Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference 2024
Mike Henry
Chief Executive Officer
Western Australia Iron Ore
Successfully executing our strategy
Delivering value and returns, shaping BHP for the future
•
Sanctioned Jansen Stages 1 & 2
•
Acquired OZ Minerals
Winning
•
Petroleum merger with Woodside
portfolio
•
Unified the dual listed structure
•
Rationalised metallurgical coal portfolio
•
Consistently highest margin vs. competitors1
Operational
•
Lowest cost major iron ore producer for the last 4 years2
excellence
•
Most reliable delivery of production guidance vs. competitors3
•
Improved HPI frequency rate4; ongoing fatality elimination focus
Social
•
Increased female employee representation to >36%5
value
•
Doubled spend with indigenous businesses HY24 vs. HY23
Note: HPI - High Potential Injury.
Operational excellence in action: WAIO
Lowest cost producer, delivering >US$10/t greater free cash flow than competitors
Strategic actions
- Capital efficient growth from 240 Mtpa nameplate capacity
- Improved average product quality (Fe grade, lump)
- Improved cost position
Competitive resource endowment
- Larger mines
- Fewer processing hubs
- Low strip ratio
Value accretive growth
- Investing to grow production to >305 Mtpa in medium-term
- Progressing studies on potential growth to 330 Mtpa
Note: WAIO - Western Australia Iron Ore; FCF - free cash flow, calculated as realised price less all-in-cost.
Low operating costs and high realised prices lead to superior FCF generation2,6
(FCF, US$/dmt)
(C1 unit costs, US$/wmt)
120
30
100
25
80
20
60
15
40
10
20
5
0
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
HY24
BHP FCF/t
BHP C1 unit cost
Competitor average FCF/t
Incremental competitor average C1 unit cost
Note: Competitors include Fortescue, Rio Tinto (Pilbara operations), Vale.
Jansen provides a platform for high value growth
Jansen Stages 1 & 2 position BHP to become a major potash producer, with multiple attractive growth options beyond
Attractive, future facing commodity
Low end of cost curve7
High EBITDA margins8
Advantaged resource9
Long-life, expandable10
Stages 1 & 2 competitively positioned against peers
(Average asset age in 2025)
80
Note: Bubble size represents
average asset production in 2025;
Europe and
70 Jansen Stages 1 & 2 once ramped up
Middle East
60
Canada
50
CIS
40
30
China and
South America
Southeast Asia
20
10
0
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Clusters of single assets built over time
Average asset cost curve position (2025 equivalent CRU) (quartile)
Jansen Stages 1 & 2
Peers
Note: Bubble size for Jansen represents expected production for Jansen Stages 1 & 2 once ramped up. Jansen is forecast to achieve first quartile on the cost curve once Stages 1 & 2 reach full production.
Source: BHP; CRU.
Progressing our copper growth
BHP is well positioned in a world where demand for copper is expected to grow strongly
BHP has a number of structural advantages…
… including a pipeline of multiple organic copper options under study
Illustrative timeline
FY24 FY25
FY26 FY27 FY28 FY29 FY30+14
Largest copper mineral resources11
Chilean copper brownfield options15
Includes expansions at existing concentrators, a potential new concentrator and multiple leaching technologies
Consistent cash flow through the cycle12
Copper South Australia growth options16
Supports our aspiration to grow copper production to >500ktpa or >700ktpa on a copper equivalent basis with co-products
17
Studies
Potential FID
Execution
Targeted first production and ramp up
With a track record of disciplined project delivery…
(Performance vs FID, %)13 45
30
15
0
(15)
Cost
Schedule
BHP average
Industry
Note: BHP average across all commodities. Industry range across multiple industries.
Source: Independent Project Analysis, BHP analysis.
