BHP

Thank you, James, and to Bank of America. Well, like they say, never a dull day.

So obviously, lots going on now, and I know there's going to be a tonne of interest in the audience about the proposal that BHP has put forward to combine with Anglo American - and I do promise to talk briefly about it - but one of the things I love about coming to this conference every year is that it's an opportunity for us to re-baseline all of you on the great progress that BHP is making on it's very clear existing strategy.

And so that's actually going to be the main topic of my discussion today. Because at the end of the day, it is the most significant and most certain avenue for us to continue to grow shareholder value. And not only is the company performing well, but we are so much better placed than we were even just a few years ago when it comes to growth, including in the future facing commodities.

Now in some ways, we reflect or embody the theme of this conference, which is 'the future is now'. The strategy that we set out a few years back - back in 2020 - and which we've been executing consistently against, was all about positioning BHP even better to capitalise on the global megatrends unfolding around us - population growth, urbanisation, rising living standards, and the energy transition.

And what we said then was that we aim to be known for our operational excellence and our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We wanted to create a distinctive approach to social value, recognising the importance of this in an increasingly fast paced, uncertain and volatile world. And we were intent on protecting and growing shareholder value through ensuring that we increase the leverage in the BHP portfolio and the growth options in future facing commodities that stood to benefit greatest from the megatrends.

And we are continuing to make great progress against this strategy.