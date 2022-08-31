Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:27 2022-08-31 am EDT
40.67 AUD   -2.60%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Restoring the iconic Port Hedland Esplanade Hotel

08/31/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Rich in nostalgia, the iconic Esplanade Hotel has a storied history including receiving extensive cyclonic damage and an array of upgrades and renovations over its lifetime.

Since purchasing the 118-year-old building, a number of issues have been identified which require significant remediation works to ensure the ongoing structural integrity and safety of the building.

Earlier this year the hotel kitchen was closed for a short period of time to allow for the kitchen floor to be repaired.

Now planning is underway to maintain the exterior of the historic building by cladding the outside.

The works including removing existing cladding to replace the external facing facades with a new render finish aligned to the building's heritage values.

Paul Lake, Manager Community Infrastructure, said BHP is committed to the ongoing operation and improvement of The Esplanade Hotel to ensure the building remains a landmark establishment in Port Hedland.

"Once all works are complete, we look forward to ensuring the Esplanade Hotel remains a thriving landmark for the community and visitors for years to come," he said.

The start date of the façade renovation is scheduled to begin in mid 2023.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 03:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 062 M - -
Net income 2023 15 986 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,77x
Yield 2023 7,94%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
EV / Sales 2024 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 28,74 $
Average target price 29,66 $
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%147 430
RIO TINTO PLC-1.57%97 416
GLENCORE PLC29.07%76 093
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)92.87%51 114
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.61%41 531
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.87%29 906