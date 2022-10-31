Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-31 am EDT
37.36 AUD   -0.32%
BHP : Retirement of John Mogford as independent Non-executive Director - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Retirement of John Mogford as independent Non-executive Director

John Mogford retired as an independent Non-executive Director of BHP Group Limited on 31 October 2022.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity BHP Group Limited
ABN 49 004 028 077

We (the entity) give the ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A. 3 and as agent for the Director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director John Mogford
Date of last notice 24 February 2022
Date that director ceased to be director 31 October 2022

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Number & class of securities

Nil

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of securities
Indirect John Mogford holds 13,938 ordinary shares in BHP Group Limited indirectly through Cazenove Capital (in a shareholder account of which John Mogford is a sole beneficiary).

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Nil
Nature of interest N/A

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest relates N/A

Part 4 - Contact details

Name of authorised officer responsible for making this notification on behalf of the entity

Stefanie Wilkinson

Group Company Secretary

Contact details

Stefanie Wilkinson

Tel: +61 1300 55 4757

BHP Group Limited ABN 49 004 028 077

LEI WZE1WSENV6JSZFK0JC28

Registered in Australia

Registered Office: Level 18, 171 Collins Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000 Australia

Tel +61 1300 55 4757 Fax +61 3 9609 3015

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
