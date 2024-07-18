17 July 2024

Operational review for the year ended 30 June 2024

Strong operational performance with record iron ore production and highest copper production in over 15 years.

"We finished the year with a strong fourth quarter, achieving several production records and we are meeting current production and unit cost guidance for all commodities.

WAIO continued its strong performance, delivering a second consecutive year of record production on the back of ongoing incremental improvements along its supply chain as we progress toward our medium-term goal of increasing production to greater than 305 Mtpa.

We achieved a strong performance across our copper business globally, underpinned by the highest production in four years at Escondida and another year of record production from Spence in Chile. Successful integration at Copper South Australia has delivered additional production tonnes, and exceeded the annualised synergies planned at the time of the OZL acquisition.

We successfully completed the sale of the Blackwater and Daunia metallurgical coal operations on 2 April 2024. After a challenging year at BMA, we have plans in place to increase production to between 43 and 45 Mtpa (100%) in the next five years.

We continued to execute against our strategy, progressing growth options in the commodities the world needs to meet the demands of the energy transition and population growth. This includes our Jansen potash mine in Canada, where construction of Stage 1 is now more than 50% complete and Stage 2 is underway. We will see first production in 2026 and will be a major global producer of potash by the end of the decade.

On 11 July we announced the temporary suspension of our Western Australia Nickel operations from October 2024 as a result of an oversupply in the global nickel market and protracted low nickel prices."

Mike Henry

BHP Chief Executive Officer

Summary

Operational excellence

Record production at WAIO and Spence

FY24 production guidance achieved for all commodities, with metallurgical coal achieving the upper end of its revised guidance.

Record production at WAIO, Spence and Carrapateena and the highest production in four years at Escondida.

Total copper production increased 9% and is expected to increase a further 4% in FY25.1

Financial performance

Strong prices in key commodities

Average realised pricesfor copper and iron ore were higher in FY24, while metallurgical coal prices remained relatively stable, and nickel and energy coal prices were lower.

Unit cost guidancefor FY24 is expected to be met at Escondida, WAIO and Spence, and revised unit cost guidance is expected to be met at BMA.

Portfolio

Decarbonisation

Executing our strategy

Progress on Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions

We completed the divestment of Blackwater and Daunia, and commenced construction of Jansen Stage 2, with Jansen Stage 1 now >50% complete. We also completed the scheduled ramp up of both South Flank to full production capacity of 80 Mtpa (100% basis) and the Carrapateena Crusher 2 project.

We held an investor roundtableto provide an update on our decarbonisation progress, including our collaborations to trial battery electric haul trucks in the Pilbara and investigate a pilot electric smelting furnace (ESF).

Production

Quarter performance

YTD performance

Production guidance

Q4

v Q3

v Q4

FY24

FY25

FY25e v FY24

FY24

FY24

FY23

FY24

v FY23

guidance

guidance

(actual)

Copper (kt)

504.9

8%

6%

1,865.2

9%

1,720 - 1,910

1,845 - 2,045

(1%) - 10%

Escondida (kt)

309.2

7%

6%

1,125.3

7%

1,080 - 1,180

1,180 - 1,300

5% - 16%

Pampa Norte (kt) i

65.9

7%

(4%)

265.6

(8%)

210 - 250i

240 - 270i

(6%) - 6%i

Copper South Australia (kt)

89.3

13%

17%

322.0

39%

310 - 340

310 - 340

(4%) - 6%

Antamina (kt)

38.3

13%

5%

143.9

4%

120 - 140

115 - 135

(20%) - (6%)

Carajás (kt)

2.2

(31%)

38%

8.4

-

-

-

Iron ore (Mt)

69.2

13%

6%

259.7

1%

254 - 264.5

255 - 265.5

(2%) - 2%

WAIO (Mt)

68.2

13%

6%

254.9

1%

250 - 260

250 - 260

(2%) - 2%

WAIO (100% basis) (Mt)

76.8

13%

6%

287.0

1%

282 - 294

282 - 294

(2%) - 2%

Samarco (Mt)

1.0

(11%)

(15%)

4.7

5%

4 - 4.5

5 - 5.5

5% - 16%

Metallurgical coal - BMA (Mt) ii

4.9

(18%)

(42%)

22.3

(23%)

21.5 - 22.5

16.5 - 19 (26%) - (15%)

BMA (100% basis) (Mt)

9.8

(18%)

(42%)

44.6

(23%)

43 - 45

33 - 38

(26%) - (15%)

Energy coal - NSWEC (Mt)

3.8

(10%)

(21%)

15.4

8%

13 - 15

13 - 15

(15%) - (2%)

Nickel - Western Australia Nickel (kt)

23.0

22%

5%

81.6

2%

77 - 87

-

-

  1. Production guidance for FY24 and FY25 is for Spence only and excludes Cerro Colorado which produced 11 kt in FY24 before entering care and maintenance in December 2023.
  2. FY24 production includes 5 Mt (10 Mt on a 100% basis) from Blackwater and Daunia mines until their divestment on 2 April 2024. Refer toproduction and sales reportand metallurgical coalfor further information.

Summary of disclosures

BHP expects its financial results for the second half of FY24 (H2 FY24) to reflect certain items summarised in the table below. The table does not provide a comprehensive list of all items impacting the period. The financial statements are the subject of ongoing work that will not be finalised until the release of the financial results on 27 August 2024. Accordingly, the information in the table below contains preliminary information that is subject to update and finalisation.

