Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:40 2023-02-08 am EST
48.10 AUD   +0.19%
02/07BHP halts Western Australia iron ore operations for a day after worker dies
RE
02/07Australian shares rise as miners, banks gain; Boral leaps on strong results
RE
02/06Australian shares hold in narrow range ahead of RBA decision; Macquarie jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP halts Western Australia iron ore operations for a day after worker dies

02/07/2023 | 10:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The world's largest miner BHP Group has suspended its Western Australian iron ore operations for a day after a worker was struck by a train at its Port Hedland iron ore facility, it said on Wednesday.

“It is with deep sadness that we confirm a member of BHP's WA team was fatally injured in an incident at our rail yard in Port Hedland last night," Brandon Craig, BHP's group president for Western Australia iron ore, said in a statement. “As a result of this incident, we have suspended WA Iron Ore operations for 24 hours."

Western Australia police have showed up on the site and BHP has informed safety regulators of the incident as it begins its own investigation, the company said. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.19% 48.1 Delayed Quote.5.63%
WA, INC. -0.68% 2781 Delayed Quote.2.34%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
02/07BHP halts Western Australia iron ore operations for a day after worker dies
RE
02/07Australian shares rise as miners, banks gain; Boral leaps on strong results
RE
02/06Australian shares hold in narrow range ahead of RBA decision; Macquarie jumps
RE
02/06Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
02/06Australian Shares Slide Ahead of Central Bank Policy Decision
MT
02/06BHP's Proposed OZ Minerals Acquisition Gets Nod from Brazilian Regulator
MT
02/06Australian shares post worst day in near 2 weeks ahead of rate decision
RE
02/05Australian shares flat as investors focus on RBA; Newcrest soars on buyout offer
RE
02/02Australian shares rise on healthcare boost, set for fifth weekly gain
RE
02/02European Equities Move Lower Following ECB Rate Hike
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 871 M - -
Net income 2023 15 543 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 6,28%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
EV / Sales 2024 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 33,23 $
Average target price 31,68 $
Spread / Average Target -4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.63%167 748
RIO TINTO PLC4.88%122 370
GLENCORE PLC-0.29%83 639
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.65%48 918
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)9.74%47 227
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.00%33 142