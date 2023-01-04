Advanced search
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
2023-01-04
46.04 AUD   +1.57%
11:34aGlobal Commodities Holdings to launch nickel trade platform in February
RE
03:53aNeoen Reaches Financial Close For First 209 MW of Australian Wind Farm
MT
01:05aAustralian shares post best day in nearly 8 weeks as banks, miners jump
RE
Global Commodities Holdings to launch nickel trade platform in February

01/04/2023 | 11:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH) said its planned physical nickel trading platform will launch in late February, and expects it to eventually offer an alternative to the London Metal Exchange's (LME) nickel futures contract.

Many investors, traders, consumers and producers abandoned LME nickel after chaotic trading last March saw prices double to a record above $100,000 tonnes in a disorderly market, prompting the exchange to suspend nickel trading for more than a week.

GCH lists major mining groups Glencore, Anglo American, BHP Group and Rio Tinto as shareholders, and is headed by former LME CEO Martin Abbott.

The company, which already offers a physical coal trading platform, said in December its nickel project with buyers and sellers trading directly with each other would go live in the first quarter of this year.

"We'll get this done some time in late February," Abbott told Reuters. "The opportunity arose with nickel... a number of the world's largest nickel producers are already shareholders and members of the business."

Abbott said nickel prices on the GCH platform will be used to create an index which eventually could be used to create futures that could compete with the LME contract.

GCH already has a relationship with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Its subsidiary globalCOAL owns and operates the gC NEWC thermal coal index used as the settlement price for the gC NEWC Futures contract traded and cleared by ICE Europe.

"It's not unusual for exchanges to take third party indices and use them as a settlement basis. We would anticipate there will be demand from exchanges to list the nickel index," Abbott said.

The platform will be open to consumers, producers and merchants that are directly involved in the physical market, but not to funds that are not involved in the physical market or algorithmic traders.

It will also be open to Russian metal, which has not been targeted by sanctions imposed after Moscow invaded Ukraine. However, the decision on accepting Russian nickel will be made by the individual companies on the platform, Abbott said.

Nickel is mainly used to make stainless steel, but its role in electric vehicle batteries is growing.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Pratima Desai


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -2.59% 3182.5 Delayed Quote.0.94%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.57% 46.04 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
GLENCORE PLC -7.02% 506.19 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
RIO TINTO GROUP 1.65% 117.34 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.17% 5845 Delayed Quote.0.71%
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 787 M - -
Net income 2023 14 905 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 6,82%
Capitalization 157 B 157 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 45 295
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 31,01 $
Average target price 29,42 $
Spread / Average Target -5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Edgar Basto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED-0.66%154 625
RIO TINTO PLC0.71%116 232
GLENCORE PLC-1.45%83 234
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.94%47 546
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.26%44 579
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.11%28 231