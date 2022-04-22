Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BHP Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/22 02:10:16 am EDT
48.49 AUD   -4.36%
12:17pGlobal miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets
RE
12:07pGlobal miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets
RE
11:12aEuropean ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets

04/22/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 22 (Reuters) - Global mining companies must overcome COVID-related labour shortages and soaring production costs if they are to meet annual production targets, analysts said after downbeat quarterly reports.

London-listed Anglo American and Antofagasta are among those to have either lowered annual production targets or increased expected capital expenditure, laying part of the blame on the broad inflationary pressure coming from rocketing diesel prices.

As a result, analysts expect earnings to be driven lower this year and next.

RBC Capital Markets, for example, expects Anglo's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall by a fifth in 2022 and 12% in 2023.

The world's largest miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto also fell short of estimates for their January to March iron ore output and warned on future production of the steel-making commodity.

The common denominator was pandemic-led border controls in Western Australia state for much of the quarter that led to a dearth of mine workers and train drivers, before COVID cases surged when the curbs were lifted.

Major iron ore producers sell mostly to the world's biggest steelmaker and consumer China, but the country will continue to reduce its crude steel output this year to curb pollution, after cutting around 30 million tonnes of production in 2021.

China's fresh COVID-19 lockdowns, an expected slowdown in global economic growth and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine are also potent threats, analysts said.

"Lower steel production could lead to inventories rising into seasonally stronger supply, which could pressure iron ore prices," RBC said in a note.

For copper, used to make a wide range of products from wires and pipes to solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles, a period of slower global growth would also be a setback but is increasingly likely, analysts at Jefferies said.

Copper miner Freeport McMoRan on Thursday cut its 2022/23 annual sales forecast despite a production jump in the first quarter.

The world's largest listed miners posted record profits in 2021, buoyed by rocketing prices for everything from copper and iron ore to coal, which allowed them to shower shareholders with cash.

A repeat this year seems unlikely as lower demand threatens to collide with higher inflation, subduing market prices just as costs per unit of production increase.

Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto conceded that it needed to improve its operational performance after a "challenging" quarter that saw shipments from the resource-rich Pilbara region dwindle to a three-year low.

"Rio has a long way to go to regain its mantle as one of the best global mining operators and industry steward," said Peter O'Connor, a senior analyst at Shaw and Partners.

(Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -5.97% 3459.5 Delayed Quote.21.98%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC -1.68% 1494.5 Delayed Quote.13.56%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -4.36% 48.49 Delayed Quote.22.17%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.41% 5664 Delayed Quote.17.44%
All news about BHP GROUP LIMITED
12:17pGlobal miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets
RE
12:07pGlobal miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets
RE
11:12aEuropean ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Friday Trading
MT
03:20aAustralian shares snap 5-day winning streak as miners fall
RE
04/21Australian shares fall as miners, Fed rate-hike views weigh
RE
04/21Morgans rates BHP as Add
AQ
04/21BHP cuts copper outlook on rising COVID cases, blockades at Chile project
RE
04/21Analysis-Peru's Castillo hardens stance on mining protests as economy stumbles
RE
04/21FTSE 100 Lags Wider Market Amid Basic Resources Weakness
DJ
04/21London's FTSE 100 ends flat as miners weigh; Ibstock tops FTSE 250
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BHP GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 086 M - -
Net income 2022 21 641 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 547 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,26x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 35,82 $
Average target price 38,80 $
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.17%189 527
RIO TINTO PLC17.44%125 472
GLENCORE PLC30.60%83 509
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.98%58 305
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.52%44 953
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.64%39 545