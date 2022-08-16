BHP : Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2022

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000
Share code: BHG
ISIN: AU000000BHP4
16 August 2022
Results for announcement to the market
Name of Company:BHP Group Limited (ABN 49 004 028 077)
Report for the year ended 30 June 2022
This statement includes the consolidated results of BHP for the year ended 30 June 2022 compared with the year ended 30 June 2021 and the year ended 30 June 2020.
The results are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are presented in US dollars.
Headline Earnings
In accordance with the JSE Listing Requirements, Headline earnings is presented below.
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
30 June
30 June
30 June
2022
2021
2020
US$M
US$M
US$M
Earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders1
30,900
11,304
7,956
Adjusted for:
(Gain)/loss on sale of PP&E, Investments and Operations
(95)
(50)
4
Impairments of property, plant and equipment, financial assets and intangibles
515
2,633
494
Gain on disposal of BHP Mitsui Coal
(840)
−
−
Gain on merger of Petroleum
(8,167)
−
−
Samarco impairment expense
−
111
95
Cerrejόn impairment expense
−
466
−
Others2
−
−
48
Tax effect of above adjustments
(97)
(60)
54
Subtotal of Adjustments
(8,684)
3,100
695
Headline earnings
22,216
14,404
8,651
Diluted Headline earnings
22,216
14,404
8,651
Basic earnings per share denominator (millions)
5,061
5,057
5,057
Diluted earnings per share denominator (millions)
5,071
5,068
5,069
Headline earnings per share (US cents)
439.0
284.8
171.1
Diluted Headline earnings per share (US cents)
438.1
284.2
170.7
Includes Profit/(loss) after taxation from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders: 30 June 2022 US$10,655 million profit, 30 June 2021 (US$225 million loss); 30 June 2020: (US$108 million profit).
Mainly represents BHP share of impairment embedded in the statutory income statement of the Group's equity accounted investments.
30-June-22
30-Jun-21
Variance
Variance
%
Revenue (US$M)3
65,098
56,921
8,177
14
Basic earnings per share (US cents)
610.6
223.5
387.1
173
Headline earnings per share (US cents)
439.0
284.8
154.2
54
Dividends declared (final) (US cents)
175
200
(25)
(13)
Dividend
The BHP Board today determined to pay a final dividend of US$1.75 per share (US$8.9 billion). The final dividend will be fully franked for Australian taxation purposes.
BHP's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will operate in respect of the final dividend. Full terms and conditions of the DRP and details about how to participate can be found at: bhp.com
Events in respect of the final dividend
Date
Announcement of currency conversion into RAND
23 August 2022
Last day to trade cum dividend on Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE)
30 August 2022
Ex-dividend Date JSE
31 August 2022
Ex-dividend Date Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), London Stock Exchange (LSE) and New York Stock
1
September 2022
Exchange (NYSE)
Record Date
2
September 2022
Announcement of currency conversion into AUD, GBP and NZD
5
September 2022
DRP and Currency Election date
5
September 2022
Payment Date
22
September 2022
DRP Allocation Date
6 October 2022
Shareholders registered on the South African section of the register will not be able to dematerialise or rematerialise their shareholdings between the dates of 30 August 2022 and 2 September 2022 (inclusive), nor will transfers between the Australian register and the South African register be permitted between the dates of 22 August 2022 and 5 September 2022 (inclusive). American Depositary Shares (ADSs) each represent two fully paid ordinary shares and receive dividends accordingly.
Any eligible shareholder who wishes to participate in the DRP, or to vary a participation election should do so in accordance with the timetable above, or, in the case of shareholdings on the South African branch register of BHP Group Limited, in accordance with the instructions of your CSDP or broker. The DRP Allocation Price will be calculated in each jurisdiction as an average of the price paid for all shares actually purchased to satisfy DRP elections. The Allocation Price applicable to each exchange will made available at: bhp.com/DRP
The South African dividends taxation rate is 20% per ordinary share for shareholders who are liable to pay dividends taxation, resulting in a net dividend of US$1.40 cents per share for these shareholders. Foreign investors on the South African branch register may qualify for a lower dividend taxation rate, subject to completing a dividend taxation declaration and submitting it to their South African broker or custodian (CSDP).
Short form announcement
This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement available on:
This announcement does not contain full details and any investment decision in relation to the Company's shares should be based on the full announcement. The full announcement is available to inspect, at no charge, at the
3 The Group's comparative period Revenue has been restated to reflect the impact of IFRS 5/AASB 5 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and
Discontinued operations (30 June 2021: US$3,896 million). Revenue related to the period ended 30 June 2022 excludes US$6,404 million related to Discontinued operations.
Company's registered office: Level 18, 171 Collins St, Melbourne, Victoria Australia and the office of the sponsor during standard office hours.
