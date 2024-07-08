BHP response to DCCEEW comments on the Jimblebar Significant Amendment Validation Notice July 2024
Section
DCCEEW comment
BHP response
Letter
DCEEEW recommends that BHP republish the draft Validation Notice
Comment noted. Historically, BHP has only
for public comment.
received comments on draft Validation Notices
from DCCEEW and the relevant Aboriginal
corporation. On this occasion, BHP has
received comments from DCCEEW and KNAC
and has prepared written responses to these. It
is therefore not expected that further publication
will result in additional public comments.
Nevertheless, will republish the validation notice
for a further public comment period.
Project description and
The project description requires revision. Most of the project elements
Section 2.2 identifies all key components of the
impact quantification
are simply listed with no further detailed description of what the activity
Activity. Additional information has been
involves and no analysis of potential impacts to Program Matters.
included describing mine dewatering and
We acknowledge that some project elements can be briefly described
surplus water management, beneficiation,
tailings management and the overland
such as borrow and laydown areas, while others such as hydrological
conveyor.
changes, overburden management and closure activities require more
thorough information. While the draft validation notice includes a
cursory discussion on in pit tailings deposition, it does not provide
specifics of the activity and does not identify or discuss potential
impacts such as acid and metalliferous drainage risk. The mine
decommissioning and closure discussion is also generic and requires
more detail.
Indirect impacts to the
Potential indirect impacts to the Ghost Bat from the Activity such as
Potential indirect impacts and mitigation
Ghost Bat
habitat modification from hydrological changes, fire and weeds, artificial
measures for these have now been included in
light, feral animals and cane toads, noise and vibration, dust,
the Ghost Bat section.
hydrological changes, and infrastructure such as communication towers
Baseline environmental data is provided in
are not identified and assessed in the draft validation notice. Section
Table 4-7 including Ghost Bat records for the
4.4.5 Impact Assessment of the draft validation notice only identifies the
direct impact of habitat loss from clearing and consequently the mitigation hierarchy has just been applied to this direct impact and not potential indirect impacts. This is a significant omission and is not in accordance with the consideration of indirect impacts in Section 7 Validation Process for Notifiable Actions of the Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Revision 2.3 as outlined below:
Section 7.1 Review Baseline Environmental Data states that baseline environmental data will be used to validate direct and indirect impacts to Program Matters and to inform the application of the mitigation hierarchy and development of appropriate mitigation measures.
Section 7.2 Review Proposed Activity Information states that information about the proposed activity will be reviewed to consider whether the relevant Program Matters Outcomes will be met as specified in section 7.1 of the Program. The information will include any construction or operational activities that could result in indirect impacts to Program Matters, and water supply source or network, or water management required to access ore below the water table.
Section 7.3 Apply Mitigation Hierarchy states for each Notifiable Action, BHP will apply the mitigation hierarchy to avoid and mitigate impacts to Program Matters as far as practicable and ensure that Program Matter Outcomes are met. This section states that indirect impacts may include, but are not limited to, changes to groundwater regimes or quality, changes to surface water regimes or quality, light and noise pollution, increased human access to bat roosts, vibration, and habitat fragmentation.
Section 7.4 Determine Residual Impacts states that residual impacts to Program Matters, determined as part of the validation process and reported in the Validation Notice, will have regard to the identification of direct and indirect impacts associated with the Notifiable Action and the application of the mitigation hierarchy.
Section 7.6 Develop a Draft Validation Notice states that a discussion of direct and indirect impact using contemporary information, threat abatement plans and data, and demonstration that the Program Matters Outcomes can be met through application of the mitigation hierarchy, including details of offsets proposed, must be included in Validation Notices.
Activity Area. Additional information is included on cave features and openings.
BHP used baseline environmental data to inform the Validation Notice and implemented avoidance measures to ensure avoidance of direct impact to all Ghost Bat caves in the Activity Area. After application of the mitigation hierarchy, BHP considers that the Program Matter outcome for Ghost Bat will be met.
Figures
Many of the figures in the draft validation notice are inadequate as they
Figures have been updated to include pits and
lack sufficient detail including:
OSAs, beneficiation plant and in pit tailings
Figure 1-2 - does not show the proposed location of the project
storage.
elements of the activity such as proposed pits and OSAs, and
Cave identifiers have been added to the Ghost
infrastructure such as haul roads, pipelines, the beneficiation plant and
Bat figures.
the overland conveyer, to assist the reader to identify potential impacts
Figures have been amended to include
to Program Matters.
enlargements to better display location and
No figure is included showing Ghost Bat cave locations, cave identifiers
records.