H2 FY24

impacti

Description

(US$M)

Classificationii

Unit costs (at guidance FX)

Unit costs for FY24 are expected to be within the guidance range at Escondida, in the lower half of the

revised guidance range at BMA, in the upper half of the guidance range at WAIO, and at the top end of the

-

Operating costs

guidance range at Spence

Note: Average realised exchange rates for FY24 of AUD/USD 0.66 (guidance rate AUD/USD 0.67) and

USD/CLP 907 (guidance rate USD/CLP 810).

-

Income statement

The Group's adjusted effective tax rate for FY24 is expected to be around the midpoint of the guidance

range of 30 - 35%

-

Taxation expense

Increase in closure and rehabilitation provision for closed sites (predominantly in Group and Unallocated)

~100

↑ Operating costs

Cash flow statement

Working capital movements largely relating to the timing of receivables

~150 - 350

↑ Operating cash flow

Cash tax paid

~3,350 - 3,450

↓ Operating cash flow

Dividends received from equity-accounted investments

~200

↑ Operating cash flow

Capital and exploration spend is expected to be approximately US$9.3 bn, below full year guidance of

-

↓ Investing cash flow

~US$10 bn, primarily driven by favourable FX and cash preservation decisions at Western Australia Nickel

Proceeds received from the sale of BHP's 50% interest in the Blackwater and Daunia minesiii

~1,000

↑ Investing cash flow

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

~800

↓ Financing cash flow

Payment of the H1 FY24 dividend

~3,600

↓ Financing cash flow

Exceptional items

Gain on sale of BHP's 50% interest in the Blackwater and Daunia mines (after tax)

~650 - 750

Exceptional item

Impairment of Western Australia Nickel following the decision to temporarily suspend operations. See

~300

Exceptional item

Nickel

section for further information.

Financial impact on BHP Brasil of the Samarco dam failure is subject to ongoing work. See

Iron ore

section

for further information on Samarco operations.

-

Exceptional item

  1. Numbers are not tax effected, unless otherwise noted.
  2. There will be a corresponding balance sheet, cash flow and/or income statement impact as relevant, unless otherwise noted.
  3. A US$50 m deposit was received during H1 FY24. For detail on future payments in relation to the divestment please refer to:BHP completes the divestment of Daunia and Blackwater.

Further information in Appendix 1

Detailed production and sales information for all operations in Appendix 2

Segment and asset performance | FY24 YTD v FY23 YTD

Copper

Production

1,865 kt 9%

FY23 1,717 kt

FY25e 1,845 - 2,045 kt

Average realised price

US$3.98/lb 9%

FY23 US$3.65/lb

Total copper production increased 9% to 1,865 kt. Copper production for FY25 is expected to be between 1,845 and 2,045 kt.

Escondida 1,125 kt 7% (100% basis)

Increased production was primarily due to a higher concentrator feed grade of 0.88% (including grade of 0.99% achieved in Q4 FY24), up from 0.82% in FY23, as mining progressed into areas of higher-grade ore as planned following the implementation of measures to manage geotechnical events in FY23. This was partially offset by planned lower cathode production, as a result of prioritising concentrator throughput in prior years.

Production for FY25 is expected to be between 1,180 and 1,300 kt, driven by higher grades and throughput, and is expected to be weighted to the second half. Concentrator feed grade for FY25 is expected to be greater than 0.90%.

Pampa Norte 266 kt 8%

Spence production increased 6% to a record 255 kt, driven by improved concentrator throughput and increases in both concentrator feed grade and recoveries. Record concentrate production was partially offset by lower cathode production, in line with an expected decline in stacked feed grade. The concentrator plant modifications which commenced in August 2022 were completed in June 2024.

Spence successfully completed negotiations for a new collective agreement with the Union N°1 of Operators and Maintainers, effective for 36 months from 1 June 2024.

Production at Spence for FY25 is expected to be between 240 and 270 kt.

Cerro Colorado entered temporary care and maintenance in December 2023, after producing 11 kt for the period.

Copper South Australia 322 kt39%

Successful integration following the acquisition of OZL in FY23 and strong underlying operational performance across the asset delivered increased production, as well as record material mined and concentrate smelted at Olympic Dam. We have exceeded our planned annualised synergies, such as the processing of Prominent Hill and Carrapateena concentrate at Olympic Dam into higher-margin cathode and refined gold, resulting in annual records for cathode and gold production at Olympic Dam. The successful commissioning and ramp up of Crusher 2 led to record material mined and concentrate produced at Carrapateena.

Production for FY25 is expected to be between 310 and 340 kt, weighted to the second half.

We continued exploration drilling at OD Deeps and Oak Dam to enhance our resource knowledge in support of our growth studies and we expect to provide an Inferred Mineral Resource at Oak Dam later this calendar year.

Other copper

At Antamina, copper production increased 4% to 144 kt, as a result of record concentrator throughput offsetting planned lower feed grades. Zinc production was 17% lower at 103 kt, as a result of planned lower feed grades. Copper production for FY25 is expected to be between 115 and 135 kt, due to mine sequencing which will result in lower throughput, and zinc production is expected to be between 90 and 110 kt.

Carajás produced 8.4 kt of copper and 5.8 troy koz of gold.

