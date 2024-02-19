By Rhiannon Hoyle

BHP Group reported an 86% drop in first-half net profit as it wrote down the value of its nickel operations and set aside more cash to cover costs associated with the 2015 Samarco disaster.

Underlying profit, a closely watched measure of profitability that strips out some one-time charges, was largely unchanged on year despite a boost to revenue from higher iron ore and copper prices, the world's biggest miner by market value said.

BHP said it made a net profit of $927 million for the six months through December, compared to a net profit of $6.46 billion in the year-prior period. Revenue rose by 6% to $27.23 billion. Its underlying profit of $6.60 billion beat a consensus estimate of $6.43 billion compiled by Visible Alpha from 15 analyst forecasts.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 72 cents a share, down from 90 cents a share a year ago.

BHP reported impairment charges related to its nickel business and the Samarco disaster that totaled $5.64 billion. It flagged the charges to the market last week.

