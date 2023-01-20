China's copper costs driven up by Maike's woes, output glitches

FOSHAN, China, Jan 20 (Reuters) - China's copper buyers
face higher costs for the metal this year, buyers and analysts
said, after market disruptions from top importer Maike Group's
financial woes and production glitches at domestic smelters
pushed local premiums to their highest in years.
Copper traders around Shanghai and in industrial Guangdong
province to the south say the premium that buyers pay above
futures prices for domestic copper have surged since the second
half of last year, potentially affecting the renewable energy
and construction sectors that rely heavily on the metal.
"Import supply disruptions caused by Maike, together with
local smelters' maintenance, drove up the premium," said Long
Huachen, a copper analyst at industry information provider
Shanghai Metals Market (SMM).
He was referring to Guangdong, which makes about one-eighth
of China's products from refined copper and where he expects
copper imports to decline by 115,000 tonnes this year, or about
one-fifth, even with some smaller traders stepping up supplies.
"The supply of imported refined copper remains the top
uncertainty," he said.
Privately held Maike, which was especially active in
Guangdong and Shanghai and supplied about half of Guangdong's
imported copper, abruptly halted all its copper purchases in the
summer of 2022 after it ran out of cash to pay suppliers.
Maike's absence has encouraged some direct trade between
sellers and buyers in the market but they face challenges.
"It takes time to reduce the counterparty risk for any of
these stakeholders given Maike's size," said Zerlina Zeng, a
senior research analyst at Fitch Solutions.
One copper buyer who previously bought from Maike said being
a small buyer has put them at a disadvantage when it comes to
price negotiations with overseas suppliers.
Top copper exporters BHP and Glencore
declined to comment on export pricing or transactions with
China. Codelco did not respond to a request for comment.
Global copper prices have also risen, on expectations that
Chinese demand is poised to surge after the country - which
consumes half the world's copper - abandoned harsh COVID
19-related lockdowns and restrictions that hamstrung economic
activity.
Fitch Solutions expects China's copper consumption to rise
4.4% this year, after just 1.5% growth in 2022.
Anti-pandemic restrictions had also prolonged smelter
maintenance and curtailed copper production growth last year,
especially in the Guangdong area.
Analysts warn that the global copper market may have got
ahead of itself, however, with lingering concerns about how fast
and how far Chinese growth may recover, while inside China the
surge in domestic premiums has raised concerns.
"This is the highest in at least the past five years, and
the elevated premium will definitely put lots of pressure on our
profits, given we're unlikely to source from anywhere else,"
said a Guangdong-based copper tube producer, who asked not to be
identified to speak frankly about business conditions.
The premium paid by copper users in Guangdong province for
domestic copper surged in the third quarter of last year to 349
yuan ($51.74) a tonne over the futures price, from just 91 yuan
in the prior quarter, and eased only slightly to 327 yuan in the
fourth quarter, according to SMM.
For annual supply contracts as well, Guangdong smelters
hiked their premium to nearly 250 yuan a tonne for this year, up
from 130 yuan a tonne in 2022, a mid-sized Chinese copper buyer
said.
A similar pattern was seen in the industrial east, despite
government subsidies from the governments of Jiangsu and
Zhejiang provinces to encourage copper imports.
Some smelters there have hiked their offers for 2023 copper
premiums to 300 yuan a tonne, up from 200 yuan a tonne last
year, a Shanghai-based trader said.
While Maike's disappearance from the import market has
been blamed for disrupting supplies and pricing, China's refined
copper imports increased 6.6% in 2022, according to customs
data.
Domestic inventories of readily available metal, however,
fell last year, according to SMM, and traders believe a
significant volume of imports in the second half may have ended
up in state reserves. The State Reserve Bureau did not respond
to a request for comment.
Maike said in a statement to Reuters that it is
restructuring the company and would soon resume its business.
The company has said that it was also seeking support from the
local government and financial institutions.
($1 = 6.7450 Chinese yuan renminbi)
