Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-03 am EDT
38.60 AUD   +0.21%
01:54aBhp : WAIO Presentation
PU
01:54aBhp : Marketing Presentation
PU
09/30Australian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP : WAIO Presentation

10/03/2022 | 01:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Australia Iron Ore

Brandon Craig

Asset President WAIO

3 October 2022

Newman

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including: statements regarding our strategy, our values and how we define success; our expectations of a competitive advantage for our business or certain products; our commitment to generating social value; our commitments under sustainability frameworks, standards and initiatives; our intention to achieve certain sustainability-related targets, goals, milestones and metrics; statements regarding trends in economic outlook; commodity prices and currency exchange rates; demand for commodities; medium- term guidance; production forecasts; operational performance; expectations, plans, strategies and objectives of management; climate scenarios; assumed long-term scenarios; potential global responses to climate change; the potential effect of possible future events on the value of the BHP portfolio; closure or divestment of certain assets, operations or facilities (including associated costs); anticipated production or construction commencement dates; capital expenditure or costs and scheduling; operating costs, including unit cost guidance, and shortages of materials and skilled employees; anticipated productive lives of projects, mines and facilities; provisions and contingent liabilities; and tax and regulatory developments.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terminology, including, but not limited to, 'guidance', 'outlook', 'prospect', 'target', 'intend', 'aim', 'ambition', 'aspiration', 'goal', 'project', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'plan', 'believe', 'expect', 'commit', 'may', 'should', 'must', 'will', 'would', 'continue', 'forecast', 'trend', 'annualised' or similar words. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of assets or financial conditions, or provide other forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements are based on the information available as at the date of this presentation and/or the date of the Group's planning processes or scenario analysis processes. There are inherent limitations with scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios might eventuate. Scenarios do not constitute definitive outcomes for us. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct and may or may not eventuate, and scenarios may be impacted by additional factors to the assumptions disclosed.

Additionally, forward-looking statements in this presentation are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. BHP cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements or guidance, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption arising in connection with the Ukraine conflict and COVID-19.

For example, our future revenues from our assets, projects or mines described in this release will be based, in part, upon the market price of the minerals, or metals produced, which may vary significantly from current levels. These variations, if materially adverse, may affect the timing or the feasibility of the development of a particular project, the expansion of certain facilities or mines, or the continuation of existing assets.

Other factors that may affect the actual construction or production commencement dates, costs or production output and anticipated lives of assets, mines or facilities include our ability to profitably produce and transport the minerals and/or metals extracted to applicable markets; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on the market prices of the minerals or metals we produce; activities of government authorities in the countries where we sell our products and in the countries where we are exploring or developing projects, facilities or mines, including increases in taxes; changes in environmental and other regulations; the duration and severity of the Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic and their impact on our business; political uncertainty; labour unrest; and other factors identified in the risk factors discussed in section 9.1 of the Operating and Financial Review in the Appendix 4E and BHP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') (including in Annual Reports on Form 20-F) which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, BHP does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.

Presentation of data

Unless specified otherwise: operations includes operated assets and non-operated assets; total operations refers to the combination of continuing and discontinued operations; continuing operations refers to data presented excluding the impacts of Onshore US from the 2017 financial year onwards and excluding Petroleum from the 2021 financial year onwards; references to Underlying EBITDA margin exclude third party trading activities; data from subsidiaries are shown on a 100 per cent basis and data from equity accounted investments and other operations is presented, with the exception of net operating assets, reflecting BHP's share; medium term refers to our five year plan. Numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding. All footnote content (except in the Annexures) is contained on slide 32.

Non-IFRS information

We use various Non-IFRS information to reflect our underlying performance. For further information please refer to Non-IFRS financial information set out in section 11 of the Operating and Financial Review in the Appendix 4E for the year ended 30 June 2022.

No offer of securities

Nothing in this presentation should be construed as either an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, in any jurisdiction, or be treated or relied upon as a recommendation or advice by BHP. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Reliance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by BHP.

BHP and its subsidiaries

In this release, the terms 'BHP', the 'Company, the 'Group', 'BHP Group', 'our business', 'organisation', 'we', 'us', 'our' and ourselves' refer to BHP Group Limited and, except where the context otherwise requires, our subsidiaries. Refer to note 28 'Subsidiaries' of the Financial Statements in the Appendix 4E for a list of our significant subsidiaries. Those terms do not include non-operated assets. This release covers BHP's functions and assets (including those under exploration, projects in development or execution phases, sites and closed operations) that have been wholly owned and/or operated by BHP or that have been owned as a joint venture1 operated by BHP (referred to in this release as 'operated assets' or 'operations') during the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

BHP also holds interests in assets that are owned as a joint venture1 but not operated by BHP (referred to in this release as 'non-operated joint ventures' or 'non-operated assets'). Notwithstanding that this release may include production, financial and other information from non- operated assets, non-operated assets are not included in the BHP Group and, as a result, statements regarding our operations, assets and values apply only to our operated assets unless stated otherwise.

1. References in this release to a 'joint venture' are used for convenience to collectively describe assets that are not wholly owned by BHP. Such references are not intended to characterise the legal relationship between the owners of the asset..

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour

3 October 2022

2

Acknowledgement of Country

Banjima Country

Yandi

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour: 3 days at a glance

DAY

Port Hedland 3

DAY

2 South Flank

DAY

1

Perth

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour 3 October 2022

Meet the team

DAY 1

Brandon Craig

Anna Wiley

Huw McKay

Rod Dukino

Kristy Heal

Asset President

Vice President

Vice President

Vice President

Head of Finance

WAIO

Planning and Technical

Market Analysis

Sales and Marketing

WAIO

and Economics

Sustainability

DAY 2

DAY 3

Steve Campbell

Andrew Buckley

Cindy Dunham

Warren Wellbeloved

General Manager

General Manager

General Manager

General Manager

South Flank

Mining Area C

Port

Rail

4

Western Australia Iron Ore snapshot

An interconnected system bringing resources and people together to build a better world

  • Workforce of ~8,000 employees - 29% female and 11% Indigenous
  • Four processing hubs supported by five mines, all located in the Pilbara
    • Processing hubs are Newman, Jimblebar, Yandi and Mining Area C (including South Flank)
    • 220 trucks in operation; >30% autonomous
    • ~1,000 km of rail track
    • 182 locomotives; ~10,500 ore cars
    • Each train has an average length of ~2.8 km
    • Port operations at Nelson Point and Finucane Island include five car dumpers and eight shiploaders
    • Loading ~1,500 ships per year (or one every six hours)

Western Australia Iron Ore site tour

3 October 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 05:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
01:54aBhp : WAIO Presentation
PU
01:54aBhp : Marketing Presentation
PU
09/30Australian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes
RE
09/29Australian shares set for worst month in three on recession risks
RE
09/29Australia shares mark best day in three months on resources boost
RE
09/29Bhp : Waio epbc sea aer 2021 - 2022
PU
09/28Australian shares track global markets higher as BoE seeks to quell UK bond rout
RE
09/28Bhp : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification Letter Week Starting 3rd October 2022
PU
09/28BHP Executive Expects Further Regulatory Easing to Move Forward With Chile Investments
MT
09/28BHP Group Gives Notice For Early Redemption Of 2077 Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 319 M - -
Net income 2023 15 858 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,76x
Yield 2023 8,74%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,82 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.38%125 682
RIO TINTO PLC0.08%90 431
GLENCORE PLC27.52%68 600
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)76.05%45 597
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.30%37 009
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.71%26 399