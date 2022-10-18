Advanced search
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:24 2022-10-18 pm EDT
39.16 AUD   -1.19%
05:53pBhp : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022 - Release
05:53pBhp : Operational Review for the quarter ended 30 September 2022
05:35pBHP Sees Macro Headwinds Continuing to Weigh on Supply Chains, Costs -- Commodity Comment
BHP Sees Macro Headwinds Continuing to Weigh on Supply Chains, Costs -- Commodity Comment

10/18/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
BHP Group Ltd. Wednesday reported a lift in first-quarter iron ore, copper and nickel production, but said output of energy and steelmaking coal fell. Here are some remarks from the miner's production report.


On the outlook:

"We expect global macro-economic uncertainty in the short term to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs, labor markets and equipment and materials availability. BHP remains well positioned, with a portfolio and balance sheet to withstand external challenges and a strategy positioned to benefit from the global mega-trends of decarbonisation and electrification."


On iron-ore production:

"WAIO [Western Australia Iron Ore] production increased by 3% to 64 million [metric] tons, reflecting continued strong supply chain performance and lower Covid-19 related impacts than the prior period, partially offset by wet weather impacts. South Flank ramp up to full production capacity of 80 Mtpa [million tons per annum] remains on track. Natural variability in the ore grade is expected as the mine progresses through the close to surface material, however this is expected to stabilize as we move deeper into the ore body and achieve full ramp up."


On copper output:

"Escondida copper production increased by 4% to 253,000 tons primarily due to higher concentrator feed grade of 0.83 per cent compared to 0.73 per cent in the September 2021 quarter. Pampa Norte copper production increased by 5% to 71,000 tons reflecting the continued ramp up of the Spence Growth Option. The SGO plant modifications started in August 2022 and are planned to finish in the 2023 calendar year, with further studies ongoing for additional capacity uplift. Olympic Dam copper production increased by 68% to 50,000 tons primarily as a result of the September 2021 quarter having included the SCM21 major smelter maintenance campaign."


On metallurgical-coal output:

"BMA production was marginally lower than the prior period at 7 million tons, despite record wet weather during the September 2022 quarter and ongoing labor shortages. These impacts have been largely offset by an inventory drawdown, and the continued ramp up of autonomous haul truck fleets at Goonyella. Maintenance activities completed in the quarter included a planned longwall move at Broadmeadow, planned wash plant maintenance at both Saraji and Blackwater, and the commencement of wash plant maintenance at Goonyella in September."


On Australian coal investments:

"The near-tripling of top-end royalties by the Queensland Government remains a serious concern and threat to investment and jobs in that state. We see strong long-term demand from global steelmakers for Queensland's high quality metallurgical coal. In the absence of fiscal terms that are both competitive and predictable, we are unable to make significant new investments in Queensland."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1935ET

