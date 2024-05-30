Stock BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED
BHP Group Limited

Equities

BHP

AU000000BHP4

Diversified Mining

Market Closed - Australian S.E.
Other stock markets
 02:10:49 2024-05-30 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
44.3 AUD -1.73% Intraday chart for BHP Group Limited -1.36% -12.12%
11:14am Curtain down for the BHP-Anglo takeover saga Alphavalue
10:39am Europe's STOXX 600 edges higher with data, rate outlook in focus RE
Latest news about BHP Group Limited

Chart BHP Group Limited

Chart BHP Group Limited
Company Profile

BHP Group Limited is the world's leading mining group. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - iron ore (47.3%): 253,000 Kt produced in 2021/22; - base metals (259%): copper (1,635,7 Kt produced), silver (12,200,000 ounces), zinc (123.2 Kt), uranium oxide (2.4 Kt), etc.; - coal (23.9%): energy coal (17,937 Kt produced) and metallurgical coal (37,064 Kt)., Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Australia (4.9%), China (65.3%), Japan (7.9%), South Korea (5.7%), India (3.6%), Asia (5.9%), North America (4%), Europe (1.7%), South America (0.7%) and other (0.3%).
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2024-07-16 - Q4 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Activities Report
Related indices
S&P/ASX 200
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for BHP Group Limited

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
29.85 USD
Average target price
30.89 USD
Spread / Average Target
+3.49%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-12.12% 151B
RIO TINTO PLC Stock Rio Tinto plc
-6.86% 119B
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
+1.87% 74.67B
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
+11.85% 48.44B
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
-4.02% 45.99B
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
+26.03% 38.25B
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
+110.06% 36.08B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
+26.39% 26.82B
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+71.44% 20.23B
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+55.95% 18.5B
Integrated Mining
