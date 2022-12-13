Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-13 am EST
46.08 AUD   -1.52%
09:06aBrazilian dam collapse High Court case against BHP could grow larger
AN
08:15aLawsuit Claims BHP Group Trying to 'Forever Put Off' Liability in Dam Collapse Case
MT
07:53aMiner BHP accused of delaying $6 billion-plus Brazil dam case
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazilian dam collapse High Court case against BHP could grow larger

12/13/2022 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - A "very significant" number of people may join what is already thought to be one of the largest claims in English legal history in a case against mining company BHP Group Ltd over a deadly dam collapse in Brazil.

Lawyers representing around 200,000 Brazilians are bringing a multibillion-pound legal action against BHP Group following the collapse of the Fundao dam in November 2015.

The failure of the dam, which held waste from an iron ore mine in Minas Gerais state in south-eastern Brazil, killed 19 people and sent more than 40 million cubic metres of toxic waste into the Doce River.

The fallout led to what has been dubbed Brazil's worst environmental disaster, contaminating drinking water for hundreds of thousands of people and obliterating entire villages, with pollution eventually found more than 400 miles away.

Lawyers representing the hundreds of thousands of individuals – as well as businesses, municipal governments, members of the Krenak indigenous tribe and faith-based organisations – claim that BHP was liable for the collapse of the dam, which is owned and operated by Samarco, a joint venture between Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA and BHP's Brazilian subsidiary.

At a preliminary hearing in London on Tuesday, lawyers for the group of claimants said that more people were likely to join the case.

Their barrister Alain Choo-Choy KC, in written submissions, said that solicitors had received instructions from "a very significant number of prospective claimants", with all new claims set to be filed by February 2023.

Choo-Choy later asked for a "first stage trial" to determine whether or not the mining giant was liable.

He continued: "Having regard to the fact that it is already more than four years since these proceedings were commenced and more than seven years since the collapse, there are compelling reasons for doing so, to avoid further unnecessary delay."

The barrister added that setting a date now could mean that the first stage of the trial takes place in spring 2024.

BHP, which filed its defence to the legal action earlier this month, denies the claims in their entirety.

In written submissions, Charles Gibson KC, for BHP, said that tens of thousands of people had been named on claim forms, but later stages of their claims had not progressed.

"There is continuing uncertainty about the number and identity of such claimants and whether they wish to continue with their claims," he said.

Gibson told the High Court that the proposal for a preliminary trial on liability was "premature".

"The timetable – proposing that one of the largest group actions in English history could be ready for a six to eight-week trial in just over 12 months – is wholly unrealistic," he continued.

In November 2020, a High Court judge ruled that the claim was a "clear abuse of process" which should be thrown out of court.

However, in July 2022 the Court of Appeal overturned this decision, ruling that there was a "realistic prospect of a trial yielding a real and legitimate advantage for the claimants".

BHP has applied to challenge this decision at the Supreme Court, where a decision is pending.

The hearing before Justice O'Farrell is due to finish on Wednesday.

By Jess Glass, PA

Press Association: Finance

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.52% 46.08 Delayed Quote.42.59%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.23% 5.6121 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
VALE S.A. 0.93% 86.58 Delayed Quote.10.58%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
09:06aBrazilian dam collapse High Court case against BHP could grow larger
AN
08:15aLawsuit Claims BHP Group Trying to 'Forever Put Off' Liability in Dam Collapse Case
MT
07:53aMiner BHP accused of delaying $6 billion-plus Brazil dam case
RE
05:30aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Oddo BHF and Deutsche Bank cut easyJet
AN
12:59aBanks keep Australian shares afloat; U.S. inflation, Fed meet in focus
RE
12/12Australian shares track Wall Street higher, focus on U.S. inflation data
RE
12/12Funds load up on exposure Down Under as China boost awaits
RE
12/12Surging Oil Prices Lift European Equities Higher in Monday Trading
MT
12/12EU Delays Labeling Lithium Toxic as Concerns From EV Industry Mount -- Commodities Roun..
DJ
12/12MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 12, 20..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 441 M - -
Net income 2023 14 798 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 6,62%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,52 $
Average target price 28,84 $
Spread / Average Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED42.59%159 616
RIO TINTO PLC16.09%116 031
GLENCORE PLC43.33%84 345
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC4.61%46 977
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.54%45 089
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.33%30 690