Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:51 2022-06-14 pm EDT
44.30 AUD   +0.09%
12:03aBHP : Revitalizing Indigenous language for current and future generations
PU
06/14Australia shares track Wall Street lower ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
06/14BHP Group Reportedly Willing to Pursue Saskatchewan Potash Mine Partnership
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : Revitalizing Indigenous language for current and future generations

06/15/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Language is the fundamental way Indigenous peoples share their knowledge, communicate their understanding of the world and connect with their spirituality. Evidence suggests that language plays a critical role in Indigenous peoples' well-being, including their mental health and sense of community belonging.

A project, Supporting Indigenous Language Revitalization (SILR), at the University of Alberta (U of A) is a community-led, participatory five-year project, enabled by the BHP Foundation, that will provide support to Indigenous nations and communities to successfully carry out their own language revitalization efforts through the coming generations.

The vision for SILR is to actively work towards contributing to a future where Indigenous languages are healthy and vibrant, and are spoken in homes, schools, workplaces and on the land. The path moving forward is grounded in the advice of Elders and Indigenous language keepers, and in respect and collaboration with Indigenous communities and organizations leading the way forward through language activities.

The project will also contribute to developing capacity within the University of Alberta by supporting research by Indigenous graduate students; a language club for students; and expanding the community-engaged work with the Canadian Indigenous Languages and Literacy Development Institute (CILLDI) and in the Faculty of Education. Additionally, the project also hopes to develop capacity within K - 12 school systems to embrace Indigenous community-led language revitalization activities. Most significantly, the project will take the lead from Advisory Council members from diverse language groups, including Cree (Y Dialect and Bushland Cree), Anishinaabe, Michif, Blackfoot, Dene (Denesųłiné and Dene Tha), Inuktitut (Inuinnaqtun Dialect) and Stoney to share information and direct resources to Indigenous communities and organizations engaging in language revitalization activities. 

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Actions have suggested that universities have a role to play in respecting Indigenous language sovereignty and supporting Indigenous language revitalization. The project recognizes and reaffirms Indigenous language rights as inherent in Section 35 of the Constitution Act 1982 and the Indigenous Languages Act respecting Indigenous languages and international human rights, as outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Learn more:

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:03aBHP : Revitalizing Indigenous language for current and future generations
PU
06/14Australia shares track Wall Street lower ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
06/14BHP Group Reportedly Willing to Pursue Saskatchewan Potash Mine Partnership
MT
06/14BHP : Pythons in the Pilbara
PU
06/14BHP : Mel's bucket list coin toss for the West Coast Eagles
PU
06/14Australian shares suffer worst drop in 2 years, confirm correction
RE
06/14BHP : First 60 trainees to graduate from BHP's Pilbara Rail Academy
PU
06/14BHP Mulls Potential Partnerships To Expedite Canadian Potash Mine Project
MT
06/13Australian shares plunge over 5% on inflation, China COVID worries
RE
06/13BHP open to potash partner, but plans to enter fertilizer business alone - executive
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66 904 M - -
Net income 2022 22 193 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,72x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 30,49 $
Average target price 34,38 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.37%162 269
RIO TINTO PLC13.80%114 506
GLENCORE PLC28.67%76 286
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.44%51 938
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)47.77%36 737
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.18%36 004