Iron ore

Production

260 Mt 1%

FY23 257 Mt

FY25e 255 - 265.5 Mt

Average realised price

US$101.04/wmt 9%

FY23 US$92.54/wmt

BHP | Operational review for the year ended 30 June 2024

Iron ore production increased 1% to a record 260 Mt. Production for FY25 is expected to be between 255 and 265.5 Mt.

WAIO 255 Mt 1% | 287 Mt (100% basis)

WAIO achieved another full year production record of 255 Mt (287 Mt on a 100% basis), reflecting strong supply chain performance with increased capacity unlocked by the Port Debottlenecking Project 1 (PDP1) and record production at South Flank. These more than offset the impacts of the continued tie-in activity for the Rail Technology Programme 1 (RTP1).

South Flank completed ramp up to full production capacity of 80 Mtpa (100% basis) in FY24 as planned, which contributed to WAIO achieving record lump sales for the year.

Following commissioning in December 2023, PDP1 has enabled higher production volumes and contributed to record sales for the year. Ramp up remains on track to be completed in CY24.

Production for FY25 is expected to be between 250 and 260 Mt (282 and 294 Mt on a 100% basis) as we ramp up the planned tie-in activities for RTP1.

Samarco 4.7 Mt 5% | 9.5 Mt (100% basis)

Production increased as a result of higher concentrator throughput. FY25 production is expected to be between 5 and 5.5 Mt. The second concentrator at Samarco is expected to come online during Q3 FY25, increasing production capacity to approximately 16 Mtpa (100% basis) of pellets once fully ramped up.

Coal

Metallurgical coal

Production

22.3 Mt 23%

FY23 29.0 Mt

FY25e 16.5 - 19 Mt

Average realised price

US$266.06/t 2%

FY23 US$271.05/t

BMA 22.3 Mt 23% | 44.6 Mt (100% basis)

Production decreased as a result of increased stripping to improve supply chain stability and restore depleted inventory positions which arose from extended weather impacts and labour constraints over recent years, and the divestment of Blackwater and Daunia on 2 April 2024. Production was also impacted by an extended longwall move and geotechnical faulting at Broadmeadow during H1 FY24, and the temporary suspension of operations following the fatality of a team member at Saraji.

Blackwater and Daunia produced 5 Mt (10 Mt on a 100% basis) in FY24 prior to their divestment.

Production for FY25 is expected to be between 16.5 and 19 Mt (33 and 38 Mt on a 100% basis) reflecting the divestment of Blackwater and Daunia and impact of elevated strip ratios as we continue to improve supply chain stability and re-establish raw coal inventory positions.

In the next five years, we expect to increase production to between 21.5 and 22.5 Mtpa (43 and 45 Mtpa on a 100% basis) once BMA is operating with sustainable inventory levels and strip ratios normalise.

Energy coal

Production

15.4 Mt 8%

FY23 14.2 Mt

FY25e 13 - 15 Mt

Average realised price

US$121.52/t 49%

FY23 US$236.51/t

NSWEC 15.4 Mt 8%

Production increased due to strong operating performance across the year as improved weather and labour availability enabled an uplift in truck productivity. This included 1.3 Mt to support regional coal-fired power stations in line with the NSW Government Market Price Emergency (Directions for Coal Mines) Notice (Directions). The Directions ceased on 1 July 2024, with the change in royalty rates for open cut mines increasing 2.6% points, from 8.2% to 10.8%.

Production for FY25 is expected to be between 13 and 15 Mt.

We continue to progress our plans to cease mining at the asset in FY30, including delivering on our progressive rehabilitation commitments during FY24.

BHP | Operational review for the year ended 30 June 2024

Group & Unallocated

Nickel

Production

81.6 kt 2%

FY23 80.0 kt

Average realised price

US$18,197/t 24%

FY23 US$24,021/t

Western Australia Nickel 81.6 kt2%

Nickel West production was in line with the prior year. We produced a higher proportion of the lower-value matte products as a result of increased maintenance at Kwinana Refinery and severe weather events in March 2024.

On 11 July 2024, we announced the temporary suspension of operations at Western Australia Nickel with a transition period to commence from July 2024. Operations will be suspended by October 2024 and handover activities for temporary suspension will be completed by December 2024. During the temporary suspension, we will invest ~US$300 m per annum in the facilities to enable a potential restart.

We are expecting to report an underlying EBITDA loss of ~US$300 m at Western Australia Nickel for FY24 and to recognise a further non-cash impairment charge of US$0.3 bn (pre- tax) as an exceptional item in the Group's FY24 Financial Statements.

Quarterly performance | Q4 FY24 v Q3 FY24

Copper

505 kt 8%

Q3 FY24 466 kt

Higher concentrator grade and throughput at Escondida, and higher volumes at Copper SA with record production at Carrapateena following the commissioning of Crusher 2 in Q3 FY24.

Iron ore

69 Mt 13%

Q3 FY24 61 Mt

Record monthly and quarterly production achieved at WAIO as a result of strong underlying performance at the mines and the benefits of PDP1, as well as the prior quarter impacts of wet weather and a bushfire near Yandi.

Metallurgical coal

4.9 Mt 18%

Production decreased following the

divestment of the Blackwater and Daunia

Q3 FY24 6.0 Mt

mines on 2 April 2024. Production

increased at the remaining operations as

a result of improved truck productivity

and favourable weather conditions.

