Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:39:09 2023-04-05 am EDT
44.98 AUD   -2.09%
12:02aBHP's exploration accelerator to open to uranium, lithium finds
RE
04/04Chile copper production down 3.4% in February- Cochilco
RE
04/04China voices concern over Australia's scrutiny of its firms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP's exploration accelerator to open to uranium, lithium finds

04/05/2023 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the BHP logo in this illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - BHP Group's programme to support promising minerals explorers will expand beyond copper and nickel to prospective uranium and lithium projects from September, the head of its Xplor program said on Wednesday.

The Xplor accelerator program chose seven projects around the world to support for six months from January in its first year this year that fit with BHP's portfolio - copper and nickel - and are key to the energy transition.

BHP expects the world to need twice the amount of copper by 2030 as is produced this year, and four times the amount of nickel.

For its second year, the programme wants to receive double the number of applications at 500 from the first year as it opens up to more commodities, said Sonia Scarselli, vice president of BHP Xplor.

"We will be looking not just at copper and nickel, but at uranium and lithium and so on," Scarselli told a commodities conference in Singapore.

The Xplor program has been successful as it offers financial and strategic support to minerals explorers and helps them with connections, while BHP gains exposure to new ideas and geological deposits that may struggle to access bank funding because they are too novel or early stage, she said.

BHP has provided $500,000 each to Nordic Nickel, Tutume Metals, Asian Battery Minerals, Impact Minerals, Red Ox Copper, Bronzite Corp and Kingsrose Mining.

The industry in general is suffering from a decade of underinvestment in exploration and must hurry to catch up if it is to meet the demand challenges of decarbonisation, she said.

Scarselli told Reuters last month BHP saw lithium's demand-supply equation as not as fundamentally stretched as that for copper and nickel.

BHP CEO Mike Henry has maintained that the world's biggest miner has no appetite for lithium, because its relative abundance made it impossible to gain a strategic position in a long-life, low-cost deposit.

The miner, which produces uranium as a byproduct at its Olympic Dam copper operations in South Australia, has become more vocal about the role of uranium in a new energy world.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED 0.00% 0.005 Delayed Quote.12.50%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -2.09% 44.98 Delayed Quote.2.94%
IMPACT MINERALS LIMITED 5.00% 0.0105 Delayed Quote.57.14%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.91% 6015.82 Real-time Quote.6.27%
NORDIC NICKEL LIMITED -6.67% 0.28 Delayed Quote.50.00%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:02aBHP's exploration accelerator to open to uranium, lithium finds
RE
04/04Chile copper production down 3.4% in February- Cochilco
RE
04/04China voices concern over Australia's scrutiny of its firms
RE
04/03Australian shares inch higher ahead of RBA decision; gold stocks shine
RE
04/03Australian shares close at three-week high; cenbank move in focus
RE
04/03Rio Tinto Shareholders Urged to Vote Against CEO Pay Hike
MT
04/02Australian shares hit over 3-week high on energy and tech gains; RBA decision in focus
RE
03/31Easing Banking Crisis Fears, Gold Price Rally Lift Australian Shares to Fourth Straight..
MT
03/30Morgan Stanley rates BHP as Equal-weight
AQ
03/30Brazil's revenue service launches electronic invoice for gold to curb illegal mining
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 405 M - -
Net income 2023 14 969 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 6,71%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,95x
EV / Sales 2024 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,97 $
Average target price 30,90 $
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.94%161 153
RIO TINTO PLC-8.38%113 503
GLENCORE PLC-16.72%70 327
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)3.71%42 653
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.62%40 227
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.19%37 005
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer