  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-12-16 am EST
45.67 AUD   -0.59%
03:26aChina's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases - Bloomberg News
RE
03:01aRio Tinto completes $3.3 bln Turquoise Hill deal for larger share in Mongolia project
RE
01:11aAustralian shares close lower on global recession fears
RE
China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases - Bloomberg News

12/16/2022 | 03:26am EST
Piles of imported iron ore are seen at a port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a new state-owned agency, is set to be the world's biggest iron ore buyer as soon as next year, when it will start buying for about 20 of the largest Chinese steelmakers, Bloomberg News reported.

CMRG was set up this year to buy raw materials for the country's giant domestic steel industry, as Beijing steps up efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.

China typically buys about two-thirds of the world market's iron ore.

The agency has started discussing supply contracts with top producers Rio Tinto Group, Vale SA and BHP Group, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation.

In recent meetings, officials informed representatives from major iron ores miners about the changes, the report said, adding that the talks have spooked senior executives who are worried about the potential for China to increase its control over prices.

Top Chinese steelmaker Baosteel has allocated purchasing of more than half its 2023 iron ore imports to the new group, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Baosteel could not be reached for comment.

Other steelmakers also allocated significant volumes of their iron ore purchases, said the source, declining to provide details.

"It's a political mission," he said, adding that it is backed by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. "The purpose of this centralized buying is to bring prices down."

With CMRG taking over responsibility for certain contracts, the current structure for "term" supply contracts -- in which steelmakers place orders on a quarterly basis and use a spot index for pricing -- is expected to continue, Bloomberg said.

Rio Tinto declined to comment, Vale and BHP did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment and CMRG could not be reached.

Beijing created CMRG in July with a registered capital of 20 billion yuan ($3 billion). The creation was seen as China's effort to gain more clout with suppliers like Rio, BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group, Vale and others over pricing.

At the time, BHP chief financial officer David Lamont said history had shown that centralised iron ore purchases did not work.

The benchmark iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange was down 2.1% to $109.15 a tonne as of 0648 GMT.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Gao Zhuo in Hong Kong; Editing by Uttaresh.V and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
