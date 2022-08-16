Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-16 am EDT
40.51 AUD   +4.09%
02:42aBHP : Changes to BHP Executive Leadership Team
PU
02:42aBHP : Results Presentation Year Ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:40aAustralian shares rise on cenbank's cautious stance, BHP bumper results
RE
BHP : Preliminary Final Report for the Full Year Ended 30 June 2022

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
BHP Group Limited

ABN 49 004 028 077

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Share code: BHG

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

Issued by:

BHP Group Limited

Date:

16 August 2022

To:

London Stock Exchange

JSE Limited

For Release:

Immediately

Authorised for

Stefanie Wilkinson

lodgement by:

Group Company Secretary

+61 3 9609 3333

BHP - Preliminary Final Report (Appendix 4E)

Financial Conduct Authority Submissions

The following document has today been submitted to the FCA National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

  • BHP Preliminary Final Report (Appendix 4E) which includes BHP's Operating and Financial Review, Directors' Report, Remuneration Report and Annual Financial Report.

The document may also be accessed via BHP's website at https://www.bhp.com/- /media/documents/media/reports-and-presentations/2022/220816_Appendix_4E.pdf

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015

The BHP Group is headquartered in Australia

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 529 M - -
Net income 2022 24 354 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,68x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 27,39 $
Average target price 29,19 $
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.22%138 475
RIO TINTO PLC-3.20%98 453
GLENCORE PLC23.88%74 805
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)90.83%45 421
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.81%43 613
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.31%32 804