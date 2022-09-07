Copper rises on supply disruption concerns

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday, as
potential disruptions in producing countries raised worries of
shortage of supply for the metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 0.9% to $7,693.50 a tonne by 0314 GMT, and the
most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange increased 0.6% to 61,330 yuan ($8,801.66) a
tonne.
Workers at BHP's Escondida, the world's largest
copper mine, threatened on Wednesday to go on strike over what
they described as safety concerns, the mine's union said.
In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo reiterated on Wednesday
that the country will stop exporting raw copper, bauxite and tin
to encourage foreign investment and help the country jump up the
value chain in resource processing.
LME aluminium was up 1.6% to $2,270 a tonne, zinc
rose 1.4% to $3,167.50 a tonne and tin climbed
1.9% to $21,250 a tonne.
ShFE aluminium advanced 1.3% to 18,535 yuan a
tonne, nickel jumped 25 to 175,760 yuan a tonne and tin
increased 1% to 177,730 yuan a tonne.
Brazilian mining company Vale said on Wednesday
that global demand for nickel should increase 44% by 2030
compared to that expected for this year, due to high demand for
use in electric vehicles batteries.
Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers
premiums of $115-$133 per tonne for October-December primary
metal shipments, down 10-22% from the current quarter, sources
said on Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1215 EU ECB Refinancing, Deposit Rates Sept
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1415 EU ECB President Christine Lagarde presents
the latest monetary policy decisions
($1 = 6.9680 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)