BHP : The Economist Money Talks Podcast with Huw McKay

BHP and She Codes create new opportunities
BHP has proudly supported She Codes, as a major partner, since 2016 and was the first corporate partnership to launch She Codes Plus (previously Web Girls Plus!). Since its launch, the partnership has provided more pathways and opportunities for women to enter the technology industry in both Perth and Brisbane.
