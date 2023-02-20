Advanced search
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:00:11 2023-02-20 pm EST
47.70 AUD   -1.57%
BHP : Results presentation

02/20/2023 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 February 2023

To: Australia Securities Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

RESULTS PRESENTATION FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Attached are the presentation slides for BHP's HY2023 Results Presentation by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

A video of this presentation can be accessed at: https://www.bhp.com/financial- results

Authorised for lodgement by:

Stefanie Wilkinson

Group Company Secretary

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Email: media.relations@bhp.com

Email: investor.relations@bhp.com

Australia and Asia

Australia and Asia

Gabrielle Notley

John-Paul Santamaria

Tel: +61 3 9609 3830

Mobile: +61 499 006 018

Mobile: +61 411 071 715

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Neil Burrows

James Bell

Tel: +44 20 7802 7484

Tel: +44 2078 027 144

Mobile: +44 7786 661 683

Mobile: +44 7961 636 432

Americas

Americas

Renata Fernandaz

Monica Nettleton

Mobile: +56 9 8229 5357

Mobile: +1 (416) 518-6293

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077 LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28 Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015 BHP Group is headquartered in Australia Follow us on social media

December 2022 Half year results

Escondida

Disclaimer

The information in this presentation is current as at 21 February 2023. It is in summary form and is not necessarily complete. It should be read together with the BHP Results for the half year ended 31 December 2022.

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: trends in economic outlook; commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; medium-term guidance; reserves and resources and production forecasts; operational performance; expectations; plans, strategies and objectives of management; climate scenarios; approval of certain projects and consummation of certain transactions, including, but not limited to, our announced proposed acquisition of Oz Minerals; closure or divestment of certain assets, operations or facilities (including associated costs); anticipated production or construction commencement dates; capital expenditure or costs and scheduling; operating costs, including unit cost guidance, and shortages of materials and skilled employees; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; provisions and contingent liabilities; and tax and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology, including, but not limited to, 'intend', 'aim', 'ambition', 'aspiration', 'goal', 'target', 'prospect', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'objective', 'believe', 'expect', 'commit', 'may', 'should', 'need', 'must', 'will', 'would', 'continue', 'forecast', 'guidance', 'trend' or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of assets or financial conditions, or provide other forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect judgements, assumptions, estimates and other the information available as at the date of this presentation and/or the date of the Group's planning processes or scenario analysis processes. There are inherent limitations with scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios might eventuate. Scenarios do not constitute definitive outcomes for us. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct and may or may not eventuate, and scenarios may be impacted by additional factors to the assumptions disclosed.

Additionally, forward-looking statements in this presentation are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. BHP cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements or guidance, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption arising in connection with the Ukraine conflict and COVID-19.

For example, our future revenues from our assets, projects or mines described in this presentation will be based, in part, upon the market price of the minerals, or metals produced, which may vary significantly from current levels. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility of the development of a particular project, the expansion of certain facilities or mines, or the continuation of existing assets.

Other factors that may affect the actual construction or production commencement dates, revenues, costs or production output and anticipated lives of assets, mines or facilities include our ability to profitably produce and transport the minerals and/or metals extracted to applicable markets; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the market prices of the minerals or metals we produce; activities of government authorities in the countries where we sell our products and in the countries where we are exploring or developing projects, facilities or mines, including increases in taxes and royalties; changes in environmental and other regulations; the duration and severity of the Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on our business; political or geopolitical uncertainty; labour unrest; weather, climate variability or other manifestations of climate change; and other factors identified in the risk factors discussed in section 9.1 of the Operating and Financial Review in the FY2022 Annual Report and BHP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') (including in Annual Reports on Form 20-F) which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, BHP does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

Presentation of data

Unless specified otherwise: variance analysis relates to the relative performance of BHP and/or its operations during the half year ended 31 December 2022 compared with the half year ended 31 December 2021; operations includes operated assets and non-operated assets; total operations refers to the combination of continuing and discontinued operations; continuing operations refers to data presented excluding the impacts of Onshore US from the 2017 financial year onwards and excluding Petroleum from the 2021 financial year onwards; copper equivalent production based on 2022 financial year average realised prices; references to Underlying EBITDA margin exclude third party trading activities; data from subsidiaries are shown on a 100 per cent basis and data from equity accounted investments and other operations is presented, with the exception of net operating assets, reflecting BHP's share; medium term refers to our five year plan. Queensland Coal comprises the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) asset, jointly owned with Mitsubishi, and the BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) asset until our 80 per cent interest in BMC was sold to Stanmore Resources on 3 May 2022. Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding. All footnote content (except in the Annexures) is contained on slide 19.

Non-IFRS information

We use various Non-IFRS information to reflect our underlying performance. For further information, the reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to our statutory measures, reasons for usefulness and calculation methodology, please refer to Non-IFRS financial information set out on pages 53 - 65 of the BHP Results for the year ended 31 December 2022.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by BHP. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Reliance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by BHP.

BHP and its subsidiaries

In this presentation, the terms 'BHP', the 'Company, the 'Group', 'BHP Group', 'our business', 'organisation', 'we', 'us', 'our' and ourselves' refer to BHP Group Limited and, except where the context otherwise requires, our subsidiaries. Refer to note 28 'Subsidiaries' of the Financial Statements in the FY2022 Annual Report and Form 20-F for a list of our significant subsidiaries. Those terms do not include non-operated assets. This presentation covers BHP's functions and assets (including those under exploration, projects in development or execution phases, sites and closed operations) that have been wholly owned and/or operated by BHP or that have been owned as a joint venture1 operated by BHP (referred to in this presentation as 'operated assets' or 'operations') during the period from 1 July 2022 to 31 December 2022.

BHP also holds interests in assets that are owned as a joint venture but not operated by BHP (referred to in this presentation as 'non-operated joint ventures' or 'non-operated assets'). Notwithstanding that this release may include production, financial and other information from non-operated assets, non- operated assets are not included in the BHP Group and, as a result, statements regarding our operations, assets and values apply only to our operated assets unless stated otherwise.

1. References in this presentation to a 'joint venture' are used for convenience to collectively describe assets that are not wholly owned by BHP. Such references are not intended to characterise the legal relationship between the owners of the asset.

Financial results

21 February 2023

2

Financial results

Half year ended 31 December 2022

Mike Henry

Chief Executive Officer

Western Australia Iron Ore

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 21:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
