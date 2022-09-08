Copper rises as traders assess potential supply disruption

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices climbed on Thursday,
supported by concerns of potential disruptions in
producer-countries, although a weak global demand outlook
continued to weigh on the metals sector.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.7% to $7,674 a tonne by 0530 GMT, and the most-traded
October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
increased 0.3% to 61,120 yuan ($8,776.57) a tonne.
Workers at BHP's Escondida, the world's largest
copper mine, threatened on Wednesday to go on strike.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo reiterated that the country
will stop exporting raw copper, bauxite and tin to help the
country jump up the value chain.
LME aluminium was up 1.5% at $2,268.50 a tonne, zinc
rose 1.2% to $3,160.50 a tonne and tin climbed
2.2% to $21,300 a tonne.
In the latest round of production cuts, Germany's Speira
said it would slash aluminium output by 50% from October at its
Rheinwerk plant because of high power prices.
European smelters are estimated to have cut an annualised
800,000 to 900,000 tonnes of aluminium production since energy
prices began to rise last year.
"It's continued sentiment from yesterday in terms of recent
supply disruptions ex-China due to energy crisis," said analyst
Zenon Ho at broker Marex.
ShFE aluminium advanced 1.2% to 18,515 yuan a
tonne, nickel jumped 1.9% to 175,660 yuan a tonne and
tin increased 0.8% to 177,390 yuan a tonne.
However, weak global demand outlook continued to weigh on
metals prices. LME copper fell 6.5% last week, the steepest
decline since the week ended July 25 and price of the metal is
still 29% below its record high of $10,845 hit in March.
Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers
premiums of $115-$133 per tonne for October-December primary
metal shipments, down 10-22% from the current quarter,
reflecting weak demand.
"It's a battle of supply disruption against demand
destruction," said Ho.
($1 = 6.9640 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)