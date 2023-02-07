BHP halts Western Australia iron ore operations for a day after worker dies

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The world's largest miner
BHP Group has suspended its Western Australian iron ore
operations for a day after a worker was struck by a train at its
Port Hedland iron ore facility, it said on Wednesday.
“It is with deep sadness that we confirm a member of BHP's
WA team was fatally injured in an incident at our rail yard in
Port Hedland last night," Brandon Craig, BHP's group president
for Western Australia iron ore, said in a statement.
“As a result of this incident, we have suspended WA Iron Ore
operations for 24 hours."
Western Australia police have showed up on the site and BHP
has informed safety regulators of the incident as it begins its
own investigation, the company said.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Christian
Schmollinger)