… and additional levers to add further copper options
Technology &
Early-stage
Exploration
innovation
entry
M&A
Prospecting for
Technologies with
Partnerships in
Acquiring
Tier 1 assets in
potential to be
promising
businesses that
attractive
game changers
development
will add long-term
jurisdictions
projects
value
Note: FID - Final investment decision.
Proposal for Anglo American
An all-share combination to benefit both sets of shareholders
Creates value from the combination of two high quality businesses
Delivers immediate and ongoing value for Anglo American shareholders
Combination facilitates outcomes challenging for an independent Anglo American
Consistent with BHP's strategy, attractive for shareholders
Approach reflects BHP's value and capital discipline
Value creation from combining two quality businesses
Confident in the delivery of incremental value from combined asset base and expanded growth pipeline
Complementary asset base…
- Long life, low cost, high margin, cash generative portfolio today
- Scalable, high growth copper portfolio
- High quality iron ore and metallurgical coal assets
- delivering high margins
Capacity to support significant growth
- Combines strong pipelines of attractive growth options
- Good balance of high return brownfield expansions and greenfield projects
- BHP has the balance sheet, cash flow and operational capability to develop options
Execution
Potential growth options
80
BHP
Anglo American
(%)
70
margin
60
50
EBITDA
40
30
CY23
20
10
0
-
Iron ore:
Copper:
Met coal:
Other18:
42% / 2.6 Mt
30% / 1.9 Mt
15% / 0.9 Mt
13% / 0.8 Mt
CY23 production (CuEq Mt)19
Total CuEq: 6.3 Mt
Prominent Hill expansion
Carrapateena expansion
Escondida Full Sal
Copper
Collahuasi debottlenecking20
Collahuasi desalination
Jansen Stage 1
Potash Jansen Stage 2
WAIO >305 Mtpa
Iron ore
Escondida & Spence leaching
Antamina
Escondida concentrator
Cerro Colorado
Olympic Dam smelter
Oak Dam
Quellaveco to 150 ktpd
Los Bronces
Collahuasi expansion
Sakatti
Jansen Stage 3
Jansen Stage 4
WAIO 330 Mtpa
BHP
Anglo American
Note: CuEq - Copper equivalent, calculated using long term real prices sourced from available brokers which provide price forecasts for all commodities.
Value creation from combining two quality businesses
Potential for material synergies as we leverage the best of both organisations
Benefits from
BHP's
capabilities
- Demonstrated consistency in operational excellence
- Best delivery of production guidance vs. competitors3
- Track record of restructuring, M&A integration and disposals
- OZ Minerals acquisition, Petroleum merger and South32 demerger, coal divestments, unification
Assets in close proximity in key operating regions
South America
Queensland, Australia
• Deep pool of talent within BHP and Anglo American
Leveraging
• Strong experience delivering on social value and ESG
talent and
commitments
expertise
• Advancing technology and innovation to support sustainable
mining practices
Unlocks unique and meaningful synergies
- Complementary asset bases in South America and Australia
- Synergies include sharing best practice, procurement, operational, marketing and eliminating duplication
- Delivery of meaningful synergies enhancing profitability and value
BHP
Anglo American
BHP positioned to deliver shareholder value into the future
Operational excellence and exposure to the right commodities
Portfolio
:
Iron ore
Metallurgical coal
Potash
Nickel
Copper
BHP's portfolio and operating excellence generates superior margins…21
(Underlying EBITDA margin, %)
(Bloomberg commodity index, rebased)
75
75
60
60
45
45
30
30
15
15
0
0
FY14
FY16
FY18
FY20
FY22
HY24
… delivering consistently strong net operating cash flows22
(US$ bn)
38
30
23
15
>US$15 bn
8
0
FY10
FY12
FY14
FY16
FY18
FY20
FY22
HY24
Bloomberg commodity index (quarterly)
Competitor range
Operating cash flow (H1)
Operating cash flow (H2)
Note: Competitors include Anglo American, Glencore (excludes Marketing), Rio Tinto, Vale.
Note: Presented on a total operations basis.
