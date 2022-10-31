BHP : Retirement of John Mogford as independent Non-executive Director - Form 6-K

Retirement of John Mogford as independent Non-executive Director
John Mogford retired as an independent Non-executive Director of BHP Group Limited on 31 October 2022.
ASX Listing Rules Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
|
|
Name of entity
|
|
BHP Group Limited
|
|
|
ABN 49 004 028 077
|
We (the entity) give the ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A. 3 and as agent for the Director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
|
Name of director
|
|
John Mogford
|
|
Date of last notice
|
|
24 February 2022
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
|
31 October 2022
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
|
Number & class of securities
Nil
|
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
|
Number & class of securities
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
John Mogford holds 13,938 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited indirectly through Cazenove Capital (in a shareholder account of which John Mogford is a sole beneficiary).
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
|
Detail of contract
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
N/A
|
|
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
|
|
N/A
|
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
|
N/A
|
Part 4 - Contact details
|
|
Name of authorised officer responsible for making this notification on behalf of the entity
|
|
Stefanie Wilkinson
Group Company Secretary
|
|
Contact details
|
|
Stefanie Wilkinson
Tel: +61 1300 55 4757
|
BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077
LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28
Registered in Australia
Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia
Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015