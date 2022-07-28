Log in
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:24 2022-07-28 am EDT
38.00 AUD   +1.28%
12:32aCHINA IN RISKY BET TO TEST ITS POWER IN IRON ORE MARKETS : Russell
RE
12:08aMEET MADDISON KEENEY : Diving into a career at BHP
PU
07/27Australian shares rise on mining, gold boost; NZ jumps
RE
Meet Maddison Keeney: Diving into a career at BHP

07/28/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Meet Maddison Keeney, OT Technician in the Coal Mining Systems Fleet Management team and Olympic Diver.

Maddison joined BHP through the Minerals Australia Lift Program, which focuses on recruiting new talent from the industry, typically graduates. At the time, she was preparing for the 2021 Olympics but keen to get into the industry. Due to her significant training commitments, the team worked with her to design a flexible part time role that allows her to succeed at both work and diving.

Maddison starting diving at the age of 10 and has represented Australia in three Olympic and Commonwealth games as well as multiple World Championships. She won a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Aquatics Championships, and silver medals at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I am so grateful that I have had the opportunity to work flexibly here at BHP, it has given me the opportunity to not only continue training full time, but also work and develop my career at the same time. Without the flexible hours, it would be impossible to do both at the same time" Maddison said.

Maddison is currently preparing to compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. You can cheer her on by watching and following the Games. The full schedule is available here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65 601 M - -
Net income 2022 24 360 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,49x
Yield 2022 12,1%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 25,99 $
Average target price 29,78 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.78%134 451
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%97 878
GLENCORE PLC19.16%68 570
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.99%40 158
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%36 483
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.65%28 868