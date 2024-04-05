BHP Brasil remains committed to supporting the Renova Foundation and its work to progress the remediation and compensatory programs to restore the environment and re-establish communities affected by the Samarco dam failure. Renova made strong progress during HY24, and since March 2016, it has paid compensation and financial assistance to approximately 430,000 people and completed approximately 84% of resettlement cases.

For the half year ended 31 December 2023, BHP Brasil has recognised an income statement charge of US$3.2 bn in relation to the Samarco dam failure, which predominantly reflects the change in the assessment of the estimated costs to resolve all aspects of the Federal Public Prosecution Office Claim and the Framework Agreement obligations. As at 31 December 2023 BHP Brasil's provision for the Samarco dam failure is US$6.5 bn.