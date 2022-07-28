Meet Maddison Keeney: Diving into a career at BHP

Meet Maddison Keeney, OT Technician in the Coal Mining Systems Fleet Management team and Olympic Diver.

Maddison joined BHP through the Minerals Australia Lift Program, which focuses on recruiting new talent from the industry, typically graduates. At the time, she was preparing for the 2021 Olympics but keen to get into the industry. Due to her significant training commitments, the team worked with her to design a flexible part time role that allows her to succeed at both work and diving.

Maddison starting diving at the age of 10 and has represented Australia in three Olympic and Commonwealth games as well as multiple World Championships. She won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Aquatics Championships, and silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I am so grateful that I have had the opportunity to work flexibly here at BHP, it has given me the opportunity to not only continue training full time, but also work and develop my career at the same time. Without the flexible hours, it would be impossible to do both at the same time" Maddison said.

Maddison is currently preparing to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. You can cheer her on by watching and following the Games. The full schedule is available here.