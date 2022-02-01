Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
BHP : Update - Notification of buy-back - BHP

02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

BHP GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Final buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

Reason for update

Final buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

BHPAB : SPECIAL VOTING SHARE

The type of buy-back is:

Selective buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back

1

Total consideration paid or payable for the securities

AUD 2.00000

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BHP GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

49004028077

1.3

ASX issuer code

BHP

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Final buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Final buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

31/1/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

31/1/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

BHPAB : SPECIAL VOTING SHARE

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: Selective buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

1

3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought

use

back

1

3A.3 Name of person or description of class of persons whose +securities are proposed to be bought back

BHP SVC Pty Limited (ACN 096 515 570)

personal

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

Yes

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

3A.9a.2 Buy-back price per +security

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

2.00000000

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

For

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

3B.2 Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in the buy-back

No

3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

unconditional? No

Part 3C - Key dates

use only

Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs 3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur

31/1/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

For personal

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

This form relates to a buy-back of the Special Voting Share following termination of the DLC Sharing Agreement in connection with the unification of BHP's dual listed company structure.

Shareholder approval for the buy-back was obtained at the BHP Group Limited unification general meeting on 20 January 2022.

Notification of buy-back

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
