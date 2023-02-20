Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:16 2023-02-20 am EST
48.46 AUD   +0.96%
04:39pBHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit on low iron ore prices
RE
04:32pBHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit
RE
11:22aGlobal markets live: Airbus, Tesla, Meta, Commerzbank...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit

02/20/2023 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 21 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd reported a 32.1% drop in its first-half profit on Tuesday, as a stringent zero-COVID-19 policy in top consumer China weighed on iron ore prices and surging inflation led to higher production costs.

The world's largest listed miner said underlying profit attributable from continuing operations was $6.60 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $9.72 billion a year earlier. That missed a Vuma Financial estimate of $6.82 billion.

BHP declared an interim dividend of $0.90 per share, compared with $1.50 per share declared a year earlier. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
04:39pBHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit on low iron ore prices
RE
04:32pBHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit
RE
11:22aGlobal markets live: Airbus, Tesla, Meta, Commerzbank...
MS
10:50aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01:25aAustralian shares tick up as banks rally; Fed rate hike fears linger
RE
02/19Bhp : Quarterly Reporting to Building and Energy Q4 - 2022
PU
02/19Australian shares unchanged amid Fed rate hike bets; Ampol jumps
RE
02/19Morgan Stanley rates DRR as Equal-weight
AQ
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/17City of London Investment Trust Posts Lower Interim EPS
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 858 M - -
Net income 2023 15 485 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 6,15%
Capitalization 170 B 170 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,50 $
Average target price 31,52 $
Spread / Average Target -5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.19%166 549
RIO TINTO PLC5.26%123 001
GLENCORE PLC-7.73%76 516
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.83%46 747
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)2.47%45 039
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.09%35 235