Energy coal

3.8 Mt 10%

Q3 FY24 4.1 Mt

Lower production as a result of unfavourable weather, maintenance works brought forward from Q1 FY25, and a higher proportion of washed coal.

Nickel

23 kt 22%

Q3 FY24 19 kt

Higher production following prior period impacts from planned maintenance at the Kwinana Refinery and a severe weather event in March.

The following footnotes apply to this Operational Review:

1 At the midpoint of total copper production guidance for FY25 of 1,845 - 2,045 kt

BHP | Operational review for the year ended 30 June 2024

Appendix 1

Average realised pricesi

Quarter

H2 FY24

YTD

Q4 FY24

v Q3 FY24

H2 FY24

v H1 FY24

v H2 FY23

FY24

v FY23

Copper (US$/lb)ii,iii,iv

4.58

19%

4.27

17%

12%

3.98

9%

Iron ore (US$/wmt, FOB)v

91.31

(14%)

98.49

(5%)

(1%)

101.04

9%

Metallurgical coal (US$/t)vi

245.29

(13%)

265.71

(0%)

(3%)

266.06

(2%)

Hard coking coal (US$/t)vii

246.02

(16%)

271.26

(1%)

(2%)

273.03

(0%)

Weak coking coal (US$/t) vii

161.70

(23%)

206.84

1%

(17%)

205.54

(18%)

Thermal coal (US$/t)vi,viii

123.38

6%

119.57

(3%)

(24%)

121.52

(49%)

Nickel metal (US$/t)ix

18,414

11%

17,744

(5%)

(25%)

18,197

(24%)

  1. Based on provisional, unaudited estimates. Prices exclude sales from equity accounted investments, third party product and internal sales, and represent the weighted average of various sales terms (for example: FOB, CIF and CFR), unless otherwise noted. Includes the impact of provisional pricing and finalisation adjustments.
  2. At 30 June 2024, the Group had 430 kt of outstanding copper sales that were revalued at a weighted average price of US$4.33/lb. The final price of these sales will be determined in FY25. In addition, 342 kt of copper sales from FY23 were subject to a finalisation adjustment in the current period. The displayed prices include the impact of these provisional pricing and finalisation adjustments.
  3. The large majority of copper cathodes sales were linked to index price for quotation periods one month after month of shipment, and three to four months after month of shipment for copper concentrates sales with price differentials applied for location and treatment costs.
  4. Sales from Carrapateena and Prominent Hill acquired through the purchase of OZL are included for Q4 FY24.
  5. The large majority of iron ore shipments were linked to index pricing for the month of shipment, with price differentials predominantly a reflection of market fundamentals and product quality. Iron ore sales for FY24 and Q4 FY24 were based on an average moisture rate of 6.7% and 6.9% respectively.
  6. The large majority of metallurgical coal and energy coal exports were linked to index pricing for the month of scheduled shipment or priced on the spot market at fixed or index-linked prices, with price differentials reflecting product quality.
  7. Hard coking coal (HCC) refers generally to those metallurgical coals with a Coke Strength after Reaction (CSR) of 35 and above, which includes coals across the spectrum from Premium Coking to Semi Hard Coking coals, while weak coking coal (WCC) refers generally to those metallurgical coals with a CSR below 35.
  8. Export sales only. Includes thermal coal sales from metallurgical coal mines.
  9. Relates to refined nickel metal only, excludes intermediate products and nickel sulphate.

Current year unit cost guidance

Current

FY24 guidancei

Escondida unit cost (US$/lb)ii

1.40 - 1.70

Unchanged

Spence unit cost (US$/lb)

2.00 - 2.30

Top end

WAIO unit cost (US$/t)

17.40 - 18.90

Upper half

BMA unit cost (US$/t)

119 - 125

Lower half

  1. FY24 unit cost guidance is based on exchange rates of AUD/USD 0.67 and USD/CLP 810.
  2. Escondida unit costs for FY24 onwards exclude revenue-based government royalties.

Major projects

Capital

First

expenditure

production

Commodity

Project and ownership

Project scope / capacity

US$M

target date

Progress

Potash

Jansen Stage 1

Design, engineering and construction of an

5,723

End-CY26

Project is 52%

(Canada)

underground potash mine and surface infrastructure,

complete

100%

with capacity to produce 4.15 Mtpa.

Potash

Jansen Stage 2

Development of additional mining districts, completion

4,859

FY29

Project is 2%

(Canada)

of the second shaft hoist infrastructure, expansion of

complete

100%

processing facilities and addition of rail cars to facilitate

production of an incremental 4.36 Mtpa.

The operating expenditure related to Potash for FY24 is expected to be ~US$250 m.

Exploration

Minerals exploration and evaluation expenditure was US$457 m for FY24 (FY23: US$350 m) of which US$399 m was

expensed (FY23: US$294 m).

Appendix 2

Production

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

Group production and sales summary

By commodity

Metals production is payable metal unless otherwise noted.

Throughout this report figures in italics indicate that this figure has been adjusted since it was previously reported.