(ID) and cave categories/features of all recorded Ghost Bat roosts
within the Activity Area and surrounding the Activity Area as well as the
habitat types.
Figure 4-11 shows existing Ghost Bat monitoring locations (the 'Target
Bat Caves') as stars rather than the cave categorisations and cave IDs.
Figures 4-10 and 4-11 do not include enlargements showing Ghost Bat
records and caves in close proximity to one another, so that the location
and number of records in that area can be accurately discerned by the
reader.
Survey information
The discussion of survey results used to determine Notifiable Actions
Surveys and survey results are identified for all
for Program Matters is absent is some instances. Further discussion
Program Matters in the draft Validation Notice,
demonstrating the adequacy of surveys to detect evidence or signs of
in a similar manner to presentation of this data
Program Matters presence - to support and provide credibility to the
in previous Validation Notices. Note that
'surrounds' has been replaced with 'within
conclusion that the Notifiable Action triggers will not be met by this
500m of the Activity Area'. Section 4.2.1
action - is required.
describes the contemporary surveys
undertaken and compliance with survey
requirements. Additional discussion on surveys
has been added to section 4.2.1.
Public comment and
Section 7.8 of the Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Revision 2.3 states
Comment noted. BHP published the draft
publishing date
'The draft validation notice will be made publicly available on BHP's
Validation Notice on its website and notified
website (or equivalent) for a period of 28 days along with instructions on
DCCEEW and the relevant state government
how to make comment on the document. Interested parties will be
departments and KNAC of the public comment
advised when each draft validation notice is made available.' There
period. Comments were received from
does not appear to be instructions on how to make comments on the
DCCEEW and KNAC. No comments were
draft validation notice either within the document itself or on the BHP
received from other stakeholders.
webpage where it is published.
Also, the date of the draft validation notice is 20 February 2024,
however Table 3-1: Stakeholder Engagement states the draft validation
notice was published on the BHP website for public comment on
19 February 2024, and the department was notified that the publishing
date was 21 February 2024.
We note that ambiguity in publishing dates also occurred for the
Newman Hub Western Ridge draft validation notice. Please ensure the
commencement and closure date for the public consultation is clear,
accurate and consistent.
Glossary and
Consider removing acronyms COS and DMIRS from the Glossary and
Updated.
abbreviations
Abbreviations table as they are not referenced in the draft validation
notice, and adding the acronym, KNAC, which is used in Section 3
Stakeholder Engagement.
1.4.1
Include all parts of the proposed action in the Activity description (p. 4)
Updated. Note that section 1.4 provides a
to align with the actions listed at Section 2.2 (p. 13). Please also include
summary of the Activity, while the detailed
how many new iron ore pits are proposed, to inform scope.
description is provided in section 2.2, to avoid
duplication. This is in keeping with previous
Validation Notices.
1.4.2
1.4.2 In Figure 1.2 (p.6), the Indicative Footprint should include the
This comment is a repeat of a previous
proposed location of the project elements of the Activity listed in Section
comment. Figure amended.
1.4, such as proposed pits and OSAs and infrastructure such as haul
roads and the overland conveyer, to assist the reader to identify
potential impacts to Program Matters.
1.6
1.6 As this section on timeframes (p. 4) states that the Notifiable Action
Updated.
is forecast to be completed by 2046 and the predicted life span of the
mine operation includes construction, mine operation,
decommissioning, rehabilitation and closure, all project elements related
to these activities should be included in the Activity list at Section 1.4 (p.
4), it should not be limited to mine construction and operation.
Table 1.2
Unintentional error: Table 1-2 Notifiable Action triggers for the Activity
Additional text included in Table 1-2 to clarify
(p. 7) states there are a total of twelve caves present in the Activity
that all caves in the Activity Area are Category
Area, including two Category 2 roosts. However, Section 4.4 Ghost Bat
3 or Category 4 roosts.
indicates that the two Category 2 roosts are outside the Activity Area
boundary and more than 500 m from the Activity Area boundary.
Table 1.2
As commented by the department in other draft validation notices, for
A summary of surveys is provided in Table 4-1.
each Program Matter where a Notifiable Action trigger is not met,
Further detail on survey coverage is provided in
include a summary of the purpose and scope of surveys referenced to
Table 1-2 to demonstrate the scope of surveys
support claims of no species presence.
and to provide rationale as to why triggers are
met or are not met.
