Global miners must overcome labour shortages, inflation pain to meet targets

April 22 (Reuters) - Global mining companies must overcome
COVID-related labour shortages and soaring production costs if
they are to meet annual production targets, analysts said after
downbeat quarterly reports.
London-listed Anglo American and Antofagasta
are among those to have either lowered annual
production targets or increased expected capital expenditure,
laying part of the blame on the broad inflationary pressure
coming from rocketing diesel prices.
As a result, analysts expect earnings to be driven lower
this year and next.
RBC Capital Markets, for example, expects Anglo's earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)
to fall by a fifth in 2022 and 12% in 2023.
The world's largest miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto
also fell short of estimates for their January
to March iron ore output and warned on future production of the
steel-making commodity.
The common denominator was pandemic-led border controls in
Western Australia state for much of the quarter that led to a
dearth of mine workers and train drivers, before COVID cases
surged when the curbs were lifted.
Major iron ore producers sell mostly to the world's biggest
steelmaker and consumer China, but the country will continue to
reduce its crude steel output this year to curb pollution, after
cutting around 30 million tonnes of production in 2021.
China's fresh COVID-19 lockdowns, an expected slowdown in
global economic growth and the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine
are also potent threats, analysts said.
"Lower steel production could lead to inventories rising
into seasonally stronger supply, which could pressure iron ore
prices," RBC said in a note.
For copper, used to make a wide range of products from wires
and pipes to solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles,
a period of slower global growth would also be a setback but is
increasingly likely, analysts at Jefferies said.
Copper miner Freeport McMoRan on Thursday cut its
2022/23 annual sales forecast despite a production jump in the
first quarter.
The world's largest listed miners posted record profits in
2021, buoyed by rocketing prices for everything from copper and
iron ore to coal, which allowed them to shower shareholders with
cash.
A repeat this year seems unlikely as lower demand threatens
to collide with higher inflation, subduing market prices just as
costs per unit of production increase.
Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto conceded that it needed to
improve its operational performance after a "challenging"
quarter that saw shipments from the resource-rich Pilbara region
dwindle to a three-year low.
"Rio has a long way to go to regain its mantle as one of the
best global mining operators and industry steward," said Peter
O'Connor, a senior analyst at Shaw and Partners.
