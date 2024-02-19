Feb 20 (Reuters) - BHP Group said its first-half underlying profit was largely unchanged from a year ago on Tuesday, citing strong revenue generation and disciplined cost control.

The world's biggest listed miner said underlying profit attributable to shareholders was $6.60 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31, unchanged from the previous year, but beat an LSEG estimate of $6.42 billion.

It declared an interim dividend of $0.72 per share, compared with $0.90 per share declared a year earlier. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)