Sales

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

Copper

Payable metal in concentrate

kt

310.7

317.3

308.7

339.1

370.5

Escondida

kt

220.5

221.3

207.7

239.2

258.5

Pampa Norte

kt

32.2

38.8

32.6

39.5

39.4

Copper South Australia

kt

19.9

23.5

27.4

23.3

32.1

Antamina

kt

36.5

32.5

39.2

33.9

38.3

Carajás

kt

1.6

1.2

1.8

3.2

2.2

Cathode

kt

165.5

139.7

128.7

126.8

134.4

Escondida

kt

72.5

52.0

46.9

49.0

50.7

Pampa Norte

kt

36.3

39.5

27.2

22.1

26.5

Copper South Australia

kt

56.7

48.2

54.6

55.7

57.2

Total

kt

476.2

457.0

437.4

465.9

504.9

Lead

Payable metal in concentrate

t

146

96

105

-

131

Antamina

t

146

96

105

-

131

Zinc

Payable metal in concentrate

t

38,822

35,669

33,475

18,409

15,839

Antamina

t

38,822

35,669

33,475

18,409

15,839

Gold

Payable metal in concentrate

troy oz

96,655

89,024

94,794

79,284

100,113

Escondida

troy oz

53,503

48,063

48,633

38,955

45,410

Pampa Norte

troy oz

9,263

3,931

2,854

1,819

4,676

Copper South Australia

troy oz

32,736

36,228

42,051

36,427

48,355

Carajás

troy oz

1,153

802

1,256

2,083

1,672

Refined gold

troy oz

46,479

53,028

55,828

49,128

49,139

Copper South Australia

troy oz

46,479

53,028

55,828

49,128

49,139

Total

troy oz

143,134

142,052

150,622

128,412

149,252

Silver

Payable metal in concentrate

troy koz

2,592

2,582

3,074

2,620

3,317

Escondida

troy koz

1,008

1,168

1,401

1,328

1,549

Pampa Norte

troy koz

412

356

388

327

583

Copper South Australia

troy koz

201

260

310

252

312

Antamina

troy koz

971

798

975

713

873

Refined silver

troy koz

256

261

221

248

265

Copper South Australia

troy koz

256

261

221

248

265

Total

troy koz

2,848

2,843

3,295

2,868

3,582

Uranium

Payable metal in concentrate

t

813

825

986

863

929

Copper South Australia

t

813

825

986

863

929

Molybdenum

Payable metal in concentrate

t

666

612

481

824

699

Pampa Norte

t

333

329

145

203

117

Antamina

t

333

283

336

621

582

Iron ore

Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO)

kt

64,074

62,004

64,460

60,299

68,173

Samarco

kt

1,221

1,231

1,302

1,174

1,041

Total

kt

65,295

63,235

65,762

61,473

69,214

Metallurgical coal¹ BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA)

kt

8,477

5,601

5,717

6,035

4,922

Energy coal

NSW Energy Coal (NSWEC)

