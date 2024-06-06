BHP Group Limited is the world's leading mining group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - iron ore (47.3%): 253,000 Kt produced in 2021/22; - base metals (259%): copper (1,635,7 Kt produced), silver (12,200,000 ounces), zinc (123.2 Kt), uranium oxide (2.4 Kt), etc.; - coal (23.9%): energy coal (17,937 Kt produced) and metallurgical coal (37,064 Kt)., Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Australia (4.9%), China (65.3%), Japan (7.9%), South Korea (5.7%), India (3.6%), Asia (5.9%), North America (4%), Europe (1.7%), South America (0.7%) and other (0.3%).

Sector Diversified Mining