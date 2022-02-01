BHP : Update - Notification of buy-back - BHP

For personal use only

Name of entity

BHP GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Final buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

2/2/2022

Reason for update

Final buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

BHPAB : SPECIAL VOTING SHARE

The type of buy-back is:

Selective buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back

1

Total consideration paid or payable for the securities

AUD 2.00000

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement