BHP : Restoring the iconic Port Hedland Esplanade Hotel

Rich in nostalgia, the iconic Esplanade Hotel has a storied history including receiving extensive cyclonic damage and an array of upgrades and renovations over its lifetime.

Since purchasing the 118-year-old building, a number of issues have been identified which require significant remediation works to ensure the ongoing structural integrity and safety of the building.

Earlier this year the hotel kitchen was closed for a short period of time to allow for the kitchen floor to be repaired.

Now planning is underway to maintain the exterior of the historic building by cladding the outside.

The works including removing existing cladding to replace the external facing facades with a new render finish aligned to the building's heritage values.

Paul Lake, Manager Community Infrastructure, said BHP is committed to the ongoing operation and improvement of The Esplanade Hotel to ensure the building remains a landmark establishment in Port Hedland.

"Once all works are complete, we look forward to ensuring the Esplanade Hotel remains a thriving landmark for the community and visitors for years to come," he said.

The start date of the façade renovation is scheduled to begin in mid 2023.