kt

4,765

3,613

3,855

4,149

3,751

Nickel

Western Australia Nickel

kt

22.0

20.2

19.6

18.8

23.0

Cobalt

Western Australia Nickel

t

246

192

182

179

181

1 Includes BMA thermal coal sales.

1,335.6

1,117.9

19%

926.7

832.7

11%

150.3

125.3

20%

106.3

19.9

434%

143.9

138.4

4%

8.4

1.6

425%

529.6

598.6

(12)%

198.6

222.6

(11)%

115.3

163.5

(29)%

215.7

212.5

2%

1,865.2

1,716.5

9%

332

657

(49)%

332

657

(49)%

103,392

125,048

(17)%

103,392

125,048

(17)%

363,215

249,795

45%

181,061

189,095

(4)%

13,280

26,811

(50)%

163,061

32,736

398%

5,813

1,153

404%

207,123

186,029

11%

207,123

186,029

11%

570,338

435,824

31%

11,593

10,478

11%

5,446

5,074

7%

1,654

1,318

25%

1,134

201

464%

3,359

3,885

(14)%

995

1,089

(9)%

995

1,089

(9)%

12,588

11,567

9%

3,603

3,406

6%

3,603

3,406

6%

2,616

2,162

21%

794

990

(20)%

1,822

1,172

55%

254,936

252,531

1%

4,748

4,512

5%

259,684

257,043

1%

22,275

29,020

(23)%

15,368

14,172

8%

81.6

80.0

2%

734

752

(2)%

323.1

298.0

316.5

281.6

378.8

220.3

209.5

211.7

204.0

261.3

38.6

31.3

34.9

26.9

49.3

27.6

22.2

31.6

17.1

28.0

34.5

32.8

38.3

31.3

37.4

2.1

2.2

-

2.3

2.8

179.9

131.9

137.6

120.1

142.3

78.0

49.2

52.2

44.3

54.6

42.4

36.6

31.1

22.1

26.5

59.5

46.1

54.3

53.7

61.2

503.0

429.9

454.1

401.7

521.1

143

154

91

108

9

143

154

91

108

9

37,629

33,912

37,092

17,559

14,118

37,629

33,912

37,092

17,559

14,118

108,552

87,703

98,969

70,493

92,433

53,503

48,063

48,633

38,955

45,410

9,263

3,931

2,854

1,819

4,676

44,098

34,176

47,482

28,136

40,507

1,688

1,533

-

1,583

1,840

49,182

54,036

55,349

41,710

52,687

49,182

54,036

55,349

41,710

52,687

157,734

141,739

154,318

112,203

145,120

2,409

2,527

2,938

2,431

3,137

1,008

1,168

1,401

1,328

1,549

412

356

388

327

583

242

258

364

189

311

747

745

785

587

694

270

219

222

188

329

270

219

222

188

329

2,679

2,746

3,160

2,619

3,466

1,275

481

895

394

1,554

1,275

481

895

394

1,554

594

564

468

677

678

367

303

162

219

134

227

261

306

458

544

62,926

64,180

62,606

61,868

67,323

1,160

1,136

1,329

1,258

1,043

64,086

65,316

63,935

63,126

68,366

8,876

5,325

5,706

6,359

4,904

4,894

3,307

4,250

3,932

3,678

23.4

18.9

20.0

18.8

23.2

246

192

110

179

181

1,274.9

1,124.5

13%

886.5

830.3

7%

142.4

125.3

14%

98.9

27.6

258%

139.8

139.2

0%

7.3

2.1

248%

531.9

600.3

(11)%

200.3

221.2

(9)%

116.3

166.4

(30)%

215.3

212.7

1%

1,806.8

1,724.8

5%

362

545

(34)%

362

545

(34)%

102,681

126,427

(19)%

102,681

126,427

(19)%

349,598

261,692

34%

181,061

189,095

(4)%

13,280

26,811

(50)%

150,301

44,098

241%

4,956

1,688

194%

203,782

187,924

8%

203,782

187,924

8%

553,380

449,616

23%

11,033

10,014

10%

5,446

5,074

7%

1,654

1,318

25%

1,122

242

364%

2,811

3,380

(17)%

958

1,130

(15)%

958

1,130

(15)%

23,024

21,158

9%

3,324

3,357

(1)%

3,324

3,357

(1)%

2,387

2,172

10%

818

1,100

(26)%

1,569

1,072

46%

255,977

248,883

3%

4,766

4,514

6%

260,743

253,397

3%

22,294

28,571

(22)%

15,167

13,864

9%

80.9

82.1

(1)%

662

752

(12)%

7

Production

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

Production and sales

By asset

Copper

Metals production is payable metal unless otherwise noted.

Escondida, Chile¹

BHP interest 57.5%

Material mined

kt

95,451

87,462

95,168

103,872

102,752

389,254

413,856

(6)%

Concentrator throughput

kt

30,750

33,332

34,752

31,653

34,377

134,114

130,864

2%

Average copper grade - concentrator

%

0.93%

0.85%

0.78%

0.92%

0.99%

0.88%

0.82%

7%

Production ex mill

kt

228.9

225.7

217.6

238.6

279.5

961.4

866.3

11%

Payable copper

kt

220.5

221.3

207.7

239.2

258.5

926.7

832.7

11%

Copper cathode (EW)

kt

72.5

52.0

46.9

49.0

50.7

198.6

222.6

(11)%

Oxide leach

kt

29.3

17.5

17.0

14.4

13.8

62.7

76.8

(18)%

Sulphide leach

kt

43.2

34.5

29.9

34.6

36.9

135.9

145.8

(7)%

Total copper

kt

293.0

273.3

254.6

288.2

309.2

1,125.3

1,055.3

7%

Payable gold concentrate

troy oz

53,503

48,063

48,633

38,955

45,410

181,061

189,095

(4)%

Payable silver concentrate

troy koz

1,008

1,168

1,401

1,328

1,549

5,446

5,074

7%

1 Shown on a 100% basis.

Pampa Norte, Chile

BHP interest 100%

Copper

Payable metal in concentrate

kt

32.2

38.8

32.6

39.5

39.4

150.3

125.3

20%

Cathode

kt

36.3

39.5

27.2

22.1

26.5

115.3

163.5

(29)%

Sales

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

220.3

209.5

211.7

204.0

261.3

886.5

830.3

7%

78.0

49.2

52.2

44.3

54.6

200.3

221.2

(9)%

298.3

258.7

263.9

248.3

315.9

1,086.8

1,051.5

3%

53,503

48,063

48,633

38,955

45,410

181,061

189,095

(4)%

1,008

1,168

1,401

1,328

1,549

5,446

5,074

7%

38.6

31.3

34.9

26.9

49.3

142.4

125.3

14%

42.4

36.6

31.1

22.1

26.5

116.3

166.4

(30)%

Total copper

kt

68.5

78.3

59.8

61.6

65.9

Gold

troy oz

9,263

3,931

2,854

1,819

4,676

Silver

troy koz

412

356

388

327

583

Molybdenum

t

333

329

145

203

117

Cerro Colorado¹

Material mined

kt

145

-

-

-

-

Ore stacked

kt

3,928

154

-

-

-

Average copper grade - stacked

%

0.53%

0.58%

-

-

-

Copper cathode (EW)

kt

12.2

9.5

1.6

-

-

265.6

288.8

(8)%

13,280

26,811

(50)%

1,654

1,318

25%

794

990

(20)%

-

4,079

(100)%

154

15,987

(99)%

0.58%

0.55%

6%

11.1

49.2

(77)%

81.0

67.9

66.0

49.0

75.8

258.7

291.7

(11)%

9,263

3,931

2,854

1,819

4,676

13,280

26,811

(50)%

412

356

388

327

583

1,654

1,318

25%

367

303

162

219

134

818

1,100

(26)%

14.1

8.8

3.7

-

-

12.5

50.5

(75)%

Spence

Material mined

kt

25,622

27,654

25,973

15,968

19,951

89,546

104,416

(14)%

Ore stacked

kt

5,625

5,113

4,744

6,008

5,926

Average copper grade - stacked

%

0.58%

0.60%

0.59%

0.56%

0.54%

Concentrator throughput

kt

6,927

8,473

7,151

8,055

7,766

Average copper grade - concentrator

%

0.61%

0.64%

0.65%

0.64%

0.70%

Payable copper

kt

32.2

38.8

32.6

39.5

39.4

Copper cathode (EW)

