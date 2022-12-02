Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-02 am EST
45.76 AUD   -1.55%
12:52pBHP files Vale defence and contribution claim in dam collapse lawsuit
AN
12:33pBHP Files Contribution Claim Against Vale in Connection With English Proceedings
DJ
12/01Australian shares fall as bleak U.S. data dims risk appetite
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP files Vale defence and contribution claim in dam collapse lawsuit

12/02/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - BHP Group Ltd on Friday reported that it filed a defence and a contribution claim against Vale SA in a lawsuit regarding a dam collapse in Brazil.

The Melbourne-based diversified miner and its UK business are defendants in a dispute brought by claimants in the English High Court seeking damages for the losses in the Fundao Dam collapse in 2015. The dam was owned and operated by Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Billiton Brasil Ltda and Vale. Both parties hold 50% each in Samarco.

BHP said that the contribution claim was a "necessary procedural step", considering that Vale was not included as a defendant in the English proceedings.

With the defence claim, BHP and BHP Group UK deny the claims against them "in their entirety."

The company said that BHP Brasil remains committed to continuing to work with Samarco and Vale to support the local remediation efforts in Brazil. Those efforts have already provided roughly USD2.3 billion in compensation and direct financial aid in relation to the dam failure to 388,000 people as at June 30, BHP reported.

BHP shares closed down 0.6% at 2,549.78 pence each on Friday afternoon in London.

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.55% 45.76 Delayed Quote.41.64%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.33% 5.4849 Delayed Quote.-14.92%
VALE S.A. 1.30% 87.29 Delayed Quote.10.84%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:52pBHP files Vale defence and contribution claim in dam collapse lawsuit
AN
12:33pBHP Files Contribution Claim Against Vale in Connection With English Proceedings
DJ
12/01Australian shares fall as bleak U.S. data dims risk appetite
RE
12/01BMW invests in low carbon copper firm Jetti
RE
11/30Bhp : Melbourne Mining Club with Laura Tyler
PU
11/30Australian shares jump after Powell signals slowdown in rate hikes
RE
11/30Woodside continues to look for ways to expand in Gulf of Mexico
RE
11/30Woodside Expects Annual Operating Cash Flow of $7 Billion-$9 Billion Over Five Years
DJ
11/30Emerging market policymakers dare to hope for brighter 2023
RE
11/30REUTERS NEXT-BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 035 M - -
Net income 2023 14 565 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 6,43%
Capitalization 158 B 158 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,18 $
Average target price 28,28 $
Spread / Average Target -9,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED41.64%154 659
RIO TINTO PLC14.43%110 490
GLENCORE PLC48.47%77 505
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.47%49 370
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 912
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.88%31 577