2.1
Project Disturbance and Description (p. 12) states that Section 2.2
Section 2 text amended to remove reference to
documents unchanged project components from the Revised Jimblebar
unchanged components from the revised
Optimisation Project Validation Notice and Section 2.3 documents new
Jimblebar Optimisation Project Validation
project elements. Section 2.2 is titled Jimblebar Significant Amendment
Notice.
with a list of activities associated with the current draft validation notice.
There is not a section (or a section numbered 2.3) documenting
unchanged project components from the Revised Jimblebar
Optimisation Project Validation Notice. Please revise this section so that
the content and sections correspond and make sense to the reader. As
all project components from the Revised Jimblebar Optimisation Project
Validation Notice are unchanged, as per Section 1.4 Activity (p. 4)
which states that the current draft validation notice '…does not reassess
or change the previous Activity or impacts associated in the original
Jimblebar Optimisation Project Validation Notice (2020) or the
Jimblebar Optimisation Project Revised Validation Notice (August
2023)', including a list of unchanged project components may be
redundant.
2.2
Project Disturbance and Description (p. 12) states that Figure 1-2
This comment is a repeat of a previous
illustrates the location of the proposed works comprising the Activity. As
comment. Figure amended.
mentioned in the Introduction section, this figure only shows the
Indicative Footprint as shaded areas and does not illustrate the
proposed location of the project elements of the Activity.
2.2.1
Other than a brief description of tailing deposition and standard closure
Section 2.2 identifies the activity elements.
and decommissioning wording, this section primarily lists the project
Further description has been included on
elements (p. 13) and does not describe the activities in enough detail to
beneficiation, tailings deposition and overland
assist the reader to identify potential impacts to Program Matters.
conveyor.
Based on the list of project elements, we recommend that the following
Further detail on the potential impacts of
are described:
hydrological changes, beneficiation and tailings
Hydrological changes - describe hydrological analysis and modelling
deposition is provided in Section 4 for each
that addresses changes in groundwater levels from dewatering, the
Program Matter.
management of surplus mine dewater and changes to surface water
regimes from mine pit excavation, construction of infrastructure, creek
diversions and discharge of surplus water, changes to water quality and
Clearing for all infrastructure required for the
an analysis of potential impacts for Program Matters. This includes
Proposal is included in the total clearing extent
analysis supporting any conclusion that Program Matters and their
which is 2,067 ha.
habitat will not be impacted by these changes (both within and outside
The current approved life of mine, which is
the Activity Area). Please also provide a topographic map showing local
2055 is expected to be extended by 5 years for
hydrology including water features and catchments.
this Proposal. Given the significant time period
Overburden management - discuss whether the tailings will be from the
to closure, detail on specific activities to be
new beneficiation plant and whether an Acid and Metalliferous Drainage
undertaken during decommissioning and
risk assessment was undertaken for in-pit tailings deposition and
closure are not yet available.
overburden storage areas, and an analysis of potential impacts for
Acid and metalliferous drainage risk
Program Matters.
assessment was undertaken and determined
We also suggest that the draft validation notice describes, and provides
the risk of acid drainage to be low. Additional
analysis of potential impacts to Program Matters from:
information has been provided in the impact
Processing infrastructure - the beneficiation plant and overland
assessment section.
conveyer.
Communications infrastructure - the number of new communication
towers and any communication rooms, and whether clearing for
earthwork pads to install the towers is required.
Decommissioning, rehabilitation and closure - include any activities that
might be included during the decommissioning, rehabilitation or closure
stage of the project.
2.2.2
In regard to the description of hydrological activities, the department
BHP will publish the hydrological appendices
made comment on the draft validation notice Newman Hub Western
with the final Validation Notice
Ridge on 20 August 2023 that analysis of hydrological changes should
include discussion and justification even where BHP's analysis shows
no impact will occur and that all relevant hydrological surveys or
assessments supporting this analysis should be provided as
appendices or attachments to the draft and final validation notice.
Further, the department requested at a meeting with BHP on 12
January 2024 that relevant hydrological impact assessment reports are
to be included as appendices to this draft validation notice, to which
BHP agreed. No such reports have been included as appendices.
2.2.3
The department also made comment on the draft validation notice
Additional discussion of potential impacts of
Newman Hub Western Ridge that 'for all future validation notices for
hydrological changes is included in Section 4 in
projects that will involve hydrological changes, ensure that analysis of
relation to Ghost Bat and Northern Quoll, as
potential impacts extends to potential impacts to program matter habitat
that may occur outside the activity area such as creek diversions
resulting in increased water flows and dewatering of pits impacting
these are the only two species recorded in the
aquifers extending beyond the activity area. Surveys for program matter
Activity Area or within 500m of the Activity Area.
habitat and occurrence may need to be extended beyond the activity
area to support analysis of these potential impacts.'