kt

24.1

30.0

25.6

22.1

26.5

Total copper

kt

56.3

68.8

58.2

61.6

65.9

Payable gold concentrate

troy oz

9,263

3,931

2,854

1,819

4,676

Payable silver concentrate

troy koz

412

356

388

327

583

21,791

21,304

2%

0.57%

0.64%

(10)%

31,445

28,252

11%

0.66%

0.61%

7%

150.3

125.3

20%

104.2

114.3

(9)%

254.5

239.6

6%

13,280

26,811

(50)%

1,654

1,318

25%

38.6

31.3

34.9

26.9

49.3

142.4

125.3

14%

28.3

27.8

27.4

22.1

26.5

103.8

115.9

(10)%

66.9

59.1

62.3

49.0

75.8

246.2

241.2

2%

9,263

3,931

2,854

1,819

4,676

13,280

26,811

(50)%

412

356

388

327

583

1,654

1,318

25%

Payable molybdenum

t

333

329

145

203

117

794

990

(20)%

1 Cerro Colorado entered temporary care and maintenance in December 2023.

367

303

162

219

134

818

1,100

(26)%

8

Production

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

Copper (continued)

Copper South Australia, Australia

BHP interest 100%

Copper

Payable metal in concentrate

kt

19.9

26.2

30.6

27.4

34.7

118.9

19.9

497%

Cathode

kt

56.7

48.2

54.6

55.7

57.2

215.7

212.5

2%

Sales

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

27.6

22.2

31.6

17.1

28.0

98.9

27.6

258%

59.5

46.1

54.3

53.7

61.2

215.3

212.7

1%

Total copper

kt

76.6

74.4

85.2

83.1

91.9

Payable metal in concentrate transfer to Olympic Dam¹

kt

-

(2.7)

(3.2)

(4.1)

(2.6)

Net copper

kt

76.6

71.7

82

79.0

89.3

Gold

Payable metal in concentrate

troy oz

32,736

41,424

48,051

43,209

52,045

Refined gold

troy oz

46,479

53,028

55,828

49,128

49,139

Total gold

troy oz

79,215

94,452

103,879

92,337

101,184

Payable metal in concentrate transfer to Olympic Dam¹

troy oz

-

(5,196)

(6,000)

(6,782)

(3,690)

Net gold

troy oz

79,215

89,256

97,879

85,555

97,494

Silver

Payable metal in concentrate

troy koz

201

271

323

282

333

Refined silver

troy koz

256

261

221

248

265

Total silver

troy koz

457

532

544

530

598

Payable metal in concentrate transfer to Olympic Dam¹

troy koz

-

(11)

(13)

(30)

(21)

Net silver

troy koz

457

521

531

500

577

Uranium

t

813

825

986

863

929

Olympic Dam

Material mined

kt

2,356

2,655

2,537

2,747

2,815

334.6

232.4

44%

(12.6)

0.0

322.0

232.4

39%

184,729

32,736

464%

207,123

186,029

11%

391,852

218,765

79%

(21,668)

-

370,184

218,765

69%

1,209

201

501%

995

1,089

(9)%

2,204

1,290

71%

(75)

-

2,129

1,290

65%

3,603

3,406

6%

10,754

9,349

15%

87.1

68.3

85.9

70.8

89.2

314.2

240.3

31%

44,098

34,176

47,482

28,136

40,507

150,301

44,098

241%

49,182

54,036

55,349

41,710

52,687

203,782

187,924

8%

93,280

88,212

102,831

69,846

93,194

354,083

232,022

53%

242

258

364

189

311

1,122

242

364%

270

219

222

188

329

958

1,130

(15)%

512

477

586

377

640

2,080

1,372

52%

1,275

481

895

394

1,554

3,324

3,357

(1)%

Ore milled

kt

2,755

2,596

2,634

2,511

2,912

Average copper grade

%

2.00%

1.96%

2.12%

1.96%

2.00%

Average uranium grade

kg/t

0.55

0.56

0.62

0.57

0.58

Copper cathode (ER and EW)

