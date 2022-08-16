Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-16 am EDT
40.51 AUD   +4.09%
02:42aBHP : Changes to BHP Executive Leadership Team
PU
02:42aBHP : Results Presentation Year Ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:40aAustralian shares rise on cenbank's cautious stance, BHP bumper results
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2022

08/16/2022 | 02:32am EDT
BHP Group Limited (the "Company")

ABN 49 004 028 077

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Share code: BHG

ISIN: AU000000BHP4

16 August 2022

Results for announcement to the market

Name of Company:BHP Group Limited (ABN 49 004 028 077)

Report for the year ended 30 June 2022

This statement includes the consolidated results of BHP for the year ended 30 June 2022 compared with the year ended 30 June 2021 and the year ended 30 June 2020.

The results are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are presented in US dollars.

Headline Earnings

In accordance with the JSE Listing Requirements, Headline earnings is presented below.

Year ended

Year ended

Year ended

30 June

30 June

30 June

2022

2021

2020

US$M

US$M

US$M

Earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders1

30,900

11,304

7,956

Adjusted for:

(Gain)/loss on sale of PP&E, Investments and Operations

(95)

(50)

4

Impairments of property, plant and equipment, financial assets and intangibles

515

2,633

494

Gain on disposal of BHP Mitsui Coal

(840)

Gain on merger of Petroleum

(8,167)

Samarco impairment expense

111

95

Cerrejόn impairment expense

466

Others2

48

Tax effect of above adjustments

(97)

(60)

54

Subtotal of Adjustments

(8,684)

3,100

695

Headline earnings

22,216

14,404

8,651

Diluted Headline earnings

22,216

14,404

8,651

Basic earnings per share denominator (millions)

5,061

5,057

5,057

Diluted earnings per share denominator (millions)

5,071

5,068

5,069

Headline earnings per share (US cents)

439.0

284.8

171.1

Diluted Headline earnings per share (US cents)

438.1

284.2

170.7

  1. Includes Profit/(loss) after taxation from discontinued operations attributable to ordinary shareholders: 30 June 2022 US$10,655 million profit, 30 June 2021 (US$225 million loss); 30 June 2020: (US$108 million profit).
  2. Mainly represents BHP share of impairment embedded in the statutory income statement of the Group's equity accounted investments.

30-June-22

30-Jun-21

Variance

Variance

%

Revenue (US$M)3

65,098

56,921

8,177

14

Basic earnings per share (US cents)

610.6

223.5

387.1

173

Headline earnings per share (US cents)

439.0

284.8

154.2

54

Dividends declared (final) (US cents)

175

200

(25)

(13)

Dividend

The BHP Board today determined to pay a final dividend of US$1.75 per share (US$8.9 billion). The final dividend will be fully franked for Australian taxation purposes.

BHP's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will operate in respect of the final dividend. Full terms and conditions of the DRP and details about how to participate can be found at: bhp.com

Events in respect of the final dividend

Date

Announcement of currency conversion into RAND

23 August 2022

Last day to trade cum dividend on Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE)

30 August 2022

Ex-dividend Date JSE

31 August 2022

Ex-dividend Date Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), London Stock Exchange (LSE) and New York Stock

1

September 2022

Exchange (NYSE)

Record Date

2

September 2022

Announcement of currency conversion into AUD, GBP and NZD

5

September 2022

DRP and Currency Election date

5

September 2022

Payment Date

22

September 2022

DRP Allocation Date

6 October 2022

Shareholders registered on the South African section of the register will not be able to dematerialise or rematerialise their shareholdings between the dates of 30 August 2022 and 2 September 2022 (inclusive), nor will transfers between the Australian register and the South African register be permitted between the dates of 22 August 2022 and 5 September 2022 (inclusive). American Depositary Shares (ADSs) each represent two fully paid ordinary shares and receive dividends accordingly.

Any eligible shareholder who wishes to participate in the DRP, or to vary a participation election should do so in accordance with the timetable above, or, in the case of shareholdings on the South African branch register of BHP Group Limited, in accordance with the instructions of your CSDP or broker. The DRP Allocation Price will be calculated in each jurisdiction as an average of the price paid for all shares actually purchased to satisfy DRP elections. The Allocation Price applicable to each exchange will made available at: bhp.com/DRP

The South African dividends taxation rate is 20% per ordinary share for shareholders who are liable to pay dividends taxation, resulting in a net dividend of US$1.40 cents per share for these shareholders. Foreign investors on the South African branch register may qualify for a lower dividend taxation rate, subject to completing a dividend taxation declaration and submitting it to their South African broker or custodian (CSDP).

Short form announcement

This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors. It is only a summary of the information contained in the full announcement available on:

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/BHGE/FY22Result.pdf

and on the Company's website bhp.com.

This announcement does not contain full details and any investment decision in relation to the Company's shares should be based on the full announcement. The full announcement is available to inspect, at no charge, at the

3 The Group's comparative period Revenue has been restated to reflect the impact of IFRS 5/AASB 5 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and

Discontinued operations (30 June 2021: US$3,896 million). Revenue related to the period ended 30 June 2022 excludes US$6,404 million related to Discontinued operations.

Company's registered office: Level 18, 171 Collins St, Melbourne, Victoria Australia and the office of the sponsor during standard office hours.

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
