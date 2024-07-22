The Jansen potash project has reached a pivotal milestone with construction surpassing the 50 per cent completion mark for Stage 1, with Stage 2 also underway. The project is on track to see first production in 2026 and be a major global producer of potash by the end of the decade.

Karina Gistelinck, Asset President Potash, shared her excitement, saying, "Reaching the half-way milestone for JS1 is a testament to the dedication of our Team Jansen workforce, our contractors and procurement partners, and the local and Indigenous communities surrounding the Jansen area. Building one of the largest potash mines in the world requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and the province has really come together to make a project of this magnitude possible. Delivering Jansen safely remains our top priority as we get ready for Jansen operations in 2026."

The journey has not been without challenges - including logistical hurdles, harsh weather and a competitive labour market - but the project remains unstoppable. Simon Thomas, Vice President Projects, expressed his pride in the project's advancement and the substantial economic benefits it has brought to local and Indigenous communities. "We have created of thousands of workforces and contractor opportunities, and we are especially proud of awarding over $850 million in contracts to Indigenous-owned businesses in the province," he noted.

As JS1 crosses the half-way mark, the focus now shifts towards the completion of the mill building and processing plant, port construction, finalizing infrastructure and gearing up to handover the project to operations. Efforts are also being intensified to prepare the workforce with an operations-ready mindset as the project gets closer and closer to first ore.

Christoff Kühn, Program Director, Jansen Program said, "The Jansen leadership team is proud we have reached this milestone, and we remain confident in meeting the projected timelines and delivering the project as planned. We are extremely grateful that since sanctioning JS1 in August 2021, the project has covered a total of more than 9.7 million exposure hours with no fatalities or critical incidents. Our team is determined to maintain and elevate our safety discipline and finish the project with a clean sheet."

BHP first approved the CAD$7.5 billion investment in Jansen Stage 1 (JS1) in August 2021. In October of 2023, BHP announced plans to expand the Jansen project by approving a further investment of CAD$6.4 billion (US$4.9 billion) for stage two of Jansen, bringing BHP's total investment in Jansen to approximately CAD$14 billion. This marks the largest investment in BHP's history, as well as the largest private investment in Saskatchewan.