BHP Group Limited

Equities

BHP

AU000000BHP4

Diversified Mining

Market Closed - Australian S.E.
 02:10:12 2024-06-06 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
44.05 AUD +0.34% Intraday chart for BHP Group Limited -0.56% -12.62%
Copper markets assessed with a much-needed lens of objectivity
Goldman Sachs Restarts BHP Group Coverage at Neutral
Latest news about BHP Group Limited

Copper markets assessed with a much-needed lens of objectivity Alphavalue
JPMorgan likes DCC; RBC likes Paragon Banking AN
Botswana may raise De Beers stake as Anglo weighs spin-off RE
BHP and union to begin talks to avert strike at Chilean copper mine RE
Australian shares trim early gains after weak economic growth data RE
BHP Seeks Mediation in Labor Talks at Chilean Mine MT
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
Volvo to issue world's first EV battery passport ahead of EU rules RE
Foreign takeovers of UK firms hit four-year low in early 2024 AN
Miners, energy drag Australia shares lower; GDP data on tap RE
Australia shares flat as miners offset gains in financials, healthcare RE
Australian shares end higher on banking boost RE
Take Five: Cool jobs at last RE
Miners, banks drive Australian shares higher RE
Botswana's Debswana diamond sales fall 48% in first quarter RE
Citigroup Restarts BHP Group Coverage at Buy MT
RBC raises Centrica; Citigroup says buy BHP AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31 RE
Gold inches higher as inflation data looms, set for fourth monthly gain RE
Commodity, banking stocks help Australian shares snap 3-day slide RE
Materials Companies Rise Ahead of Inflation Data -- Materials Roundup DJ
Anglo starts formal divestment of coal, nickel after rebuffing BHP, CEO says RE
Anglo Walks Away from BHP Deal CI

Company Profile

BHP Group Limited is the world's leading mining group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - iron ore (47.3%): 253,000 Kt produced in 2021/22; - base metals (259%): copper (1,635,7 Kt produced), silver (12,200,000 ounces), zinc (123.2 Kt), uranium oxide (2.4 Kt), etc.; - coal (23.9%): energy coal (17,937 Kt produced) and metallurgical coal (37,064 Kt)., Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Australia (4.9%), China (65.3%), Japan (7.9%), South Korea (5.7%), India (3.6%), Asia (5.9%), North America (4%), Europe (1.7%), South America (0.7%) and other (0.3%).
Calendar
2024-06-25 - Investor Meeting - Session 2
Related indices
S&P/ASX 200
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for BHP Group Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
29.15 USD
Average target price
31.02 USD
Spread / Average Target
+6.42%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-12.62% 148B
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-8.85% 116B
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
+3.96% 43.51B
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
-9.58% 43.19B
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
+20.75% 36.77B
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
+116.31% 34.33B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
+21.10% 25.68B
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+74.01% 19.62B
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+44.28% 17.11B
SOUTH32 LIMITED Stock South32 Limited
+16.22% 11.53B
Integrated Mining
