest 33.75%
Material mined
kt
62,894
63,310
61,539
56,233
62,481
243,563
253,448
(4)%
Concentrator throughput
kt
13,897
14,246
14,824
14,312
14,534
57,916
54,376
7%
Average head grade - copper
%
0.88%
0.83%
0.90%
0.83%
0.91%
0.87%
0.89%
(2)%
Average head grade - zinc
%
1.25%
1.17%
1.03%
0.68%
0.68%
0.89%
1.10%
(19)%
Payable copper
kt
36.5
32.5
39.2
33.9
38.3
143.9
138.4
4%
Payable zinc
t
38,822
35,669
33,475
18,409
15,839
103,392
125,048
(17)%
Payable silver
troy koz
971
798
975
713
873
3,359
3,885
(14)%
Payable lead
t
146
96
105
-
131
332
657
(49)%
Payable molybdenum
t
333
283
336
621
582
1,822
1,172
55%
Carajás, Brazil¹
BHP interest 100%
Material mined
kt
103
74
115
163
134
486
103
372%
Ore milled
kt
100
70
119
163
135
487
100
387%
Average copper grade
%
1.71%
1.91%
1.69%
2.07%
1.68%
1.85%
1.71%
8%
Production ex mill
kt
6.6
5.2
7.6
12.9
8.8
34.5
6.6
423%
Payable copper
kt
1.6
1.2
1.8
3.2
2.2
8.4
1.6
425%
Payable gold concentrate
troy oz
1,153
802
1,256
2,083
1,672
5,813
1,153
404%
1 Production and sales included from 1 May 2023, following the acquisition of OZL on 2 May 2023.
Iron ore
Iron ore production and sales are reported on a wet tonnes basis.
WAIO, Australia
BHP interest 85%
Newman Joint Venture
kt
14,795
13,234
15,468
15,032
14,368
58,102
56,945
2%
Area C Joint Venture
kt
28,818
25,804
26,074
24,920
29,070
105,868
107,375
(1)%
Yandi Joint Venture
kt
5,359
3,150
4,978
4,434
5,293
17,855
21,410
(17)%
Jimblebar¹
kt
15,102
19,816
17,940
15,913
19,442
73,111
66,801
9%
Total
kt
64,074
62,004
64,460
60,299
68,173
254,936
252,531
1%
Total (100%)
kt
72,717
69,448
72,670
68,131
76,773
287,022
285,307
1%
Lump
kt
Fines
kt
Total
kt
Total (100%)
kt
1 Shown on a 100% basis. BHP interest in saleable production is 85%.
Samarco, Brazil
BHP interest 50%
Total
kt
1,221
1,231
1,302
1,174
1,041
4,748
4,512
5%
June 2024
Sales
Quarter ended
Year to date
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Jun
Jun
Var
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2023
%
34.5
32.8
38.3
31.3
37.4
139.8
139.2
0%
37,629
33,912
37,092
17,559
14,118
102,681
126,427
(19)%
747
745
785
587
694
2,811
3,380
(17)%
143
154
91
108
9
362
545
(34)%
227
261
306
458
544
1,569
1,072
46%
2.1
2.2
-
2.3
2.8
7.3
2.1
248%
1,688
1,533
-
1,583
1,840
4,956
1,688
194%
20,022
20,969
19,176
19,175
20,260
79,580
77,979
2%
42,904
43,211
43,430
42,693
47,063
176,397
170,904
3%
62,926
64,180
62,606
61,868
67,323
255,977
248,883
3%
71,172
71,748
70,340
69,775
75,898
287,761
280,716
3%
1,160
1,136
1,329
1,258
1,043
4,766
4,514
6%
10
