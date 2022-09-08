BHP says copper strategy does not depend on M&A after OZ Minerals snub

SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - BHP Group's plans to
grow its copper business are not dependent on acquisitions, the
global miner's chief executive told shareholders on Thursday,
after the rebuff of its bid to take over a smaller Australian
copper and nickel firm.
Last month, OZ Minerals rejected BHP's A$8.34
billion ($5.9 billion) takeover bid, aimed at getting control of
the West Musgrave copper-nickel project, in a push to expand its
battery minerals portfolio.
"BHP's strategy is not dependent on mergers and
acquisitions," Mike Henry said in a Q&A session with
shareholders that was telecast live on the website of BHP, the
world's largest holder of copper resources.
"We've got this very clear focus on growth in copper, but
there's a number of levers that we are pulling to unlock that
growth, starting with getting more out of the big resources that
we have."
Henry did not say if the miner was still pursuing a deal
with OZ Minerals or if it would make a revised offer.
"We approached them with a non-binding indicative offer that
we thought was very compelling for all shareholders," he added.
"And disappointingly, they chose not to engage with us."
BHP has stepped up efforts to figure out how to faster
unlock more of the copper units economically, as well as explore
for new copper globally, he added.
On the Arizona-based Resolution Copper, in which BHP owns a
45% stake, Henry said, "It's still quite a fair ways away from a
final decision."
He added that technical work continues at Resolution Copper,
one of the world's largest undeveloped copper projects, where
mining has been delayed by objections from Native Americans.
BHP was engaging with stakeholders and interested parties
there, including the First Nations tribes, Henry added.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)