3.1
Refer to the interim first nations engagement guidelines on our website
Noted. BHP consulted with Nyiyaparli
for more information on the department's expectations of proponents for
Traditional Owners in relation to the Proposal in
engaging First Nations stakeholders throughout an environmental
May and August 2023, as identified in Table 3-
assessment process.
1. This included on site visits to the Jimblebar
mine and the Activity Area. Additional detail is
provided in Table 3-1.
3.2.1
The public consultation commencement date is stated as 19 February
The misalignment in dates is noted; however
2024. However, the draft Validation Notice is dated 20 February 2024
more than the required 28 day public comment
and the department was notified that it was published on the BHP
period was enabled as public comments closed
website for public comment on 21 February 2024. Table 3-1 also
on 22 March 2024. The publication of
records the public consultation date as 19 February 2024.
documents on BHP's regulatory website is
processed by an independent BHP team and
can take 24 hours or longer to process,
therefore the date included in the validation
notice is as accurate as possible at the time of
transmission of the documents to the
publication department.
3.2.2
Karlka Nyiyaparli Aboriginal Corporation (KNAC) - possible
The draft Validation Notice was provided to
unintentional error: it is stated that BHP provided the draft validation
KNAC on 21 February, inviting comments and
notice to KNAC for review on 22 February 2024, although the draft
providing opportunity for further time to review
validation notice is dated 20 February 2024 and was published on the
and respond, if required. KNAC provided
BHP website for public comment on 21 February 2024.
comments to BHP on 22 March 2024.
3.2.3
The draft validation notice does not include instructions on how to make
Noted. This was an administrative error. It
comments on the document and instructions also do not appear to be
should be noticed that key stakeholders were
on the BHP webpage where it is published (noting that it has been
notified directly of the public comment period
published under the WAIO - Jimblebar - Consultation and Public
via email including DBCA, DWER, PEOF,
Comment section of the Regulatory Information page and note the
KNAC and DMIRS. To date, BHP has only
WAIO - Consultation and Public Comment section). This is not in
received comments from DCCEEW and the
accordance with Section 7.8 of the Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan
relevant Aboriginal corporation on draft
Revision 2.3, as already discussed int the General Comments section.
validation notices. BHP will include instructions
on how to provide comment for future validation
notices.
4.2.1
As mentioned in the department's comments on other validation
BHP will provide numbering or lettering of
notices, lettering or number of the published surveys as appendices is
appendices for publication of the final Validation
recommended for ease of reference. The appendices should be
Notice.
ascribed to the surveys/studies listed in Table 4.1 Terrestrial fauna -
recent studies and surveys in the draft validation notice and the
corresponding survey/study on the BHP website.
4.2.2
Hydrological reports (see comment at 2.2.2)
Noted. BHP will append the hydrological reports
to the final Validation Notice.
4.2.3
Acid and metalliferous drainage risk assessment - the department has
Noted. This is a repeat of a previous comment.
previously requested that these reports are provided as appendices.
The AMD risk assessment is not provided as it
Please provide a copy of the risk assessment if one has been
contains commercially sensitive information and
undertaken.
is not publicly available.
4.3.2
The discussion under Regional habitat and Baseline Modelling Data on
Regional habitat and baseline modelling
the baseline modelling data from the Impact Assessment Report (Eco
information has been included in Validation
Logical 2015) can be removed for each Program Matter as this is not fit
Notices to date as it provides a comparison
for purpose at the scale of the Validation Notice. The discussion should
between the records and habitat modelling
instead focus on contemporary survey results (less than five years old)
undertaken for the SEA, to the local
clearly demonstrating whether Program Matter triggers will be met or
environment. It also enables BHP to validate
not. We also note that the Regulatory information page of the BHP
the Activity against the impacts assessed in the
website only has a copy of the Draft Impact Assessment Report. Please
SEA.
update this page to include the Final Impact Assessment Report.
BHP includes all contemporary surveys in
Validation Notices and historical surveys, where
relevant.
BHP does not agree that this information should
be removed from Validation Notices.
The final IAR report dated 4 May 2017 will be
published on the BHP website.
4.3.3.1
Please include the Indicative Footprint in Figure 4.7 (p. 31) to show the
Figure amended.
Northen Quoll supporting habitat that is predicted to be directly
impacted.
