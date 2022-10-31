BHP : Retirement of John Mogford as independent Non-executive Director - Form 6-K

Retirement of John Mogford as independent Non-executive Director

John Mogford retired as an independent Non-executive Director of BHP Group Limited on 31 October 2022.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

We (the entity) give the ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A. 3 and as agent for the Director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director John Mogford Date of last notice 24 February 2022 Date that director ceased to be director 31 October 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Number & class of securities Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of securities Indirect John Mogford holds 13,938 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited indirectly through Cazenove Capital (in a shareholder account of which John Mogford is a sole beneficiary).

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts