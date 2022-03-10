Chile regulator fines BHP's Escondida mine for damage in Salar de Atacama

SANTIAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental
regulator said on Thursday it had fined Escondida mine,
controlled by company BHP, $8.2 million for damage
caused by water extraction in the Salar de Atacama salt flat.
Chile's SMA environmental watchdog had filed charges against
the world's largest copper mine in mid-2020, saying it had been
exceeding the maximum level allowed for water extraction since
2005, going over the 2019 limit threefold.
"After processing the penalty procedure, the SMA endorsed
the charge made against the mining company, showing that the
owner caused irreparable environmental damage in Las Vegas de
Tilopozo," the regulator said in a statement.
BHP denied non-compliance with its environmental permit and
said it is evaluating further action.
"Escondida reiterates that at no time did it exceed what was
approved by the RCA in the Las Vegas de Tilopozo area, as has
been reported to the authority every six months since 2001," the
company said in a statement.
BHP added that it ceased the extraction of water from high
Andean aquifers in 2019 and currently operates only with
desalinated water.
Water use has been a big point of tension with regulators
for copper and lithium miners in the Andean country, including
lithium companies Albemarle and SQM.
(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Carolina
Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)