4.3.3.2
Please explain in this section that while habitat types that may support
Additional text added to Section 4.3.2.
denning for the Northern Quoll are present within the Activity Area, the
habitat is not classified as critical habitat for the Northern Quoll under
the Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Revision 2.3 Table 5.10 as there
is no 'home range' due to no evidence of a colony or residing
individuals.
4.3.4.1
In regard to Northern Quoll records, the statement, 'Given the lack of
BHP considers that while one scat has been
further evidence, it is unlikely that the species occurs in the Activity
recorded in the Activity Area, regular
Area' (p. 29) is inaccurate, as while there may be no evidence of a
occurrence in the Activity Area, or occurrence
residing Northern Quoll population or colony in the Activity Area an
of a population in the Activity Area is unlikely
occurrence of the species has been detected within the Activity Area.
given that no further evidence of presence has
been detected, despite targeted survey effort.
Additional text has been added to Section 4.3.3
to expand on the explanation.
4.3.6.1
An occurrence of Northern Quoll has been recorded in the Activity Area
The Activity will utilise existing infrastructure
and there is Northern Quoll supporting habitat in the Activity Area.
and activities have been placed on existing
Direct and indirect impacts have been identified and the impact
cleared areas, to minimise disturbance
assessed. However, the full mitigation hierarchy has not been
required. Additional text has been added to
adequately applied in the draft validation notice (p. 33) and a more
Section 2.1 to this effect.
detailed discussion to demonstrate that the loss of Northern Quoll
habitat has been minimised through avoidance and mitigation measures
is required.
4.3.6.3
Given the stated duration of this activity, including operation and
There are no permanent water treatment pools
closure, of 46 years - discuss how future changes in risk of cane toad
included in the scope of the Activity. A
incursion will be monitored and managed. What preventative measures
permanent pool known as Innawally Pool is
will BHP adopt to reduce this risk? We note that naturally occurring
present at Jimblebar. This pool varies in size
water features may be ephemeral or semi-permanent, however mine
and depth in response to rainfall events. The
sites often have permanent artificial water features such as water
Activity will not alter the surface water flow to
treatment pools and cane toads can 'hitchhike'.
this pool and is not expected to increase the
risk of Cane Toad incursion into the Activity
Area.
In the event that Cane Toad is observed within
the Activity Area, BHP will report the
observation to the relevant state and federal
regulators and implement mitigation measures,
if required, in consultation with regulators.
4.3.7
The consideration of the significance of residual impacts (p. 33) is not in
Comment noted. BHP has amended wording to
accordance with the Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Revision 2.3 as
refer to residual impacts.
no significance test is to be applied to consideration of residual impact
under the Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Revision 2.3 and therefore
no judgement of significance is required during validation processes.
The department has provided BHP this same advice on numerous
occasions over the last 12 months.
4.3.9
4.3.9 We do not agree that no monitoring is required (p. 33). A
Additional text regarding hydrological changes
commitment to monitor the quantity of Northern Quoll supporting habitat
is included in Section 5.2.5
directly and indirectly impacted/cleared is required to ensure it does not
BHP commits to clearing no more than
exceed the 1206.5 ha limit committed to in this draft validation notice.
2,067 ha including no more than 7.6 ha of
This is of particular importance given the limited analysis of potential
Gorge/Bully and 2.5 ha of Breakaway/Cliff. This
impact to supporting habitat from hydrological changes.
is more clearly identified in Table 4-3. Note the
addition of a new Section 5.1 providing
overview of fauna habitats in the Activity Area
and Indicative Footprint.
BHP does not consider that monitoring of
Northern Quoll is required given that a single
scat was previously recorded in 2021, with no
other direct or indirect evidence of presence of
the species, either as transient individuals, or
as a population, despite targeted survey effort.
BHP commits to monitoring clearing to ensure
that clearing remains within the approved limits.
4.4.3.1
Under Local Habitat (p. 36), the draft validation notice states that critical
Text amended.
and supporting habitat are present in the Activity Area. We suggest this
sentence be amended to state that critical and supporting habitat are
present in the Activity Area or within 500 m of the Activity Area
boundary, to align with the Notifiable Action triggers in Table 5.14 of the
Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Revision 2.3.
4.4.3.2
There is no map/figure showing cave locations, cave identifiers (ID) and
Noted. This is a repeat of a previous comment.
cave categories/features of all recorded Ghost Bat roosts within the
Figures amended to include cave location and
Activity Area and surrounding the Activity Area as well as the habitat
identifier.
types (as per Figure 4.7 in the published Jimblebar Optimisation Project