kt

56.7

48.2

54.6

55.7

57.2

Refined gold

troy oz

46,479

53,028

55,828

49,128

49,139

Refined silver

troy koz

256

261

221

248

265

Payable uranium

t

813

825

986

863

929

Prominent Hill²

Material mined

kt

661

1,110

1,125

1,094

1,175

Ore milled

kt

1,228

1,652

1,800

1,473

1,815

Average copper grade

%

0.77%

0.85%

0.83%

0.86%

0.94%

Concentrate produced

kt

16.3

23.8

23.6

22.3

28.4

10,653

10,445

2%

2.01%

2.04%

(1)%

0.58

0.57

1%

215.7

212.5

2%

207,123

186,029

11%

995

1,089

(9)%

3,603

3,406

6%

4,504

661

581%

6,740

1,228

449%

0.87%

0.77%

13%

98.1

16.3

502%

59.5

46.1

54.3

53.7

61.2

215.3

212.7

1%

49,182

54,036

55,349

41,710

52,687

203,782

187,924

8%

270

219

222

188

329

958

1,130

(15)%

1,275

481

895

394

1,554

3,324

3,357

(1)%

Payable copper

kt

8.2

12.1

12.9

10.9

14.6

Payable gold concentrate

troy oz

17,432

22,031

25,779

21,019

25,357

Payable silver concentrate

troy koz

44

63

65

62

90

Carrapateena²

Material mined

kt

880

1,201

1,310

1,232

1,486

Ore milled

kt

856

1,230

1,307

1,226

1,450

Average copper grade

%

1.52%

1.29%

1.52%

1.52%

1.57%

Concentrate produced

kt

30.1

37.6

49.2

45.9

62.0

Payable copper

kt

11.7

14.1

17.7

16.5

20.1

Payable gold concentrate

troy oz

15,304

19,393

22,272

22,190

26,688

Payable silver concentrate

troy koz

157

208

258

220

243

50.5

8.2

516%

94,186

17,432

440%

280

44

536%

5,229

880

494%

5,213

856

509%

1.48%

1.52%

(3)%

194.7

30.1

547%

68.4

11.7

485%

90,543

15,304

492%

929

157

492%

15.7

8.4

10.6

6.5

7.3

28,856

15,524

20,045

14,644

12,955

87

53

59

38

48

11.9

13.8

21.0

10.6

20.7

15,242

18,652

27,437

13,492

27,552

155

205

305

151

263

32.8

15.7

109%

63,168

28,856

119%

198

87

128%

66.1

11.9

455%

87,133

15,242

472%

924

155

496%

1 Excludes prior year production previously reported and transferred during the period.

2 Production and sales included from 1 May 2023, following the acquisition of OZL on 2 May 2023.

9

Production

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

Copper (continued)

Antamina, Peru

BHP interest 33.75%

Material mined

kt

62,894

63,310

61,539

56,233

62,481

243,563

253,448

(4)%

Concentrator throughput

kt

13,897

14,246

14,824

14,312

14,534

57,916

54,376

7%

Average head grade - copper

%

0.88%

0.83%

0.90%

0.83%

0.91%

0.87%

0.89%

(2)%

Average head grade - zinc

%

1.25%

1.17%

1.03%

0.68%

0.68%

0.89%

1.10%

(19)%

Payable copper

kt

36.5

32.5

39.2

33.9

38.3

143.9

138.4

4%

Payable zinc

t

38,822

35,669

33,475

18,409

15,839

103,392

125,048

(17)%

Payable silver

troy koz

971

798

975

713

873

3,359

3,885

(14)%

Payable lead

t

146

96

105

-

131

332

657

(49)%

Payable molybdenum

t

333

283

336

621

582

1,822

1,172

55%

Carajás, Brazil¹

BHP interest 100%

Material mined

kt

103

74

115

163

134

486

103

372%

Ore milled

kt

100

70

119

163

135

487

100

387%

Average copper grade

%

1.71%

1.91%

1.69%

2.07%

1.68%

1.85%

1.71%

8%

Production ex mill

kt

6.6

5.2

7.6

12.9

8.8

34.5

6.6

423%

Payable copper

kt

1.6

1.2

1.8

3.2

2.2

8.4

1.6

425%

Payable gold concentrate

troy oz

1,153

802

1,256

2,083

1,672

5,813

1,153

404%

1 Production and sales included from 1 May 2023, following the acquisition of OZL on 2 May 2023.

Iron ore

Iron ore production and sales are reported on a wet tonnes basis.

WAIO, Australia

BHP interest 85%

Newman Joint Venture

kt

14,795

13,234

15,468

15,032

14,368

58,102

56,945

2%

Area C Joint Venture

kt

28,818

25,804

26,074

24,920

29,070

105,868

107,375

(1)%

Yandi Joint Venture

kt

5,359

3,150

4,978

4,434

5,293

17,855

21,410

(17)%

Jimblebar¹

kt

15,102

19,816

17,940

15,913

19,442

73,111

66,801

9%

Total

kt

64,074

62,004

64,460

60,299

68,173

254,936

252,531

1%

Total (100%)

kt

72,717

69,448

72,670

68,131

76,773

287,022

285,307

1%

Lump

kt

Fines

kt

Total

kt

Total (100%)

kt

1 Shown on a 100% basis. BHP interest in saleable production is 85%.

Samarco, Brazil

BHP interest 50%

Total

kt

1,221

1,231

1,302

1,174

1,041

4,748

4,512

5%

Sales

Quarter ended

Year to date

Jun

Sep

Dec

Mar

Jun

Jun

Jun

Var

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

%

34.5

32.8

38.3

31.3

37.4

139.8

139.2

0%

37,629

33,912

37,092

17,559

14,118

102,681

126,427

(19)%

747

745

785

587

694

2,811

3,380

(17)%

143

154

91

108

9

362

545

(34)%

227

261

306

458

544

1,569

1,072

46%

2.1

2.2

-

2.3

2.8

7.3

2.1

248%

1,688

1,533

-

1,583

1,840

4,956

1,688

194%

20,022

20,969

19,176

19,175

20,260

79,580

77,979

2%

42,904

43,211

43,430

42,693

47,063

176,397

170,904

3%

62,926

64,180

62,606

61,868

67,323

255,977

248,883

3%

71,172

71,748

70,340

69,775

75,898

287,761

280,716

3%

1,160

1,136

1,329

1,258

1,043

4,766

4,514

6%

10

