  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  BHP Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP LIMITED

(BHP)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/13 01:39:48 am EDT
45.72 AUD   +1.71%
12:57aMEET THOM : From FIFO to Ambo
PU
12:57aBHP : 3500 students in Chile to access computer science education
PU
05/12Australian shares rebound but set for fourth weekly drop
RE
Summary 
Summary

Meet Thom: From FIFO to Ambo

05/13/2022 | 12:57am EDT
During National Volunteer Week, we want to do a shout out to the many community-minded people who help others.

Meet Thom Rossen from our Newman Operations production scheduling team. Thom joined BHP as an intern three years ago, before starting the BHP Graduate Program in 2020.

By day, Thom is responsible for producing the weekly plans for Newman's Load and Haul, Mine Services and Drill and Blast teams.

"This involves a mixture of time scheduling and optimising plans, as well as field time to liaise with supervisors and operators to make informed decisions about the short-term direction of the mine," Thom explained.

In his spare time, Thom volunteers as a St John Ambulance Emergency Medical Technician and Volunteer Development Officer.

"St John's volunteer-based infrastructure has been vital in building community healthcare resilience across WA, with volunteers provided with the tools and tactics to support residents in the event of an emergency," Thom said.

"It's such an incredible feeling to help someone during their time of need, no matter how minor or serious their condition may be.

"Our regional and remote towns rely heavily on volunteers. Whether it's Emergency Services, Sporting Clubs or local Lions - it's the volunteers that make these towns such great places to live."

Thom is equally passionate about both of his roles and is proud to work for a company that supports its employees and local communities.

"The commitment that BHP has to local communities and community groups is amazing. We invest socially, culturally, and financially in the communities where we operate, and I'm truly proud to be part of the BHP family."

Thanks Thom for all your do for BHP and the community!

St John is always looking for legends like Thom for volunteer opportunities.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 04:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 67 238 M - -
Net income 2022 21 634 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 40 110
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart BHP GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 30,87 $
Average target price 38,08 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Henry CEO, Non-Independent Executive Director
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Laura Tyler Chief Technical Officer
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.02%156 249
RIO TINTO PLC6.36%109 845
GLENCORE PLC21.35%76 602
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.51%50 844
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)50.57%40 680
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.86%35 315