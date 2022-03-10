Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
03/22 12:10:42 am
47.75 AUD   -1.53%
03:32pChile regulator fines BHP's Escondida mine for damage in Salar de Atacama
RE
01:18pFactbox-Mining companies distance themselves from Russia
RE
08:19aCreditors of Vale-BHP venture Samarco set to reject restructuring
RE
Chile regulator fines BHP's Escondida mine for damage in Salar de Atacama

03/10/2022 | 03:32pm EST
SANTIAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - Chile's environmental regulator said on Thursday it had fined Escondida mine, controlled by company BHP, $8.2 million for damage caused by water extraction in the Salar de Atacama salt flat.

Chile's SMA environmental watchdog had filed charges against the world's largest copper mine in mid-2020, saying it had been exceeding the maximum level allowed for water extraction since 2005, going over the 2019 limit threefold.

"After processing the penalty procedure, the SMA endorsed the charge made against the mining company, showing that the owner caused irreparable environmental damage in Las Vegas de Tilopozo," the regulator said in a statement.

BHP denied non-compliance with its environmental permit and said it is evaluating further action.

"Escondida reiterates that at no time did it exceed what was approved by the RCA in the Las Vegas de Tilopozo area, as has been reported to the authority every six months since 2001," the company said in a statement.

BHP added that it ceased the extraction of water from high Andean aquifers in 2019 and currently operates only with desalinated water.

Water use has been a big point of tension with regulators for copper and lithium miners in the Andean country, including lithium companies Albemarle and SQM. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.53% 47.75 Delayed Quote.16.84%
NIKKEI 225 3.94% 25690.4 Real-time Quote.-14.15%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 930 M - -
Net income 2022 19 822 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 9,12%
Capitalization 178 B 178 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,0%
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 35,11 $
Average target price 35,57 $
Spread / Average Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%179 752
RIO TINTO PLC18.91%128 239
GLENCORE PLC25.38%81 042
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.45%60 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.14%42 510
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)55.16%40 674