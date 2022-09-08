Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:00 2022-09-08 am EDT
36.88 AUD   +1.67%
12:03aBHP says copper strategy does not depend on M&A after OZ Minerals snub
RE
09/07Copper rises on supply disruption concerns
RE
09/07Australian shares rise on tech, financials boost; Link soars over 8%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BHP says copper strategy does not depend on M&A after OZ Minerals snub

09/08/2022 | 12:03am EDT
SYDNEY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - BHP Group's plans to grow its copper business are not dependent on acquisitions, the global miner's chief executive told shareholders on Thursday, after the rebuff of its bid to take over a smaller Australian copper and nickel firm.

Last month, OZ Minerals rejected BHP's A$8.34 billion ($5.9 billion) takeover bid, aimed at getting control of the West Musgrave copper-nickel project, in a push to expand its battery minerals portfolio.

"BHP's strategy is not dependent on mergers and acquisitions," Mike Henry said in a Q&A session with shareholders that was telecast live on the website of BHP, the world's largest holder of copper resources.

"We've got this very clear focus on growth in copper, but there's a number of levers that we are pulling to unlock that growth, starting with getting more out of the big resources that we have."

Henry did not say if the miner was still pursuing a deal with OZ Minerals or if it would make a revised offer.

"We approached them with a non-binding indicative offer that we thought was very compelling for all shareholders," he added.

"And disappointingly, they chose not to engage with us."

BHP has stepped up efforts to figure out how to faster unlock more of the copper units economically, as well as explore for new copper globally, he added.

On the Arizona-based Resolution Copper, in which BHP owns a 45% stake, Henry said, "It's still quite a fair ways away from a final decision."

He added that technical work continues at Resolution Copper, one of the world's largest undeveloped copper projects, where mining has been delayed by objections from Native Americans.

BHP was engaging with stakeholders and interested parties there, including the First Nations tribes, Henry added. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.65% 36.875 Delayed Quote.13.58%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 2.30% 26.27 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 55 653 M - -
Net income 2023 16 069 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,55x
Yield 2023 9,18%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,41 $
Average target price 29,10 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED13.58%127 329
RIO TINTO PLC-5.31%90 867
GLENCORE PLC24.88%73 041
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)80.13%47 545
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.02%39 292
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-14.11%29 961