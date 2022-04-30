Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/29 02:10:58 am EDT
48.01 AUD   -0.02%
05:17aBHP : The Economist Money Talks Podcast with Huw McKay
PU
04/29Australian shares close higher, but clock monthly loss
RE
04/28BHP : Supporting healthcare in our regional communities
PU
BHP : The Economist Money Talks Podcast with Huw McKay

04/30/2022 | 05:17am EDT
BHP and She Codes create new opportunities

BHP has proudly supported She Codes, as a major partner, since 2016 and was the first corporate partnership to launch She Codes Plus (previously Web Girls Plus!). Since its launch, the partnership has provided more pathways and opportunities for women to enter the technology industry in both Perth and Brisbane.

BHP Group Limited published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 09:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 181 M - -
Net income 2022 21 467 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,93x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 172 B 172 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.69%172 440
RIO TINTO PLC16.64%119 105
GLENCORE PLC32.63%81 533
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.90%54 654
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 272
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.98%36 485