direct impact of habitat loss from clearing and consequently the mitigation hierarchy has just been applied to this direct impact and not potential indirect impacts. This is a significant omission and is not in accordance with the consideration of indirect impacts in Section 7 Validation Process for Notifiable Actions of the Assurance Plan and Offsets Plan Revision 2.3 as outlined below:

Section 7.1 Review Baseline Environmental Data states that baseline environmental data will be used to validate direct and indirect impacts to Program Matters and to inform the application of the mitigation hierarchy and development of appropriate mitigation measures.

Section 7.2 Review Proposed Activity Information states that information about the proposed activity will be reviewed to consider whether the relevant Program Matters Outcomes will be met as specified in section 7.1 of the Program. The information will include any construction or operational activities that could result in indirect impacts to Program Matters, and water supply source or network, or water management required to access ore below the water table.

Section 7.3 Apply Mitigation Hierarchy states for each Notifiable Action, BHP will apply the mitigation hierarchy to avoid and mitigate impacts to Program Matters as far as practicable and ensure that Program Matter Outcomes are met. This section states that indirect impacts may include, but are not limited to, changes to groundwater regimes or quality, changes to surface water regimes or quality, light and noise pollution, increased human access to bat roosts, vibration, and habitat fragmentation.

Section 7.4 Determine Residual Impacts states that residual impacts to Program Matters, determined as part of the validation process and reported in the Validation Notice, will have regard to the identification of direct and indirect impacts associated with the Notifiable Action and the application of the mitigation hierarchy.

Section 7.6 Develop a Draft Validation Notice states that a discussion of direct and indirect impact using contemporary information, threat abatement plans and data, and demonstration that the Program Matters Outcomes can be met through application of the mitigation hierarchy, including details of offsets proposed, must be included in Validation Notices.