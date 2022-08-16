BHP : Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2022

Mainly represents BHP share of impairment embedded in the statutory income statement of the Group's equity accounted investments.

In accordance with the JSE Listing Requirements, Headline earnings is presented below.

The results are prepared in accordance with IFRS and are presented in US dollars.

This statement includes the consolidated results of BHP for the year ended 30 June 2022 compared with the year ended 30 June 2021 and the year ended 30 June 2020.

30-June-22 30-Jun-21 Variance Variance % Revenue (US$M)3 65,098 56,921 8,177 14 Basic earnings per share (US cents) 610.6 223.5 387.1 173 Headline earnings per share (US cents) 439.0 284.8 154.2 54 Dividends declared (final) (US cents) 175 200 (25) (13)

Dividend

The BHP Board today determined to pay a final dividend of US$1.75 per share (US$8.9 billion). The final dividend will be fully franked for Australian taxation purposes.

BHP's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will operate in respect of the final dividend.

Events in respect of the final dividend Date Announcement of currency conversion into RAND 23 August 2022 Last day to trade cum dividend on Johannesburg Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) 30 August 2022 Ex-dividend Date JSE 31 August 2022 Ex-dividend Date Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), London Stock Exchange (LSE) and New York Stock 1 September 2022 Exchange (NYSE) Record Date 2 September 2022 Announcement of currency conversion into AUD, GBP and NZD 5 September 2022 DRP and Currency Election date 5 September 2022 Payment Date 22 September 2022 DRP Allocation Date 6 October 2022

Shareholders registered on the South African section of the register will not be able to dematerialise or rematerialise their shareholdings between the dates of 30 August 2022 and 2 September 2022 (inclusive), nor will transfers between the Australian register and the South African register be permitted between the dates of 22 August 2022 and 5 September 2022 (inclusive). American Depositary Shares (ADSs) each represent two fully paid ordinary shares and receive dividends accordingly.

Any eligible shareholder who wishes to participate in the DRP, or to vary a participation election should do so in accordance with the timetable above, or, in the case of shareholdings on the South African branch register of BHP Group Limited, in accordance with the instructions of your CSDP or broker. The DRP Allocation Price will be calculated in each jurisdiction as an average of the price paid for all shares actually purchased to satisfy DRP elections. The Allocation Price applicable to each exchange will made available at: bhp.com/DRP

The South African dividends taxation rate is 20% per ordinary share for shareholders who are liable to pay dividends taxation, resulting in a net dividend of US$1.40 cents per share for these shareholders. Foreign investors on the South African branch register may qualify for a lower dividend taxation rate, subject to completing a dividend taxation declaration and submitting it to their South African broker or custodian (CSDP).

3 The Group's comparative period Revenue has been restated to reflect the impact of IFRS 5/AASB 5 Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and

Discontinued operations (30 June 2021: US$3,896 million). Revenue related to the period ended 30 June 2022 excludes US$6,404 million related to Discontinued operations.