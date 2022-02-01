BHP : Update - Notification of buy-back - BHP

Notification of buy-back
Name of entity
BHP GROUP LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Final buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
2/2/2022
Reason for update
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
BHPAB : SPECIAL VOTING SHARE
The type of buy-back is:
Selective buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back
1
Total consideration paid or payable for the securities
AUD 2.00000
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
49004028077
1.3
ASX issuer code
BHP
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
1.4b Reason for update
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
31/1/2022
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: Selective buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
1
3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought
back
3A.3 Name of person or description of class of persons whose +securities are proposed to be bought back
BHP SVC Pty Limited (ACN 096 515 570)
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
3A.9a.2 Buy-back price per +security
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
2.00000000
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
No
3B.2 Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in the buy-back
3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes
unconditional? No
Part 3C - Key dates
Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs 3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
This form relates to a buy-back of the Special Voting Share following termination of the DLC Sharing Agreement in connection with the unification of BHP's dual listed company structure.
Shareholder approval for the buy-back was obtained at the BHP Group Limited unification general meeting on 20 January 2022.
